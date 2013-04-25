Sweet Frat Tat, Zac Efron!

BROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOS! Fire up the kegerator and get a couple pledges to drive, because the movie of the century is filming in Los Angeles right now and we don’t want to miss it. Townies is a comedy “centered on a frat boy whose behavior affects a local neighbor’s family life” and the bro in question is played by none other than Zac Efron, the dude who used to shack with that Vanessa Hudgens babe and recently got peed on by that Nicole Kidman cougar.

Co-starring Seth (B)Rogen, Dave Franco and FilmDrunk’s favorite pledge brother Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Townies is gonna be, like, the raddest movie ever, as long as they don’t mention that time that Jizzy Pete and Black Steve got arrested for pouring mayonnaise and tissues all over the floor at the TKE house and leaving a dude-on-dog porn playing on the house TV. The cops were totes not cool about that sh*t. It’s like, take a joke, d-bags.

Anyway, check out Zac’s sweet tat. It’s not as cool as Fat Pat’s Cat in the Hat Sig Ep ink on his shoulder, but whatever. I bet that p*ssy cried.

(Image via the Daily Mail)