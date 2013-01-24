AAAAH HA HA HA HAH HA HA HA HA HA HA

#Sylvester Stallone #Trailers
Senior Editor
01.24.13 31 Comments

AAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

….Sorry …Can’t …Stop laughing. Sorry about that. Attempting to compose myself, here’s Sly Stallone in… some sort of… axe fight... (bite your tongue, bite your tongue) with Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo, Conan) in Walter Hill’s Bullet to the Head. Now, don’t get me wrong, Sly Stallone looks fantastic for a guy my dad’s age and I hope to be in half as good shape now, let alone 30 years from now…. But… let’s say you’re a five-foot-nine 66-year-old. Perhaps an axe fight with a jacked, six-foot-five Polynesian isn’t the most believable role for you. Even Jordan had to learn a jump shot. Sometimes you have to ask yourself, is this a movie, or one of those City Slickers camps where you get to play fantasy action star?

Incidentally, you know what else is going to smell like an Axe fight? Theaters screening this movie. Haa ch-cha cha cha.

(be careful, this clip is really loud for some reason)

[IGN via ThePlaylist]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sylvester Stallone#Trailers
TAGSBULLET TO THE HEADJASON MOMOASYLVESTER STALLONETRAILERSWALTER HILL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP