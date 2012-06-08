Thank You Baby Jesus: Damon Lindelof Is Rewriting 'World War Z'

With Vince out for the day having another rib removed, we can finally talk about some real movie news around here. I’m talking about zombie movie news, and, in this case, the most important zombie film ever made – World War Z. Unfortunately, this has been a problem-plagued project from the get go, especially that whole part about the film not being based on the book.
The latest word had the film being pushed back to January 2013 from its December release date because the film needed “significant” re-shoots. That’s the movie industry’s way of saying a girl has a great personality. Thankfully, the re-shoots won’t come until the film has been rewritten by Lost co-creator and the screenwriter equivalent of duct tape, Damon Lindelof.
Lindelof, the Lost co-creator and co-author of Ridley Scott and Fox’s Prometheus, is said to be focusing on the movie’s third act. The production hopes to begin reshoots in September or October.
Z, based on the 2006 novel by Max Brooks, is intended to be a zombie picture with sociological and political overtones. It also stars Mireille Enos (The Killing), James Badge Dale and Anthony Mackie. (Via THR)
Well, if he’s only rewriting the third act, that means the whole not based on the book thing is still happening, which is still a bit upsetting, but I actually have an idea for a re-shoot for the first and second acts that would solve all complaints…
ohh its a wrap all right miss upton… its a wrap
Man, I wish they could just scrap the entire thing and do some justice to the book. But this makes me feel less pessimistic about it, at least.
Hi, Damon! Please do a good job with this!
I wrote it off as a movie ever since they declined to take my wise internet advice and do it as an HBO miniseries with one, two or three different stories/directors per segment.
A Sorkin political segment, a Bay-ish Battle of Yonkers, Roth it up in the swamps of Louisiana. Oh well.
@Matchstick damn, that’s actually an awesome idea. The book was amazing because there were so many different stories. A movie wouldn’t be able to focus on more than a few which would probably do it a disservice. Off the top of my head, the ones I’d look forward to the most are: the space shuttle/station, the fighter pilot, the blind guy, and the submarine.
Fuck that book was good. I’m gonna go read it again.
Miss Upton is the solution to so many of life’s problems.
God if I don’t get another zombie movie soon I will simply DIE.
Nooooooo this guy is the biggest effin hack in the industry. He totally ruined the “Alien” franchise with that POS Prometheus, which I wish I could use brain bleach and erase from my memory.