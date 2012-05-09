SUPERCUT: Glove Actually 2, More of Cinema's Greatest Slaps

#Supercuts #Mashups
Senior Editor
05.09.12 10 Comments

You may remember Jeff Smith from previous Supercuts such as “You Just Don’t Get It, Do You!” and Glove Actually part one, but it’s fine if you don’t, because he’s back with a new one, Glove, Actually 2: Glove Harder – More of Cinema’s Greatest Slaps.” It’s a full NINE MINUTES OF SLAPS. If that doesn’t sound entertaining to you, you’ve never seen someone get slapped, there are truly few things as entertaining. And before you ask, yes, it does feature Sean Connery slapping a woman (on the ass). Oh, and Ronald Reagan too (in the face). It’s too bad Reagan’s dead and Connery’s retired. I’d give anything to see them team up to save the Earth from an army of hysterical women, using only the righteous palms of patriarchy.

I submit that the “Beetch! Lesbian!” scene is easily the most memorable part of Scarface.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Supercuts#Mashups
TAGSBITCH SLAPGLOVE ACTUALLYGLOVE ACTUALLY 2JEFF SMITHMashupsSupercuts

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP