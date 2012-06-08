Thank You Baby Jesus: Damon Lindelof Is Rewriting 'World War Z'

With Vince out for the day having another rib removed, we can finally talk about some real movie news around here. I’m talking about zombie movie news, and, in this case, the most important zombie film ever made – World War Z. Unfortunately, this has been a problem-plagued project from the get go, especially that whole part about the film not being based on the book.

The latest word had the film being pushed back to January 2013 from its December release date because the film needed “significant” re-shoots. That’s the movie industry’s way of saying a girl has a great personality. Thankfully, the re-shoots won’t come until the film has been rewritten by Lost co-creator and the screenwriter equivalent of duct tape, Damon Lindelof.

Lindelof, the Lost co-creator and co-author of Ridley Scott and Fox’s Prometheus, is said to be focusing on the movie’s third act. The production hopes to begin reshoots in September or October. Z, based on the 2006 novel by Max Brooks, is intended to be a zombie picture with sociological and political overtones. It also stars Mireille Enos (The Killing), James Badge Dale and Anthony Mackie. (Via THR)

Well, if he’s only rewriting the third act, that means the whole not based on the book thing is still happening, which is still a bit upsetting, but I actually have an idea for a re-shoot for the first and second acts that would solve all complaints…