Tarantino to reunite with Stuntman Mike

A few months back, it was reported that Kevin Costner would be joining Tarantino’s upcoming

The movie is set in the American South of the 1800s and follows a freed slave (Jamie Foxx) who partners with a German bounty hunter (Chrisoph Waltz) in order to find his wife.

The bad guy list they encounter is impressive: Leonardo DiCaprio as a Francophile plantation owner who forces slaves to compete in death matches and Samuel L. Jackson as a vile head slave who works for DiCaprio.

Coming on to the list of antagonists will be Russell, playing a character called Ace, a man who oversees the plantation in a ruthless manner and who relishes punishing slaves. [THR]

Needless to say, this sounds great. Christoph Waltz made me enjoy a movie where R-Pattz falls in love with Reese Witherspoon while they bond over a circus elephant, so I can only imagine how good he’ll be in a violent Tarantino flick about mandingo slave fights. On a side note, is it just me, or does the slave-teams-up-with-German-bounty-hunter plot kind of sound like a funhouse-mirror Brett Ratner plot? In the Ratner version, the trailer would just be an interracial buddy duo on horseback arguing back and forth while an ELO song plays. Don’t bring me doown; down down down down doooooooooowwwwn, oh woo hooo…