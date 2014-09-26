Taken 3’s New Title Is 2 Hot 2 Handle!

You’d think there’d be a finite number of times an ex secret agent’s family members could be kidnapped, but so far, the Taken franchise shows no signs of running up against that limit. After 2008’s Taken ($226.8 million worldwide) and 2012’s Taken 2 ($376 million worldwide), there’s a third installment scheduled for January 2015. After missing a prime opportunity to call the second “Taken Too!,” the producers aren’t taking any chances with the third, giving it a title that would make one of Slipknot’s drummers cream his Jncos.
Are yoooooooooooouuuu reaaaaddddyyyyy?????
OOOOOH WAH-AH AH-AH!
TAK3N.
TICK! TICK! TICK! …BOOM!
That’s right, the latest installment of the Liam Neesons classic will officially use a number for a vowel.
This time, he’s the hunted prey after he’s framed for the murder of someone close to him.
“I have to go on the run, I’ll put it that way, from the not-so-lawful types and the lawful authorities,” says Neeson, choosing his words carefully. “Bryan Mills served his country faithfully, but now even they are after him. They must not like me.” [USAToday]
Neeson says this is likely the last film of the franchise for him, but I don’t believe that for a second. In fact, we’ve got some title ideas for the next few:
T4ken 4: T4ke My Wife – Please!
Taken 5: A 5pecial 5et of 5kill5 (alternately, Take5: Gimme Back My Candy Bar)
Taken 6: Don’t Worry, 6e Taken
7aken 7: 7ouch My 7rophy Wife And I’ll 7ear You A New One
T8ken 8: Release The Kr8ken
See? More than enough material for lots of sequels, and that’s without even getting into the secret of Maggie Grace’s Fred Flintstone running.
I don’t want to sound harsh, but anyone who gets a horse for their birthday, part of me is silently rooting for them to get abducted by sex traffickers.
Personally, I’m still upset the first sequel wasn’t called Taken 2 The Streets. You’re not winning me back with this, Hollywood.
I get the feeling an appropriate title might be Tak3n: Th3 3pitom3 of Lazin3ss
Tekken?!?
Liam Neeson is Heihachi Mishima.
Taken 5: 5chindler’5 Revenge
If it ain’t brok3 don’t fix it
Don’t forget the prequel, Took.
And the prequel sequel, 2k.
prequel = Virginity Taken
Taken 3: Triken
Taken 3: Taken and Returned
Taken 3: Re-Re-Take
They could re-boot it and set it in Alabama, with Neeson as a violent redneck, and call it Done Been Tooked.
This franchise is too bland to go stale.
This is slowly morphing into the Death Wish franchise…only thing its missing is Jeff Goldblum playing a street thug
and Laurence Fishburne with weird pink shades.
Taken 88: Sisterh88d of the Traveling Pants …
I’m in ?
Team up with John Creasy from Man on Fire and call it Taken Tag Tournament.
So, we all agreed to a moratorium on Electric Boogaloo for these right?
Nope. It’s still in play.
wow. Thank you for that maggie grace running video, i never noticed how absurd she looks when she runs
She runs like an 8 year old. I guess the point was to make her have child-like innocent but it comes across as creepy when she’s old enough to fuck.
Runs like a teenage Sasquatch.
Noooo! The second one was so boring! Awful shakey cam the whole time. Couldn’t see a damn thing. And there wasn’t even a satisfying last badguy kill, he just kind of fell on a coat hook.
Damn the profitability of PG-13 action movies. They ruin everything!
The Retakening. Again.
Taken :Reboot, Token main lead played by Samuel L Jackson “Mother F*cker you dont know me!!” ; “Im a kill you, Mother F*cker”
There’s no way Non-Stop wasn’t part of the franchise. “Taken to The Sky”. It was like an in between movie, on the way to film Tak3n.
But whos Tak3n the D?
There’s go my idea for a Clay Aiken trilogy, Aik3n
Liam Neesons from Tooken?
Str8 T00ken starring the incomparable L14m N3350n5