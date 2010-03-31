Steven Spielberg is paranoid

Former Variety writer Nicole LaPorte wrote a book about Dreamworks coming out next month, and while Spielberg’s reps deny it, she claims “his passion for secrecy sometimes suggests a burgeoning near-paranoia.” Boy is that a long way of saying that. To keep you from having to read her whole book, the Post breaks her claims into handy bullet points.
- Steven Spielberg is so paranoid about security at his office, he keeps a never-used motorcycle permanently parked outside in case he needs to make a getaway [like Shia LaBeouf!].
- “In Spielberg’s office, hanging above his desk, a plexiglass half-moon keeps sound from reverberating so that his phone conversations remain ultra-confidential. When an assistant once asked what the funny thing over Spielberg’s desk was, a security guard referred to it as a ‘dome of silence.’ “
- “Every document that leaves the office — a script, development report, even a memo — is coded, so that should it somehow get into the wrong hands . . . the person responsible for the breach can be identified.” [Ed. Note: I have an independent source who confirms this is true, though it’s not all that unusual]
- “When Spielberg isn’t at [his office], live-cam images are streamed to his home. There are also measures to protect against earthquakes or attacks, as Spielberg believes in being prepared . . . At one point, employees were given survival kits including gas masks and other amenities.” [NYPost]
True or not, /Film points out that Spielberg was the target of a bizarre kidnapping plot in 1998, and a break in in 2007, in which a thief tried to sell stolen documents. Meanwhile, National Geographic reports that George Lucas is so paranoid about missing food, he keeps a dome-shaped sack made of flesh underneath his chin to filter cat particles out of the air.
Alternate Caption:
Take it easy, I don’t have any money on me. But you can have this little guy, for god’s sake just don’t hurt me.
I heard he only eats food that has been completely chewed, swallowed and digested by an intern first so he knows all traces of poison are gone. Then he chases eat bite with a glass of Purell.
My priest made me take his dome of silence when I was an alter boy.
*each
I’m going back to my job now… my editor job, thankyouverymuch.
Paranoid Steven Spielberg is afraid he’s going to catch that cold that killed all the Martians in War of the Worlds.
Paranoid Steven Spielberg shaved his beard because he thought the studio might use his hair for a drug test.
They did. He probably should have shaved his head, too.
“…as Spielberg believes in being prepared”
So that’s why he keeps a jar or vaseline around when he works with Lucas.
Steven Baldwin also keeps a never-used motorcycle parked outside in case Kaiser Souze comes for him
he keeps a never-used motorcycle permanently parked outside in case he needs to make a getaway
A brilliant idea! I’m sure its battery isn’t dead by now.
Since when is a gas mask an “amenity”?
Goddamn National Geographic. I was sure George’s tongue unfurled from that thing enabling him to spear flying insects and small birds.
“When asked about touchless faucets, Spielberg replied, ‘What am I, a sociopath?'”
Spielberg was going to clone himself to make a disposable stand-in, but given what happened with Lucas’ double, he decided not to.
The motorcycle is specially designed to enter the rear ramp of Lucas’ sail barge which opens right into his bedroom / feeding chamber.
Dreamworks is coming out next month? I knew it was gay!
Lucas stopped caring about his figure because he knows in 20 years he’s going to go back in time and digitally crop out his toucan sam neck pouch