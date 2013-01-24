AAAAH HA HA HA HAH HA HA HA HA HA HA

AAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
….Sorry …Can’t …Stop laughing. Sorry about that. Attempting to compose myself, here’s Sly Stallone in… some sort of… axe fight... (bite your tongue, bite your tongue) with Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo, Conan) in Walter Hill’s Bullet to the Head. Now, don’t get me wrong, Sly Stallone looks fantastic for a guy my dad’s age and I hope to be in half as good shape now, let alone 30 years from now…. But… let’s say you’re a five-foot-nine 66-year-old. Perhaps an axe fight with a jacked, six-foot-five Polynesian isn’t the most believable role for you. Even Jordan had to learn a jump shot. Sometimes you have to ask yourself, is this a movie, or one of those City Slickers camps where you get to play fantasy action star?
Incidentally, you know what else is going to smell like an Axe fight? Theaters screening this movie. Haa ch-cha cha cha.
(be careful, this clip is really loud for some reason)
[IGN via ThePlaylist]
Hold up, is Stallone really 5’7″? He must have better lifts than Tom Cruise.
I think this settles any question about his height:
[2.bp.blogspot.com]
Wait is 5’7″ short? Well my world is upside down.
If you’re a guy? Yes. 5’7″ is short.
Fuck
Fuck, indeed.
I feel short and I’m 5’10”.
All hail the 6’0″ standard by which all others are measured.
This looks infinitely more entertaining than The Last Stand. Reminds me a bit of some of the scenes from Cobra.
Yeah he definitely fought an underground axe cult as Marion Cobretti as well…
Haven’t seen this much axe-to-axe since Requiem.
I’m sorry, the most shocking thing about this article was that the film is made by Walter Hill. Really? He used to be on a list where if he made it I at least entertained the idea of seeing it.
he’s still on that list. i don’t care how much crap he’s made.
Man, Momoa goes down easily. I mean, mop bucket to the ankles?
And yes, as a member of the family where the women average 5’10”, I can say that Stallone is short.
That mop bucket move is going in my wheelhouse – that looked damn effective!
The TV ad I’ve seen for this had Stallone’s character mocking Khal Drogo after being given the axe, ” What are we? Vikings?” No mention of Walter Hill though. Now I’m interested.
Pity they didn’t go with the plan of Thomas Jane as the sidekick. When is whitey gonna get a chance?
Who gives a fuck about Sly – JJ ABRAMS IS DIRECTING STAR WARS EPISODE VII!!!!!!!!
HOLY FUCKIN’ SHITBALLS!!!!
get your axe underball, we’ve got some work to do.
First one to get hit has to be on bottom.
I got them fighting in a bathroom stall? No axe fight? Why did that happen, because I’m in Australia? Help!
It’s not the size of the man holding the axe, it’s the size of the axe the man is holding.
That looks like a shot from a “Cobra” remake.
Please let this happen before Sly dies.
Not just loud, but dark too…at least on my screen. And they’re both wearing black, so….not entirely sure what I just saw.
Jordan learned a back-to-the-basket post game, not a jump shot, Mancheezy. YA THINK?
Well, to make that back-to-the-basket game work, he had to improve his shot. I would argue the back to the basket game was an extension of his improved jumper.
Yeah I was mostly kidding, but Jordan always had a jump shot. FWIW, I think this is the most interesting aspect of watching players age in the league.
PS are you writing this early for EST readers?
Wait, wait…just for the record, we are in no ways comparing Stallone to Jordan right?
Would be more impressive if they were in a bat fight.
Bats are too hard to hold onto in a fight. They screech and flap their wings and try to bite you while you’re swinging them.