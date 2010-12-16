Supercut: “We’re Not in Kansas Anymore”

Now that Hollywood has like 10 separate Wizard of Oz-related projects in development, it’s a perfect time for FourFour‘s supercut of characters using some variation of the “We’re not in Kansas anymore, Toto” line. What’s perhaps most impressive is what an awful, sh*tty, cheesy line of dialog it remains, across all genre and media (of course it showed up in Sex and the City 2). For one thing, I hate how it implies Toto is the ignorant one, to whom things need to be explained. Bitch, I’m pretty sure Toto knows. He’s blessed the rains down in Africa.

I know, I know, I’m going to hell for that pun.

BONUS SUPERCUT: Here’s “He Didn’t Make It” from HuffPo:

[Thanks to Ben Craw at HuffPo for this one]