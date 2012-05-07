Supercut: Kickboxer, Just the Kicking

Sometimes, you hear an idea for a Supercut and you just know it’s going to be good. For instance, “Kickboxer: Just the Kicking.” There’s no way that could not be good. After the jump I’ve got just such a super cut, and I’m willing to bet that it’s even better than you imagine. It’s mesmerizing. You’ll start watching and think to yourself, “Oh my goodness, this movie has an incredible abundance of kicking.” And that’s when it will hit you: OH MY GOD, I HAVEN’T EVEN MADE IT THROUGH A THIRD OF THE KICKING! That’s how much kicking this video has. If kicking was bricks, this video would be the pyramids.
They cheated a bit by also including knees, but I suppose I’ll allow it. My other favorite thing is the ridiculous bubble sound effects during the underwater scene. GODDAMMIT I NEED MORE BUBBLE SOUND EFFECTS! THIS IS NEVER GOING TO READ ‘UNDERWATER’ IF WE DON’T GET MORE BUBBLES!
Sidenote: Who knew John Stossel was such a badass back in the day?
Stossel, fueled by his desire for revenge against Dr. D David Schultz, traveled the world learning every martial art he could find. This is his story.
Stossel? Show some respect! This was the role that landed Larry Csonka his announcer gig on ‘Murican Gladiators!
Wow. This summed up the entire plot of the movie.
Stossel: Those kicks better run better run, faster than my mullet.
MCA can no longer claim to be “Kicking it liiiive!”
YEAH! As you can see by my profile name and avatar i love this movie. Kicking is my favorite thing in the world.
Also, someone should do a Van Damme supercut of just the splits. I bet that would be at least an hour long.
That supercut lost me, just didn’t have the legs I thought it would.
I love the progression as it goes from sparring to high level training into cartoonish super kicks and humiliating face kicks.
Steven Segal taught all of these people all of these kicks.
Big ups for including the kicking of the white towel.
Of all the ridiculous things in this video to ran on about, you complained about bubble sound effects that sound like they’ve been used in every movie past and present?
I still like to run into my teacher’s offices for office hours by yelling “I WANT TO TRAIN MUAY THAI!!!”
Coincidentally the supercut is the one move Van Damme is incapable of doing