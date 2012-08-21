Hypothesis: All of Stallone's movies are the Expendables now

After the jump, we have the new trailer for WB’s Bullet to the Head, which, as you might have guessed by the title, isn’t about a dyslexic holocaust orphan who learns that life is beautiful when she discovers the cello. Instead it’s a Sylvester Stallone vehicle, and part of a growing pile of evidence that after the Expendables, all of Sly’s movies have basically become The Expendables – winking throwbacks to cheesy eighties action films. One last job, a fractured bromance, silly names – you know the drill.
Bullet to the Head: Sly plays an aging hitman who postpones retirement for ONE LAST JOB, because when they MURDER HIS PARTER and KIDNAP HIS DAUGHTER, this time it’s personal. Co-stars include: Jason Momoa, aka the new Conan, Christian Slater. Trailer soundtrack: “Hot Blooded,” by Foreigner. Sly’s character’s name: “Jimmy Bobo.”
My favorite part was Sly’s floppy-haired, chubby-cheeked, peach fuzz cherub of a partner. Gee, I wonder what will happen to this guy.
Then there’s The Tomb. Here’s the logline for that one:
Ray Breslin is the world’s foremost authority on structural security. After analyzing every high security prison and learning a vast array of survival skills so he can design escape-proof prisons, his skills are put to the test. He’s framed and incarcerated in a master prison he designed himself. He needs to escape and find the person who put him behind bars.
His co-star for that, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Just a couple a buff dudes in prison! But this time! It’s personal!
His other in-development credits, according to IMDB? Grudge Match, Death Wish, Homefront, No Rest for the Wicked, Rambo: Last Stand, and naturally, The Expendables 3.
Conclusion? Every Stallone movie is The Expendables now.
I’d make jokes if I wasn’t so sure that I’m going to end up seeing The Tomb.
My sentiments exactly.
Will probably force the old ball and chain to suffer through Rambo too.
Sly Stallone is 66 years old. If that’s not a reason to do steroids kids, I don’t know what is?
As someone who remembers what happens when Stallone ventures outside his wheelhouse, I’m fine with him making the same movie over and over again.
I second that
Exhibit B.
That’s not fair.
Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot was really more of an Estelle Getty vehicle then a Sly Stallone vehicle.
I thought it was going to be Rhinestone.
Expendables: Infinity? I think Im ok with that.
Let’s be honest, movies with the lowest amount of mumbles are the best for Stallone
“Don’t trust anybody. That’s how you stay in the game. Also, if you can convince meatheads to drop a couple grand on a fountain pen – that’ll help you stay in the game, too. Also, punctuate all your tweets with ‘KEEP PUNCHING’; You’re pretty much the referee of the game at that point…”
Geez I dunno, I mean, Stallone movies are getting kinda tir ~ oh Walter HILL directed? Yeah, I’m there.
That tattoo of Madonna’s face on his right shoulder is still less veiny than the real Madonna.
Ugh, was that two different, “HEY OLD MAN, WE DO THINGS DIFFERENT HERE IN THE FUTURE!!” lines in one trailer? I’d rather watch Sly just talk to the camera about his affinity for fancy skull pens and HGH suppositories.
I gotta start doing steroids… fuck.
I assume the ellipsis there replaced the words “even if it means my balls will be too small to”
Meh, in your 60’s you can do with your balls lifted a few inches.
That’s it, after I have my second kid I’m going on roids. Get jacked and a chemical vasectomy. Two birds, one stone. Wait, two stones. Shit.
i have no problem with this.
I have been threatening to pronounce people man and knife since I saw the Expendables trailer a couple months ago.
I had somehow missed that in the trailer I hurt myself laughing at it when I saw the movie.
I like that that scene with Statham in a monk’s robe and the scene where statham fights the dude until he gets chopped up by the helicopter blade looked like they could have been deleted scenes from the Transporter, everyone else is shooting bullets everywhere, but Stath (and Jet Li in the opening) somehow luck upon the only groups of badguys who forgot there guns so they can kung fu eachother for five minutes.
Not that I’m complaining, those scene were awesome.
I’ll likely see The Tomb but doubt I’ll be able to understand a goddamn word.
Arnold and Stallone on DVD commentary at the same time? THE WORLD NEEDS THIS
Ahnuld: See, in dis scene heyar, we ah trying to escape but da doors won’t open because weyah in a prison.
Stallone: mmmmdfmdmfdd dfdmd mmamaam mmcsmm
I’m sure it’s just a ripoff of Bullet in the Face ([www.imdb.com]).
I was sure it was going to be a remake of Knife in the Head, only weapon-escalated for the 21st century.
The sequel, Kick to the Balls, is in the works. Now with even more ball kicking!
EXPENDABLES 2 WAS THE BEST MOVIE OF THE YEAR.
TURN UP YOUR HEARING AID AND STOP SHOUTING, GRANDPA!
MAYBE HE WAS DEAFENED BY ALL THE GUNFIRE!!!!
I’m perfectly fine with Stallones revival of AWESOME and MANLY 80’s action flikcs
I second this. I’ve always wished that I could’ve been born earlier so I could see all those films in theaters. With EX2, BTTH, and The Tomb, the perfect 80’s action revival trilogy is complete.
The wussy looking partner is the same actor who played the ultra-badass Marine legend John Basilone in The Pacific.
I like the part where the token asian dude doesn’t “bringt out some kung fu from the homeland” because he was “born in Florida”! Nevermind that his name’s Korean in the first place.
This is exactly why you hire Seagal for this type of movie! The Korean one is Taekwondo, Sly, TAE-KWON-DO!
Good christ that is one sexy mexi-seducer Ahnuld is sporting on his upper lip there. That stache is like a whole bottle of tapatio in a middle aged maid’s panties
Stallone, Walter Hill, Khal Drogo, AND Sarah Sahi?! you better fucking believe i’ll be there on opening night.
I misread that headline and thought you meant that now EVERY Stallone movie is Expendables, even the old ones. I just said “Even Oscar? I can live with that.”
Axe mercenary? That’s a thing now? Whatever, AXE FIGHT!
Totally ripped from Axe Cop.
Death Wish? Tell me he’s remaking a Bronson movie! As long as Stallone is as jacked as ever, i will watch him kill everyone in everything. Oh and Schwarzenegger with goatee as costar please.