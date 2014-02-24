Taco Bell Is Rolling Out Its Breakfast Menu In March As ‘Demolition Man’ Is Coming True

Last May, in an announcement so quiet and under-the-radar that it might as well have been included in a bill about net neutrality, Taco Bell released a brand new waffle breakfast taco in a limited test run at restaurants in Southern California. By August, the success of the waffle taco and its subsequent myth had spread like wildfire, and the popular fast food chain soon announced that Fresno, Omaha and Chattanooga would also be getting waffle tacos, because the gods clearly favorite people in those cities and not the rest of us. “You’ll have to wait until 2014,” they said as they mocked us, but Taco Bell never offered a national release date. That is, until today.
On March 27, Taco Bell’s First Meal menu will officially become a full breakfast menu, with everything from the waffle taco to the A.M. Crunch Wrap, which basically looks like a quesadilla with breakfast foods, and even the Cinnabon Delights for the people who truly hate their lives, being offered to the general public from sea to shining sea. And there’s only one reason that Taco Bell is unleashing this wave of unbridled excess until 11 each morning – capitalism. Deep fried capitalism.
“We can turn the breakfast conversation into a two-horse race,” Taco Bell President Brian Niccol said in an interview, noting that Taco Bell intends to be a “strong No. 2” after McDonald’s. (Via the AP)
Cue a billion “strong No. 2” jokes. Potty humor aside, I’m sure that McDonald’s is scared, no?
“I think they’re going to find that going into the breakfast business is not like what they’re accustomed to, in terms of marketing,” [U.S. brand and strategy officer for McDonald’s Kevin] Newell said. The breakfast menus of the two chains only have one main offering that seems to go head-to-head, a sausage and egg burrito.
Oh sure, Mr. Newell can act like he and Mayor McCheese are unaffected by this announcement, and the Fry Guys and Skeletor or whoever will go back to slinging their hash brown patties into our big, fat faces each day, but McDonald’s wouldn’t be mulling its own huge decision if Taco Bell wasn’t posing some kind of threat. In the very near future, if you walk into a McDonald’s at 10:31 AM and worry that it’s too late for a McGriddle, you might finally be able to smile and still dig in.
“We know, as an example, that breakfast on the weekend cut off at 10:30 doesn’t go very well,” Jeff Stratton, head of McDonald’s USA, said in an interview.
Stratton declined to provide any details on how McDonald’s would adjust kitchen operations to make breakfast later in the day.
“Well, we’re just beginning. … We’re just taking a look at it,” he said. (Via the AP)
I know that “taking a look at it” doesn’t mean much in terms of whether or not something will happen, but the timing says it all. If Taco Bell makes a dent in McDonald’s breakfast sales, there will be changes made. Sort of like the changes to your diets that will need to be made when you’re in your 30s, because you spent too much of your 20s eating breakfast at McDonald’s and Taco Bell.
Until March 27, though, Taco Bell will continue to contend with the likes of White Castle when it comes to winning over the public. Especially supermodels.
Keep it civil, you guys. We all know what comes after this…
Finally.
I’m making 87 USD an hour working at my floor. I was amazed when my neighbour told me she was averaging $90 but I see how it works now. I feel so much freedom now that I’m my own boss. This is what I do>>>> >>> PORT45.BLOGSPOT.COM
it makes me sad that in all current releases of Demolition Man they’ve changed Taco Bell to Pizza Hut. bad dubbing and fx work, it’s terrible!
Really? Why is that? Aren’t Taco Bell and Pizza Hut both owned by Pepsi?
That’s really strange. Maybe it’s network related.
@VK Man, I bet that’s it. How dumb. I guess maybe the joke does require brand recognition in order to really land, but it sure seems like a lot of work to CG/dub-in stuff like that just to make one joke work better for foreign viewers.
from good old wikipedia… “For some non-American releases, references to Taco Bell were changed to Pizza Hut because the latter had a much larger share of foreign fast food markets in the early 1990s. This includes dubbing, plus changing the logos during post-production.”
I was just thinking an unhealthier choice of breakfast would really get my day going right… right to the cardiologist. At least it makes donuts look healthy.
herp
The three sea shell looking thing is gonna get a workout.
+1 internets
Might want to add a few more seashells.
Will we have to wait another 400 years for a real live meat popsicle?
Make it happen, food scientists. I want to be more like a polar bear.
ha. white castle getting grammar pwned by taco bell made me laugh.
That twitter convo was very funny. But I don’t think this qualifies as a Franchise Wars thing; I think that would be more along the lines of Taco Bell contracting some private military company, having them shoot up Denny’s’s corporate headquarters, forcing a merger at gunpoint, and then integrating the two restaurants and their menus.
The Franchise Wars have begun [twitter.com]
Whoa. I bet that hydrocephalic Burger King mascot retired from commercials to become a mad bomber.
It’s always nice to start your day with a good colon cleanse.
How are Burger King and Hardee’s/Carl’s Junior just getting ignored? They’re both way better at cancer in the morning than McDonald’s.
Hell, it’s two steak biscuits for $3.33 right now at Hardee’s. I gained 14lbs. today.
I MISS living near a Hardees. Do they still have a sausage and gravy biscuit for breakfast? God they are so horrible but whatever chemicals they put in their food is addictive.
@NotTheOne THEY DO!!! I never get it because I always leave trace evidence, and my wife gives me a whole bunch of bullshit about colon cancer and Type 2 Diabetes.
Burger King’s tater crowns are the jam.
@Burnsy They need to come in a bigger size. They’ll know they’re getting close when Michael Bloomberg tries to outlaw them.
@Kungjitsu I fully expect them to become entangled in the mass Hot-Pocket type “meat” recalls going on. But if you put a mushroom and Swiss in front of me I would not turn it down.
does the breakfast meal come with a toilet seat?
Of course I laughed at this. Of course.
In Canada, Tim Horton’s serves breakfast until noon on the weekends but McDonald’s hasn’t caved to the pressure yet
As if Canada matters.
:(
Except you Al. You’re OK.
Only Taco Bell could fuck up a breakfast burrito that badly. Christ.
@Otto Man: I am up for trying one but it will be hard to beat Sonic’s breakfast burritos.
The only time I eat Taco Bell as a first meal is if I’m incredibly hungover, and if that’s the case, it’s probably already lunch time. Also it’s usually a second choice because I’d rather have a real breakfast burrito.
A gypsy woman told me to stock up on Preparation-H when it was on sale at WalMart. I should have listened to her.
theeeener theeeener
They’ve been offering the Cinnabon Delights at non-breakfast locations for a few months now. I knew that they were getting ready to go national with breakfast when the Taco Bell by my office had “now hiring” signs that mentioned a morning shift.
Taco Bell isn’t the only chain to test breakfast in recent years. Wendy’s tried a breakfast program (in addition to the one’s that exist in their co-branded Wendy’s/Tim Horton stores.) and it flopped. There are Dairy Queen locations in some small towns that offer breakfast as well.
I wouldn’t be surprised if McDonald’s were to pull a Jack In The Box and start offering their breakfast items all day (Bojangle’s is another chain that does as well.).
Looks like something I definitely don’t want Ray Harryhausen animating. Tastes… like… heaven…
I want to eat all of those things.
Go home, you’re drunk.
I hope Demolition Man does come true. Or The Running Man. I’ll take dystopian futures or fascist dictatorships if it means Arnold and/or Stallone are still alive and kicking ass for the indefinite future.
Finally! All these years I’ve been able to get the shits at lunch, at dinner time, even late night, but not in the morning. Now my day will be complete!
Complete shit! It is a magical future you’ve thawed into.
Now you can enjoy smelling up the office bathroom when the A.M. Crunchwrap needs to violently evacuate during a meeting.
Awesome. +1
I work close to one of the few Popeyes that actually has a breakfast menu.
That food looks absolutely revolting!!! Ewwwwww
“We added extra cheese product to give our diners over seven minutes to reach a toilet. Fake cheese is the emergency chute of the fast food meal.”-Taco Bell, probably
McDonalds’ response…
As much as I want to try these good luck getting me awake before 11am to try it.
Can some chain please develop a tasty breakfast sandwich that DOESN’T HAVE FARGIN’ EGGS IN IT?
The belief that it’s not breakfast if it doesn’t have eggs just pisses me off. BTW, I hate eggs.
This is gonna murderdeathkill my arteries
Damn that food looks good…
bad for ya health – but still lookin good
As a Southern California, I worry about what this may mean for my beloved Del Taco. It’s my current Strong No. 2 right meow.
Oh man, I totally forgot Del Taco and their surprisingly good breakfast burritos. Sonic is the only place here in ‘bama i can get a decent fast food breakfast burrito.
In the future, all poops are spicy diarrhea
I hope that breakfast diners follow suit in the waffle taco movement. I would love to eat one that wouldn’t leave me waiting for death.
My mid mornings have been missing a case of the trots and bubblies. Finally…Taco Bell heard my cries.