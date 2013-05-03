Super Serious Study: Are Movie Trailers Giving Away The Best Parts Of The Films?

Yes.
Oh, sorry. I guess I should explain first. The fine folks at YouGov Omnibus recently conducted a survey to determine what specifically drives people to go see certain movies, and whether or not they are put off by trailers that reveal too much about a film. The results of the study were pretty obvious, for the most part.
According to a new study, half (49 percent) of Americans feel that movie trailers these days give away too many of a movie’s best scenes, with a full 16 percent agreeing strongly. (Via THR)
I would have expected that second number to be a lot higher, because with new movie trailers and exclusive scenes coming out for the summer blockbusters at a pace that feels like every five seconds, you’d think that John Q. Moviegoer would be a lot angrier. Especially in this era of unbridled Internet rage.
So are people put off by these extensive trailers? No, not at all. Probably because they’re one minute long and movies are two hours longer and sometimes feature boobies.
The findings from the YouGov Omnibus survey taken April 26 to 28 found that the reveal of plot in a trailer deterred only about 19 percent of respondents from wanting to see the movie. In contrast, 24 percent said that it made them want to see the film more.
Movie trailers remain extremely important to audiences, playing the biggest role (48 percent) in pushing people to see a movie, followed closely by personal recommendations (46 percent).
Basically, people admitted the obvious – that studios give way too much away – but short of showing us the ending and ruining the whole damn thing, nothing’s going to stop us from actually seeing the movie. What they should have asked was, “Are you sometimes pissed off by trailers that make movies look awesome, only to spend $10-15 on those movies and realize that they were flaming piles of smegma?” And the statistics would have been remarkably different.
I’ve always thought the best way to promote a movie would be to just have Kate Upton bouncing up and down while she says the movie’s title over and over.
I would have watched That’s My Boy twice just for that.
It’s to the point I don’t even watch the trailer if it’s for a movie I’m excited for. The worst case basically give you an outline of the plot. Comedies blow the best jokes.
The only ones that pull it off are action movies because you can slap a bunch of explosions and punches together without giving too much away.
Totally. I’ve stopped watching the Man of Steel and The Wolverine trailers cause it’ll be ruined. I don’t wanna see the best parts on my shitty Asus laptop, I wanna see it in the theater.
I watched Man of Steel, just because I didn’t have very high hopes so I was like whatevs. Good thing I did because it evidently seems like it’s going to be a good one.
But yeah, for Dark Knight Rises they made three versions of “official trailers” each showing more and more of the movie. Who wants to see that?
All trailers should be teaser trailers. The best movies for me are the ones that weren’t hyped up, and I went in fresh. Also, that blonde in the top pic is fuckin hot.
I’ve been trying to avoid watching trailers online as much as I can, Iron Man 3 seemed to post whole scenes up on a daily basis for the last few weeks. Saying that, I’m just about to go watch the shit out of the White House Down trailer…
Its been happening for years. I can remember Batman Forever doing it.
it’s pretty obvious that everyone and their grandmaw hates seeing all the jokes ruined in the trailer, but what irks me the most, is when people at said movie actually laugh at that joke…as if you didn’t see it a bazillion times before…i just don’t get it…and that’s what’s wrong with this country…take that Obama
I can agree with this. The trailers for The Dark Knight Rises gave away waaaaay too much – football stadium/bridges blowing up, plane gettin’ tipped over – and that made me sads. Looks like the new Star Trek is doing the same thing w/ the Enterprise crashing into the ocean or w/e.
DON’T SPOIL THE COOL SHOTS, DUDE.
Some movies slide fake things in, at least I know the new evil dead did.
What did evil dead slide in?
In the trailers the guy uses the chainsaw ( Which lead me to believe he would be the one left standing) and the deadite says the “we’re gonna get you” line/song. Both didnt happen in the actual film.
Well the Evil Dead had to be re-edited for an R rating, so possibly both those scenes will show up on the Unrated Director’s Cut.
I clicked for boobies and you did not disappoint!
Speaking of boobies, I just saw Jennifer Lawrence’s movie House At the End of the Street. The trailer makes it look like just another bs scary movie, but it intentionally did that. Movie was pretty good and in this case the trailer made the movie better.
I agree trailers show too much, but it’s not anything new–watch some trailers from the 70’s, especially horror movie trailers, they give away practically everything. I think the difference is that now we’re seeing them a billion times before the movie comes out, instead of once in the theater, 6 months before the movie comes out
Kewl bewbs
Sometimes (for comedies and action blockbusters) I don’t even trust the trailer. They’ll show me cool/funny shit to get my $12 and by the time I realize the ONLY cool/funny shit was in the trailer it’s too late.
I rarely watch trailers any longer because often they do indeed put the best of films into them. They are shooting themselves in the foot.