Surprise! The MPAA Discriminates Against Gay-Themed Movies

In the past few years, it’s been amazing to see the wide range of movies that MPAA has designated PG-13, despite the fact that they feature: murderous sociopaths who destroy cities, murderous children who destroy children, boners. That’s why it comes as a big glaring shock when movies like Pride, “a life-affirming story of lesbian and gay activists helping miners,” and a story that features NO violence and “BRIEF sexual content” is given a flat-out, unsafe for under seventeen, R rating.
There’s approximately two sex scenes in Pride, one where a group of women find gay magazines in a bathroom (the horror!), and another that takes place in a bar where young men wear light leather (the terror! And also for me – the rash). So pardon my capitalization there, but the pattern is clear: MPAA routinely gives gay-themed movies that should be rated PG-13/PG R ratings, simply because they feature gay – aka unsafe – content. Pride, described by critics as “a movie you can laugh along and dance to” (chilling!), and a film featuring “infectious high spirits” (ebola?), was given a 15 rating in the UK, meaning that it’s totally safe for loser freshman in high school. It may be seem like an isolated incident, but Pride isn’t alone.
Earlier this summer, Love is Strange, a movie about two older gay men in a long-term relationship (beautiful/snooze), was also given an R-rating. The movie features very little sex but highly explicit gay cuddling. And while Americans have a reputation for being prurient about sex, they’re not that withholding – nearly 53.7 percent of G and PG movies couple violence with sex.
Peter Tatchell, a UK activist, says of the rating:
“It is outrageous, knee-jerk homophobia. There’s no significant sex or violence in Pride to justify the ratings. The American classification board seems to automatically view any film with even the mildest gay content unfit for people under 17.”
And from Ira Sachs, director of Love is Strange:
“I have a strong feeling that many of those same people — mostly men — are still on the MPAA board today, making these arcane decisions very out of step with our times.”
It’s gross and upsetting to me that we still live in a time when gay cuddling isn’t considered safe for teenagers – but child homicide is. Whatever. Check out Pride this weekend, and make sure to bring your handkerchief, for your wanks – or your tears.
Fun fact I only recently learned about British movie classification (I’m a Brit) – it’s actually illegal here “to discriminate between depictions of heterosexual and homosexual relationships”. So no-one can argue (successfully, anyway) that two gay men having a chaste snuggle onscreen is any more inappropriate than a man and a woman doing it.
That sounds awesome! We should totally put the movie rating system in the hands of OUR government too!
@Staubachlvr You might want to look up how tight the MPAA is with both political parties.
The government isn’t making the ratings system, nor is it mandatory. It’s very different from what the OP is talking about with Europe
Not a new thing. I Love You Phillip Morris not only got an “R” but was hardly released at all theatrically in the USA. We don’t want those gay-agenda movies brainwashing our youth, do we?
To be fair, that movie was really explicit about its sex. I’ve seen movies with heteros that have the same amount of sex and also get an R rating, so I don’t see discrimination in the case of Phillip Morris.
Wasn’t the issue that they threatened it with an NC-17?
Good point, although according to the font of all wisdom (Wikipedia), the film was re-edited to tone down the explicit content (but I will defer to you since you’ve seen it and I haven’t).
I Love You Phillip Morris is the best movie no one has seen. So hilarious. The surprise reveal of Jim Carrey banging that dude from behind is brilliant.
“This Film Is Not Yet Rated”. It’s on Netflix. Watch it.
I was on my way here to recommend this as well but you beat me to it.
It’s an amazingly eye opening documentary about the ridiculous ratings procedures. They are absolutely discriminatory in how they rate films
Counterpoint: None of the films based off a Nicholas Sparks book have been slapped with an R rating. And seriously guys, those movies are like super gay.
Catholics are usually the reason we can’t have nice things.
That headline is a joke, right? We’re not actually surprised?
Yerp, it’s a joke
Not to whip out my “The End is Nigh” sign, but when digital finally kills theaters, I’ll miss the MPAA least of all.
So I take it the MPAA isn’t made up of the same Hollywood people who are members of the Academy.
No it isn’t. MPAA members are secret but the ones people have discovered are just regular people. The MPAA appeals board consists of studio heads and theater chain owners
Now I want to make 2 fake trailers where one of them has someone (Steven Seagal?) split open a child’s skull, burn down an orphanage and rape a corpse and have it be rated E and then have the other trailer be Neil Patrick Harris and his Boyfriend/Husband (Are they married yet?) just being themselves and having it be rated a R.
Also – for those of you keeping score at home – the R rating for this film is likely due to using the word “Fuck” more than once in the film’s dialog, which is an automatic R rating from the MPAA – but sure, let’s pretend it’s homophobia because that’s more interesting.
While that is just likely true in this case, the MPAA does have a history of inconsistency in their rating system, especially when it comes to violence and sexual content, in particular homosexual sex
@Underball Incorrect. While the MPAA does tend to assign movies with more than one F-bomb R-ratings, it’s just a practice, and there are many exceptions. Philomena was assigned PG-13 this year even though it had two F-bombs. There are plenty others.
@Staubachlvr Excellent point. This article: [www.cnn.com]
Philomena wasn’t about a still burgeoningly taboo societal norm. The MPAA is inconsistent, yes. and I don’t claim to understand how bloodless gore and decapitations get a PG-13, while a nice pair of boobs gets an R, but again – you’re assigning homophobia as the answer here where you can neither prove it, nor really cite other examples of it being a trend.
You’re a smart lady. Stop being a cliche.
“Can’t prove it?” Dude, it’s not a big secret. Just look at any movie with an openly gay lead character. The Birdcage got an R. A Single Man? R. Torch Song Trilogy? R. The Kids Are All Right? R. Flawless? R. Milk? R. But I’m A Cheerleader? R. And these are just mainstream movies I got off an IMDb list. Doesn’t matter what the movie is, what it’s about, what it’s genre is, if there’s a gay character who has even a whisper of gettin’ any, it’s slapped with an R, at the very least.
They also tried to slap “Boys Don’t Cry” with an NC-17 rating. Not for the horrific rape-murder, not for the nudity, but for a scene with one girl wipes vaginal liquid subtly from her mouth. Compare that to so many heterosexual scenes in other films that are given R or even PG-13 movies and you’ll see there is a definitive bias towards homosexuality.
Well just a quick google search on some Dan’s movies sited in his list: The Birdcage” had 13 F-bombs. Kids are alright, 30 F-bombs. Milk, 15 F-bombs. Again, way over the 1-2 F-bomb limit. Might be something too it. Maybe stop relying on profanity so much.
I think everyone’s feeling toward the MPAA can be sums up by this:
[www.youtube.com]