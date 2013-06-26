‘Thanks for Sharing’: Mark Ruffalo cures his sex addiction with Gwyneth Paltrow

Were you dying to see a sex addiction movie, but couldn’t stomach the sight of Michael Fassbender’s massive dong and Carey Mulligan singing off-key into the camera for 75 minutes in Shame? Well then Thanks for Sharing might be the movie for you. Directed by The Kids Are Alright co-writer Stuart Blumberg, it stars Mark Ruffalupagus as a recovering sex addict trying to keep his dong in his pants long enough to woo classy yoga lady Gwyneth Paltrow, who’ll only do doggy style on sheets of 1000-plus thread count. It opens September 20th, and Josh Gad plays the less attractive comic relief and Ruffalo’s fellow perv. I’ll say this for it, if you’re trying to cast guys who look like sex addicts, you couldn’t do much better than Mark Ruffalo and Josh Gad.
It’s just like I’ve always said: screw all the freaky-deaky sex stuff, I want to see the part of sex addiction that’s all about prayer and sponsors and getting better one day at a time. Clean livin’! That’s what inspires people!
Wait a minute. Sex addicts get sobriety chips?
Watch Shameless. Ya gotta earn ’em.
I think they’re called flaccidity chips.
@JTRO – Oh I get how AA and NA work, I just didn’t think non-chemical addiction 12 steps programs used the AA chip system.
So let me get this straight, a guy enjoys sex so much that he straight-up gets addicted to it until he meets Gwenyth Paltrow and then doesn’t want to have sex anymore. Sounds about right.
Was Josh Gad like, created from all that weight Jonah Hill lost?
Who told you?
But then Jonah Hill gained it all back. Hmmm.
Maybe he’s a single celled organism and just splits rather than mating.
Let’s hope so. Cuz Jonah Hill mating is the cure for Sex Addiction.
Watching that trailer makes me wish i’ll pass away peacefully in my bed tonight.
Gwenyth is so edgy, everyone look at Gwenyth. She’s just taking page from Aniston’s playbook
Aniston, stop commenting.
I think I’ve been huffing too much turpentine. Pink kept turning up in the trailer.
So that was her. I thought I was hallucinating also.
I hope she sings “Get This Party Halted.”
I heard the traile was full of pink, but then it wasn’t a redband trailer so I knew folks were lying.
I kind of have a thing about tattooed, athletic ladies who can do the splits while standing on their head, but I still had to stop the trailer after 39 seconds. Not even my lust for Pink could outweigh the Gwyneth.
That is awesome. This trailer was excruciating enough. If I only hated myself a little more…
This could have easily been a boring rom com-lite. Instead they went with boring drama-lite. Bad call there.
I’m addicted to saying, “this looks like shit” after almost every trailer I see.
So the Hulk’s Mark Ruffalo gets to put it in Gwyneth’s Pepper Pott?
I hate myself for finding her hot but doesn’t matter had masturbate…I guess.
I just saw Shame like a week ago and christ that movie sucked. I just didn’t see a fucking point to any of it other than Fassbender wanted to wave his dick at me.
The suicide set to classical music is such a fucked out mopey art school cliché.
At least Shame tried to take a more honest approach. This is just palatable, homogenized crap. It’s the oscar meyer meat of movies.
Oh, no doubt. I thought Shame would’ve made an amazing 20-30 minute short, it just didn’t feel like enough material for a feature. This… yeah… It looks… not good. I don’t know how much this guy had to do with it (he’s listed as co-writer), but I thought The Kids Are Alright was an overrated turd. It was like a phony, feel-good garbage Tyler Perry movie for white people who wanted to pat themselves on the back for liking something “gay.”
I loved Shame. The slow pacing, the emptiness. I think it was an accurate reflection of a sex addiction. Wanting to “have someone”, yet feeling so alone at the same time…being incapable of making or building genuine relationships. To me it wasn’t contrived artsy-fartsy crap, but a clear and focused effort.
Pfft.
I’m incapable of making or building relationships, but I’m not emptily banging chicks with a giant fasspenis.
First she ruins Iron Man 3 and now she’s ruining sex? Gwyneth Paltrow really is the worst.
Zing of the day!!!
Vince, give this gentleman a Burnsy Badge please.
Patrick FUCKIT.
This is about as bad as when the Frotcast got its own original theme song.
True story: they were playing the HOTT GOSS theme song at the club last weekend and all the chicks took off their clothes.
I’ll neeeeeeever tell…..
The hot goss theme song was a thing of beauty.
This ties up Pepper Potts future. She cheats on Tony Stark with Bruce Banner and during sex she twists his nipples too hard and he becomes the hulk, causing her to be ripped in half.
Or she just cums, maybe?
/gamma porn addict
Wait, didn’t he already make this movie with Meg Ryan? Also, did anyone actually see Shame? Not only was it incredibly boring, but it was a total ass-fest. Mr. Happy was in it for maybe 10 seconds.
I saw it, it was relentlessly depressing. It wanted to bore you to take the titillation out of sex. Also, not enough of Fass’s bender, ifyaknowhatimsaying.
The wife and I went to the Breakup on our first date. I don’t know why she stuck around.
Thank God, I really wanted a movie to explore the wonders of the friend zone for me. Thanks Josh Gad and Pink.
I love you. Let’s be friends.
Too bad this is about sex addiction and not bdsm. Because then Mark could say to Gwyneth: “I hear you like it a little…Ruffalo.”
*peeks over sunglasses*
Yeeaahhhhhh!
I’ll only watch if Gwyneth is forced to do atm.
Agreed. Non-human banking would be the tits.
Tim Robbins has grown MASSIVE titties. He should divorce Sarandon.
a) they were never married, so divorce won’t work
b) they are already broken up as of a few years back, so clearly he thought his own titties were sufficient
Holy shit, there’s even a comical bike accident! I wish we could see a movie in which the characters are up front about their problems, or like in real life, their friends tell the new people in the group when they go to the bathroom.
So basically this movie is gonna have a scene where some dude named Josh Gash is tryna get into pink?
I don’t know but Gwyneth can #getit
nothing like seeing a vapid see-you-next-Tuesday shimming around in ill fitting lingerie. HOT
That’s the best kind of lingerie.
All of a sudden I’ve got a hankering for a goop of cottage cheese.
I look forward to Gwyneth Paltrow rolling her eyes and explaining she did this movie for the money in a few years.
Fuuuuuuck Yooooou Hollywood
Wait, wait, wait. Do we actually have to start calling her Alecia Moore because she wants to be an “actress”?