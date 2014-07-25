Taye Diggs Violated Andy Richter To Prove He Can Be In ‘Magic Mike XXL’

If you think that there are a ton of rumors flying around about eventual sci-fi and action blockbusters like ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ then you haven’t been paying enough attention to the rumor mill to end all rumor mills for ‘Magic Mike XXL.’ There seems to be a new casting rumor popping up every other hour, as the women who stuffed singles in the box office’s G-string to make Magic Mike a certified blockbuster just can’t help talking about all of the other male actors they’d like to see shaking it alongside Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello.

Of course, there are also the bad rumors, like Matthew McConaughey moving on from his role as Dallas and Alex Pettyfer not being involved because Channing Tatum flat out does not like him, but we’ll focus on the positive today… for the ladies. Last night, Taye Diggs was a guest on ‘Conan,’ and he confirmed the rumor that he’s in talks to join the cast of ‘Magic Mike XXL.’ This is a great addition, although I’m not necessarily on board with his stage name.