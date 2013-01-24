AAAAH HA HA HA HAH HA HA HA HA HA HA

AAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

….Sorry …Can’t …Stop laughing. Sorry about that. Attempting to compose myself, here’s Sly Stallone in… some sort of… axe fight... (bite your tongue, bite your tongue) with Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo, Conan) in Walter Hill’s Bullet to the Head. Now, don’t get me wrong, Sly Stallone looks fantastic for a guy my dad’s age and I hope to be in half as good shape now, let alone 30 years from now…. But… let’s say you’re a five-foot-nine 66-year-old. Perhaps an axe fight with a jacked, six-foot-five Polynesian isn’t the most believable role for you. Even Jordan had to learn a jump shot. Sometimes you have to ask yourself, is this a movie, or one of those City Slickers camps where you get to play fantasy action star?

Incidentally, you know what else is going to smell like an Axe fight? Theaters screening this movie. Haa ch-cha cha cha.

(be careful, this clip is really loud for some reason)

[IGN via ThePlaylist]