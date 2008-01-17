THAT AMY POEHLER AND TINA FEY MOVIE

AOL has the HD trailer for Baby Mama, starring Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. (opens April 25th)
Being a big fan of Mean Girls, 30 Rock (except for Judah Friedlander, whose entire character seems to consist of having his mouth open and wearing funny hats – I hate that guy), and pretty much all things Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, I’m kind of excited for this.
Crap, that totally makes me gay, doesn’t it. Sorry, Ladies. GRR, FIXING THE SINK!
The Mighty fek’lhr is pretty sure using a Type II Phaser for an ultrasound isn’t very safe for the child or the mother. He commends that doctor!
wow, is that why my kids are so crazy, Fek? damn doctors
Lance, thats so fetch!
Eib, it would be more like:wow, is that why my kids were born so dead, Fek? damn doctors
I wanna be stillborn when I grow up.
oh liz lemmon i love chu
If Richard were here, He would ask him his opinion on surrogate mothers.
I was actually serious about my question in the Cloverfield thread. talk to me dammit, im falling down a shame spiral
All I know Eibz, is that some thing has found us.
i know, right?
God damned lesbians are ruining this country.
You used the Lords name in vein, Richard. Tisk, tisk, -1 Christianity
Here’s your chance, Fek – "surrogate mothers". Go!
The Mighty Fek’lhr feels that Fundamentalist Christian and their rigid family views are hurting the nation more.
Ruining my sheets is what they’re ruining. Not regular lesbians though. Skinemax lesbians.
Lesbianism is great so long as I can be involved. Which I can’t. Richard is right.
What the heck is a Mighty Fek’lhr?
Eib-punching handicapped children is not only "ok", but mandatory on Grethor.
It’s not the plastic end of shoelaces, I’ll tell you that much.
Richard-if one was up your ass you’d know.
the only tina fey movie i want to see, is the one where she shits into a cup, eats it, and then throws up onto amy poehler.
well, she is not a child Fek, she is in her late 20s. and drives me nuts
Richard, stop it already
You used the Lords name in vein, Richard. Tisk, tisk, -1 Christianity That’s pretty funny coming from a black guy. Besides, my heart is pure, and I will be judged based on my actions after I have been forgiven.
bex looks so concerned for that childs’ well being.
I’m a bit worried for Richard that one is ABOUT to be up his ass… and not in a fun way, either.
"Judge not, and ye shall not be judged: condemn not, and ye shall not be condemned, forgive, and ye shall be forgiven."~Luke 6:37~
then there’s this one"There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ … "~Galations 3:28~
Amen. Finally, some truth is spoken here. The rest of you bottom feeders should pay attention.
I’ll change it back, so I can get into Heaven.
You will be judged on your antiquated, narrow point of view, and I hereby deem you "extremely unsexy".
yeah, richard, Erswi always quotes the bible whilst sodomizing me. its hot
Eib, let Fekky bottom line it for you:beating retards = good no matter what
"Man will stay wise, so long as what he seeks is wisdom. The moment he believes he has found it, is the moment he has truly lost it. Also, fuck the homeless…" ~Nominus 38:2~
and of course this oneDeuteronomy 22:5–”The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s garment…”pants off ladies.
"Man will stay wise, so long as what he seeks is wisdom. The moment he believes he has found it, is the moment he has truly lost it. Also,
fuck the homeless.FUCK MIKE…"fixed
Thanks eib, I almost came off as an idiot there.
Strippin’ down now, Erswi, as instructed by Superior Male.
point is, the bible is one of the most ridiculous books ever written. no one can agree either on it’s origins nor it’s meaning. last but not least Matthew 18:8-9 (Mark 9:43-47) “And if your hand or your foot causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away; it is better for you to enter life maimed or lame than with two hands or two feet to be thrown into the eternal fire. And if your eye causes you to sin, pluck it out and throw it away; it is better for you to enter life with one eye than with two eyes to be thrown into the hell of fire. “ off with the tallywhackers boys.
"Bitch, I’m a panda, look it up."
If you say so Erswi…
Eibz, can you come and punch my secretary for me? I’m getting ready to drop kick her chest in from the top of a desk.
All good pandas go to heaven. Even when they eat bush and leave(s).
finally found the ones i was originally looking for Exodus 35:2 "On six days work may be done, but the seventh day shall be sacred to you as the sabbath of complete rest to the LORD. Anyone who does work on that day shall be put to death." Leviticus 11 7and the pig, which does indeed have hoofs and is cloven-footed, but does not chew the cud and is therefore unclean for you. 8Their flesh you shall not eat, and their dead bodies you shall not touch; they are unclean for you.
and finally the Gospel According to the Dark PoetToday a young man on acid realized that all matter is merely energy condensed to a slow vibration, that we are all one consciousness experiencing itself subjectively, there is no such thing as death, life is only a dream, and we are the imagination of ourselves.
about the pants, not the tally whackers
First, that’s not how ultrasounds actually are, and Second, Judah is one of the nicest guys ever. Doesn’t mean he’s funny on 30 Rock, but his stand-up is worthy of laughing.
Sure Pauly, I need to releive some tension
That’s right Eib, it’s in the Bible. Off with your pants. Spread the word to hot ladies everywhere.
I think being put to death just for getting out of bed on Sunday is a little extreme, but if the bible is promoting some sort of orgytastic love-in every week, I might be down with that.