‘Thanks for Sharing’: Mark Ruffalo cures his sex addiction with Gwyneth Paltrow

#Gwyneth Paltrow #Trailers
Senior Editor
06.26.13 54 Comments

Were you dying to see a sex addiction movie, but couldn’t stomach the sight of Michael Fassbender’s massive dong and Carey Mulligan singing off-key into the camera for 75 minutes in Shame? Well then Thanks for Sharing might be the movie for you. Directed by The Kids Are Alright co-writer Stuart Blumberg, it stars Mark Ruffalupagus as a recovering sex addict trying to keep his dong in his pants long enough to woo classy yoga lady Gwyneth Paltrow, who’ll only do doggy style on sheets of 1000-plus thread count. It opens September 20th, and Josh Gad plays the less attractive comic relief and Ruffalo’s fellow perv. I’ll say this for it, if you’re trying to cast guys who look like sex addicts, you couldn’t do much better than Mark Ruffalo and Josh Gad.

It’s just like I’ve always said: screw all the freaky-deaky sex stuff, I want to see the part of sex addiction that’s all about prayer and sponsors and getting better one day at a time. Clean livin’! That’s what inspires people!

