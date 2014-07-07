Sylvester Stallone Is In A Bizarre Character Drama With Thomas Jane And Nelly

Remember those old school, star-studded, intertwining-character piece style dramas, like ‘Grand Canyon,’ and ‘Crash?’ Well imagine one of those starred Tom Berenger, E from Entourage, Sylvester Stallone, Nelly, Kelsey Grammer, and Kyra Sedgwick, and you basically have ‘Reach Me,’ from writer/director John Herzfeld (best known, so far as I can tell, for directing ‘2 Days In The Valley,’ though he also shot a featurette for ‘The Expendables’).
Though it gets much weirder than that. Nelly plays some kind of born-again rapper (named “E-Ruption” according to IMDB) obsessed with a self-help book written by Sylvester Stallone, who likes to inspire people while painting (“You’re a finger painting! Be a masterpiece!”). Out there, but okay, fine. Then you’ve got your usual collection of troubled souls getting in car crashes and whatnot. The music swells and it feels like your usual manipulative life-affirmer, but in the midst of all this, there’s Thomas Jane, playing some kind of vigilante cop that murders people (“How many people do you have to kill before you realize it’s wrong!” demands Danny Aiello). What the shit? It’s like Herzfeld wanted to make this emo dramedy, but forgot to tell Thomas Jane to stop playing The Punisher. It’s so awesomely bizarre, it’s like if one of the storylines in ‘Magnolia’ was Liam Neeson in ‘Taken.’
Also, this is neither here nor there, I suppose, but I can’t stop laughing at this picture:
E in his fancy scarf, something about it just doesn’t fit. It like if someone put a top hat on a llama.
‘Reach Me’ opens October 24th in the US.
I didn’t know Scarftown was on Long Island.
E looks like Harry Potter’s fey little brother.
Let’s be fair. While it’s not a top hat, this llama looks a million times more natural and cooler than that picture.
God the writing.
“Are you staring at my lip?”
“Yeah, I was thinking about how soft it felt when you kissed me.”
Not good.
Looks pretty good actually. The director knows what he is doing and it’s great to se Sly do softer dramatic roles. He doesn’t get nearly enough credit for being an awesome actor.
Agreed. After the success of Rocky (and the subsequent Oscar awards), people were saying he’d be the next Brando. Sure, Expendables 3 comes out next month, but I really hope sometime soon, Sly makes his own “Unforgiven”, so to speak, and the academy (as well as film-goers) finally acknowledge the guy for the talent he is.
*see Sly
I would watch this just in the hopes there would be a climactic scene featuring raining frogs slapping Stallone in his stupid face.
“How many people do you have to kill before you realize it’s wrong!?” ALL OF THEM, duh.
Or however many it takes to gets his kids back.
Director: Pseudonym.
Sly: Suit o name.
Director: Fuck it, print it.
So when is the lifetime premier?
How much cocaine did it take to land both Sizemore and Berenger for this movie? Also, holy fuck when did Jake Taylor turn into Jake Lamotta at the end of raging bull?
Wait, wait, “E from Entourage” is actually the stupid teenage kid from one of the greatest sitcoms ever made, “Unhappily Ever After” ? Whoa whoa whoa.
Yup. He’s got the success that belonged to Faustino.
It looks like Southland Tales by way of Paul Haggis.
All the Feels: The Movie
Can I just say that Nelly is one handsome dude. No homo tho, yo.
still looks more tolerable than Crash
Literally anything is more tolerable than crash.
“I’m going to rape you with this knife.”
“Oh thank god I thought you were going to have me watch Crash, that would have been real torture.”
Also you discuss two days in the valley but not the pants Charlize Theron in Two days in the Valley? Come on.
The description on the checks everyone cashed for this movie read “You’re Welcome For Not Having To Go To Vancouver.”