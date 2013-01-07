Every studio told Soderbergh his Liberace movie was ‘too gay’

Steven Soderbergh’s film, Behind the Candelabra, starring Matt Damon and Michael Douglas, is set to hit HBO this Spring, and according to Soderbergh, speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour over the weekend, the only reason it’s not getting a theatrical release is that every studio in town told him it was “too gay.” This despite it costing only $5 million to make, having a name director, and starring Matt Damon and Michael Douglas. (*spits out coffee*) Hold on, Liberace is GAY?!
“Nobody would make it. We went to everybody in town,” the “Traffic” and “Ocean’s 11” director told TheWrap on Friday, at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “We needed $5 million. Nobody would do it.”
“They said it was too gay. Everybody. This was after ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ by the way. Which is not as funny as this movie. I was stunned. It made no sense to any of us.”
“They’re great and they’re really good at what they do, and ultimately I think more people will see it, and that’s all you care about,” Soderbergh said. “Studios were going, ‘We don’t know how to sell it. They were scared.'” [Yahoo/TheWrap]
Considering all the gay stuff studios release – Milk, Brokeback, Pitch Perfect, Fast and Furious – and how hot gay-themed projects are generally considered to be these days, you wonder if “they said it was too gay!” is just a convenient excuse for a movie that had bigger problems, not to mention a great way to curry sympathy. But Steven Soderbergh seems like a pretty straight shooter, so if he says it, I believe him. Plus it’s hard to be surprised by stories of business execs doing something shortsighted anymore. It’s just weird that the American public could be almost universally obsessed with super gay stuff – find me a network show that isn’t about singing and/or dancing, for instance – but only if the gayness isn’t spoken outright, like this, or I Love You Philip Morris (which had similar problems). You can crowbar some gay stereotypes into every sitcom after Modern Family, but God forbid you try to depict an actual gay relationship.
Incidentally, “too gay for theater” was the meanest thing my guidance counselor ever told me.
I’m putting “crowbar some gay” onto my son’s new onesie.
Y’know, I bet the odds are good that some far off alien civilization has launched an Intergalactic Ambassador and his assistant who look *just* like the fabulous pair in that bottom picture. And I bet everyone’s gonna be all “OMG space is too gay!” and we’ll never get our wicked pissah space ships and I’ll be stuck here forever with you corncobs.
Finally! Someone that UNDERSTANDS! Qaplah!
Question: Does
Kirkthe other Douglas b*ttf*ck Mmmmmaaatttttt Daaaammmmmmonnnn on the piano in front of a room of Legionnaires while the orchestra plays Memories?
No? Then it’s not gay enough as far as I’m concerned.
Should’ve cast Danzig in the lead.
He would make it lot less gay unlike that raging queer Hugh Jackman.
Last picture caption: It’s Sgt Pooper’s Bone My Farts Club Band
A Very Special Munsters Guest Starring Donny Osmand as Flamboyant Band Leader Trey Songz.
Neither here nor there, but Django made that outfit work.
Great, Liberace was “gay.” Why do we have to put labels on people? So he wore lots of jewelry and big fur coats. Big deal. It’s not like he was having sex with men or anything. If he’s “gay” then I guess we’re all gay, huh? Look at me, I’m a big gay homo!
Also, I’m going to open an Indian restaurant called Curry Sympathy.
Liked this.
Possibly they were using the term “gay” in the alternate sense, as in “Soderbergh, baby, this movie is too light-hearted and cheerful! Drama is what sells today. Make it darker, edgier, you know, less ‘gay.’ ”
Or maybe it was the 8-minute cameo by Ken Jeong as “Senor Chang” that got it labeled too “gaaaaaaay.”
“Too gay” in this context might mean that the purpose of the film was to just be gay, not speak to any greater issue as was the case with Milk and Brokeback. Kind of like a film version of I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell.
If studio big wigs found this feature “too gay” it just means they hadn’t done the right amount of cocaine before the screening.
Easiest rebuttal ever: DUDE, FUCKING *TOP GUN* WAS GREENLIT BY HOLLWOOD, WHY DOES THE MIGHTY FEKLAHR HAVE TO EXPLAIN FORSHAK LIKE THIS TO YOU DURAS LOVING HADIBAH? EVER HEAR OF FUCKING TWILIGHT???
Matt Damon is the manliest of queahs. No one denies this!!!
I always thought he was a Streisand, but he’s rockin’ the shit in this!
Damon is wicked gay.
For some reason, when I first saw the article for this it really pissed me the fuck off. I hope Damon cut a fucking square deal with HBO (or whoever took them), and they fucking cash in big. Even if most of the money makes it back to Hollywood, it would be gratifying to walk in and throw the fucking money in there face: “HEY YOO, BAWXHEAD, YOU WANT FACKIN’ FIVE MILLION DALLAHS? COME LICK IT OFF YAH DUHTY ASS FACKIN’ FACE, YA FACKIN’ SHYSTAH!”
That bottom pic would be a baller rap album cover if you replaced the (other)f-words with n-words.
‘Pitch Perfect’?
I still think this looks like Ponch & John fanfic: Not CHiPs…an XXX Parody.
I like how he invokes Brokeback Mountain as some kind of gayness barometer or historical milestone. It’s like the way people say “In a post 9/11 world.” Everything changed after Jake and Heath boned.
So like Oliver Stone’s “Alexander” gay or like “Vince on Sodium Penathol” gay?
Speaking of Pitch Perfect, I enjoyed your and Brendan’s little showdown to see who would admit first that they kinda, sorta liked it.
I would have no problem saying I liked it. It had its moments. It wasn’t far from being good. But the lesbian jokes were kind of weird and they made every Asian person seem insane. Also, the mash-up thing.
Boy, if Hollywood producers aren’t the biggest artistic pussies in the world…
Soderbergh, MAAAT DAAAMOON, and Michael Douglas couldn’t raise $5 million? Quit whining and finance it yourselves.
Tarantino didn’t want to make any changes to “Reservoir Dogs,” so he said that all he got was $1.2 mil of FU money for a movie with an unknown director and Keitel as its big name actor. Hard to believe those three would have a hard time getting at least $5 mil in FU money.
Just in mandela biopic cancelled by south African financiers for being “too blick”
Yeah none of this rings true. Too gay for hollywood? Soderbergh can’t find $5 mil? Michael Douglas is still alive?