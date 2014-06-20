Susan Sarandon And Geena Davis Reunited For A ‘Thelma & Louise’ Selfie

Kids these days think that they invented the selfie, but little did they know that 23 years ago, two of the hottest women in show business were an Instagram account away from having one of the most liked selfies of all-time. Thelma & Louise stars Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis met up yesterday to remind every man out there that they could still take us on a wild ride and teach us a thing or two about keeping our hands to ourselves, as Sarandon shared an updated version of their movie selfie on her Facebook page. While I don’t know if she used a giant Polaroid camera to take this one, I’ll just assume that they did, because kids today should know what Polaroid is.
Now if we could just get Brad Pitt to recreate the hair dryer scene, AM I RIGHT, LADIES? *hops in a SMART car, drives over a cliff*
Haven’t seen Geena Davis in a long time. Looks like she’s still got them dimples.
Both of them seem to have aged pretty well, although Davis’s nose looks different somehow.
Back in 2007, I was at a movie theater standing in line for concessions, and ahead of me I saw this gigantic woman towering above everyone. Then she turned her head and I realized, holy crap, it’s Geena Davis!
@Rawhead Wrecks
Indeed. Nose does look a little different, but that might just be the angle or something.
@Mike Keesey
Cool! I think I’ve heard someone say before that she was really tall… can’t say I ever noticed that, though it’s been a very long time since I’ve watched a movie of hers.
I would still totally nail Susan Sarandon
They’re both still very attractive. I’d whammy either or both any time!
Daaaamn Geena!
Sarandon looks slightly more attractive than Davis. What kind of sorcery is this?
It’s the bigger rack
This comment section is quickly becoming “guys who prefer Susan VS guys who prefer Geena”.
we can end this war by pointing out Sarandon hooked up with Judah Friedlander
That only makes me respect Judah Friedlander. Stupid hat or no, I’ve never hit that.
If you’ve never seen Thelma & Louise it’s worth it’s running time
If you’ve ever seem Susan in “The Hunger” with Catherine Deneuve and David Bowie, you don’t know what you’re missing.
