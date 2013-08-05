Teaser Trailer: Ender’s Game has all of the actiony movie things you require!

Though it threatens to be subsumed by Ender’s Game author Orson Scott Card’s long history of controversial anti-gay stances, his book is considered by many a landmark science fiction novel, and the upcoming movie adaptation from X-Men Origins Wolverine director Gavin Hood is hotly anticipated. It opens November 1st, starring Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield from Hugo, and today we have not a full trailer, but a shorter teaser for the full trailer. Nonetheless, as you’ll see, it’s more than enough to prove that Ender’s Game contains all of the things that you’ve come to require of a sci-fi action movie!

MENTORS!

CHARACTERS MOVING THINGS AROUND ON A HOLOGRAPHIC TOUCH SCREEN!

MORE TOUCH SCREENS!

(Movie characters most likely gravitate towards holographic screens because they spend their formative years drawing equations on windows).

CHARACTERS YELLING THE TAGLINE AS DIALOG!

“Shoot straight, stay calm, here we go.”

SPACE EXPLOSIONS!

The hardest part about making this film is that most of the characters are children, and children are notoriously not good at things, with acting being just one of them. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I’d much rather have to accept adult actors dressed as children as children than watch child actors be bad at acting like children. It would also lower the crime rate, as fewer child actors = less crime. This is science.