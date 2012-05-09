SUPERCUT: Glove Actually 2, More of Cinema's Greatest Slaps

You may remember Jeff Smith from previous Supercuts such as “You Just Don’t Get It, Do You!” and Glove Actually part one, but it’s fine if you don’t, because he’s back with a new one, Glove, Actually 2: Glove Harder – More of Cinema’s Greatest Slaps.” It’s a full NINE MINUTES OF SLAPS. If that doesn’t sound entertaining to you, you’ve never seen someone get slapped, there are truly few things as entertaining. And before you ask, yes, it does feature Sean Connery slapping a woman (on the ass). Oh, and Ronald Reagan too (in the face). It’s too bad Reagan’s dead and Connery’s retired. I’d give anything to see them team up to save the Earth from an army of hysterical women, using only the righteous palms of patriarchy.
I submit that the “Beetch! Lesbian!” scene is easily the most memorable part of Scarface.
You forgot the slap in the face to Star Trek mythology that is the JJ Abrams Star Trek mov—-
*GETS SLAPPED BY LIKE 10 PEOPLE*
Could this totally hypothetical movie also include Peter Dinklage?
Wow, that is too long to watch. Did it have the Naked Gun and South Park slaps?
In the words of MST3k’s Cave Dwellers: There’s those Hollywood Meat Slammers!
What did the five fingers say to the face?
Dammit, Critic, you beat me to the … slap, I guess.
Getting slapped by Orlando Bloom is like getting farted on by a rose.
Haha first hollywood slap I thought of was from Black Dynamite and I’m so glad it was included.
How do you have 9min of slapping without Chinatown!?! I thought it would be the grand finally. Someone delete this video and put the editor back in his cage.
My sister and my daughter!
I finale got around to sending you this link, Mr. Godbey: [www.youtube.com]