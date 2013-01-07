Gerard Depardieu Greeted as Local Hero in Russia, Offered Free Apartment

You may remember, Gerard Depardieu has been publicly feuding with the French government over their recently-introduced 75 percent tax on millionaires. As the P Diddy of France, with much to lose from the many millions stored in mucousy pouches in his great torso, Depardieu protested the tax by moving across the border to Belgium, whereupon the French government retaliated by threatening to revoke his passport. Smelling a publicity opportunity, Russia’s shirtless action-man president Vladimir Putin publicly offered Gerard Depardieu a passport from Russia, where Gerard Depardieu had been filming a movie about Rasputin. Depardieu accepted, leading to the incredible picture you see above and the magnificent news lede below:
MOSCOW — The day after receiving his new Russian passport from President Vladimir Putin, French actor Gerard Depardieu flew Sunday to the provincial town of Saransk, where he was greeted as a local hero and offered an apartment for free.
As you can see, the man fits right in.
Putin granted his request last week and then welcomed the actor late Saturday to his residence [Putin’s residence, that is. -Ed] in Sochi, the host city of the 2014 Winter Olympics. Russian television showed the two men embracing and then chatting over supper, discussing a soon-to-be-released film in which Depardieu plays Russian monk Grigory Rasputin.
Depardieu flew Sunday to Saransk, a town about 300 miles east of Moscow, where he was met at a snow-covered airport by the governor and a group of women in traditional costume singing folk songs. He flashed his new passport to the crowd before setting out on a tour of the town.
I like to imagine that Saransk is a town populated entirely by proboscis monkeys, and that when Gerard Depardieu showed up, they recognized his obvious superiority and made him king. However, my science advisers have repeatedly assured me that this is not the case.
Nevertheless, it appears that he did receive a lovely pair of boots:
Depardieu has not said where he would take up residence in Russia, only that he did not want to live in Moscow because it is too big and he prefers a village. The Frenchman has spent a fair bit of time in Russia in recent years, including for the filming of the French-Russian film “Rasputin,” and he expresses an admiration for Putin. But it is Russia’s flat 13 percent income tax that appears to be the biggest draw at the moment as he flees high taxes in France. [AP]
What a strange time we live in, where a person can say “I’m sick of these high taxes and wealth redistribution! Screw this, I’m moving to Russia!”
Fuck, Vince! These are the best Qovlpathing photoshops you have ever done!
Their tax rate is only 13% because the 57% “Not Being Poisoned With Polonium” charge is considered more of a fee than a tax.
He… didn’t age that well.
Look at the size of le cunt. He’s a monster. One poor harvest and it’s going to be a long winter for the other citizens of Russia.
I don’t like those pictures of Santa Claus without his beard. He scares me.
Nice to see he’s getting some work in the Russion film version of the Liberace story.
Man those Priceline commercials just get stranger and stranger.
So his money is the one thing he WON’T piss away?
When scientists stop fucking about and equip proboscis monkeys with voice/speaking devices I hope they all sound like 1920s gangsters.
Every proboscus monkey’s first word will be “Mammy.”
Shit no wonder Rasputin was so hard to kill. If Depardeu is playing him he must have had 600lbs of extra padding and would have had a hard time sinking in the river even with a bunch of hole poked in him!
My first thought was “Wait, Gerard Depardieu is a millionaire?”. My second thought was “Who the fuck is Gerard Depardieu?”.
There is no way this is going to work out. Gerard Depardieu is waaaaay too much of a French asshole to be able to handle living in Russia. Also, Putin is a clown.
Gerard stopped off at the Moscow branch of “The Vast Waistband” clothing store to buy that shirt. He thought the Homer Simpson-muumuu was too drab.
Russia also has no estate tax.
He looks surprisingly like Val Kilmer now, or Val Kilmer looks like him. I never realized it before.
How many little Depardieus are there when you unstack him?
When Depardieu dances the trepak, the earth shakes. Literally. Tsunami warnings as far away as Seattle.
A 75% tax on millionaires? Fucking commies. How do you expect me to fill my mansion full of frivolous shit if you take 3/4 of my obscene, whore-made fortune?
Well I’m glad that he’s sticking it to The Man….by going to a country with a much bigger Man.