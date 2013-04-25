Sweet Frat Tat, Zac Efron!

BROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOS! Fire up the kegerator and get a couple pledges to drive, because the movie of the century is filming in Los Angeles right now and we don’t want to miss it. Townies is a comedy “centered on a frat boy whose behavior affects a local neighbor’s family life” and the bro in question is played by none other than Zac Efron, the dude who used to shack with that Vanessa Hudgens babe and recently got peed on by that Nicole Kidman cougar.
Co-starring Seth (B)Rogen, Dave Franco and FilmDrunk’s favorite pledge brother Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Townies is gonna be, like, the raddest movie ever, as long as they don’t mention that time that Jizzy Pete and Black Steve got arrested for pouring mayonnaise and tissues all over the floor at the TKE house and leaving a dude-on-dog porn playing on the house TV. The cops were totes not cool about that sh*t. It’s like, take a joke, d-bags.
Anyway, check out Zac’s sweet tat. It’s not as cool as Fat Pat’s Cat in the Hat Sig Ep ink on his shoulder, but whatever. I bet that p*ssy cried.
(Image via the Daily Mail)
The kind of guy who’d have that side part and super-tight greaser t-shirt doesn’t seem like the same guy who’d have a pot-leaf belt buckle.
Hope there’s a sad title card at the end:
“Dedicated to the mammaries of Blow Job Stacey
RIPenis”
Will the “c*nt punts” from Delta Gamma be featured?
A movie called Townies, about college frat douches feuding with local townie chooches, Set in LA? Do they even have Colleges in LA?
I hope it’s about frat boys from USC feuding with the campus’ neighbors because everyone will be shot dead in the opening scene.
The question is do they have Townies in LA? Answer: No.
Vatos? Yes. Townies? No.
Of course Dave Franco is in this, he’s been auditioning for the part his entire life.
As long as he brings along Alison Brie to play Blow Job Stacey, I’m down with it.
To be fair, he is a dead ringer for Date Rape Dave.
I see Principal Lewis’s belt buckle designs have finally made the big screen.
/no one will get that reference.
I got you.
Fat Pat’s Cat in the Hat Sig Ep Inc. is a terrible band name but I would still go see them if it was two dollar PBR night.
Caption:
Um, did you roofie my green tea bro?
I think you misspelled Dave Francbro
I honestly can’t decide what is funnier: “Frat Guy” or “The Stath” rants. Both make me have to close my office door and laugh out loud. Well done Lince.
All credit to the Burnsinator for this one.
Burnsy is the king of bro-speak.
I would pay handsomely for the (B)Rosetta Stone
@ Fish: Win.
Everytime any of you write something in bro-speak the frat nicknames always make me laugh out loud. Thank you.
As a former Greek from the northwest, do people from other parts of the country actually get tattoos of their letters/whatever? That’s like, UBER-bro. I know some girls that did it but that’s it.
I’ve seen fraternity symbols (not letters, but close). Only time I saw actual letters was on a dude from Georgia.