THAT AMY POEHLER AND TINA FEY MOVIE

AOL has the HD trailer for Baby Mama, starring Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. (opens April 25th)

Being a big fan of Mean Girls, 30 Rock (except for Judah Friedlander, whose entire character seems to consist of having his mouth open and wearing funny hats – I hate that guy), and pretty much all things Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, I’m kind of excited for this.

Crap, that totally makes me gay, doesn’t it. Sorry, Ladies. GRR, FIXING THE SINK!