Steven Spielberg is paranoid

Former Variety writer Nicole LaPorte wrote a book about Dreamworks coming out next month, and while Spielberg’s reps deny it, she claims “his passion for secrecy sometimes suggests a burgeoning near-paranoia.” Boy is that a long way of saying that. To keep you from having to read her whole book, the Post breaks her claims into handy bullet points.

Steven Spielberg is so paranoid about security at his office, he keeps a never-used motorcycle permanently parked outside in case he needs to make a getaway [like Shia LaBeouf!].

“In Spielberg’s office, hanging above his desk, a plexiglass half-moon keeps sound from reverberating so that his phone conversations remain ultra-confidential. When an assistant once asked what the funny thing over Spielberg’s desk was, a security guard referred to it as a ‘dome of silence.’ “

“Every document that leaves the office — a script, development report, even a memo — is coded, so that should it somehow get into the wrong hands . . . the person responsible for the breach can be identified.” [Ed. Note: I have an independent source who confirms this is true, though it’s not all that unusual]

“When Spielberg isn’t at [his office], live-cam images are streamed to his home. There are also measures to protect against earthquakes or attacks, as Spielberg believes in being prepared . . . At one point, employees were given survival kits including gas masks and other amenities.” [NYPost]

True or not, /Film points out that Spielberg was the target of a bizarre kidnapping plot in 1998, and a break in in 2007, in which a thief tried to sell stolen documents. Meanwhile, National Geographic reports that George Lucas is so paranoid about missing food, he keeps a dome-shaped sack made of flesh underneath his chin to filter cat particles out of the air.