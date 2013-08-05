Teaser Trailer: Ender’s Game has all of the actiony movie things you require!

Though it threatens to be subsumed by Ender’s Game author Orson Scott Card’s long history of controversial anti-gay stances, his book is considered by many a landmark science fiction novel, and the upcoming movie adaptation from X-Men Origins Wolverine director Gavin Hood is hotly anticipated. It opens November 1st, starring Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield from Hugo, and today we have not a full trailer, but a shorter teaser for the full trailer. Nonetheless, as you’ll see, it’s more than enough to prove that Ender’s Game contains all of the things that you’ve come to require of a sci-fi action movie!
MENTORS!
CHARACTERS MOVING THINGS AROUND ON A HOLOGRAPHIC TOUCH SCREEN!
MORE TOUCH SCREENS!
(Movie characters most likely gravitate towards holographic screens because they spend their formative years drawing equations on windows).
CHARACTERS YELLING THE TAGLINE AS DIALOG!
“Shoot straight, stay calm, here we go.”
SPACE EXPLOSIONS!
The hardest part about making this film is that most of the characters are children, and children are notoriously not good at things, with acting being just one of them. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I’d much rather have to accept adult actors dressed as children as children than watch child actors be bad at acting like children. It would also lower the crime rate, as fewer child actors = less crime. This is science.
“mouth fart” <– important opinion
OF COURSE that bigot Orson Scott Card preferred his characters to “shoot straight.” Me? I prefer to shoot gay, which involves twirling a derringer and laughing. And also coming on a guy’s back.
Nah, I kid. The only thing gays shoot is dirty looks at my cargo shorts.
Look at all the fucks that Harrison Ford gives!
Dude, you were Indy and Han Solo. You should never have to work again. Do you have a gambling problem?
I think he has an alimony problem.
Like I said over in Gamma Squad, I was fine with ignoring Card’s douchbaggery because he didn’t inject any of that bullshit into the books or story, but then he had to go and run his mouth about how we all should be more tolerant of his intolerance. Fuck that guy.
Wondering if I’m alone here but the first full trailer, it clearly shows the final battle ending right?
A-yup.
This will bomb. Soooo generic looking.
It grieves me to no end that I agree with this sentiment. One reason for the genericness (if that’s a word and it’s not) is likely that the ideas OSC laid out in the book have been duplicated and replicated to no end over the last 25 years. Had they been able to do Ender properly years ago it would have been groundbreaking fa shizzle.
Agreed Erswi. I love me some good science fiction and fantasy writing. Would love for this to come out and rock. But it looks and feels so uninspired.
Yeah, it sucks… I loved Ender’s Game when I was a kid. So far this just looks like everyone phoned it in.
*is hotly anticipated*
By who?
not only does all the trailer make it seem crap, it is by the director of the total crap fest X-Men Origins Wolverine
What, a kid you want to slap and a Harrison you want to slap not enough for you? What do you expect for $15?
Yeah, Time Bandits. I must’ve been 3 or 4 and that part where the Supreme Being (I thought it was “Supreme Bean” at the time) chases the dwarfs really stuck in my head. It actually wasn’t until much later, when I was getting into Terry Gilliam and watched Time Bandits again, that I realized it was the movie from my childhood, and that he’d been in my head all along.
