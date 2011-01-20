That X-Men photo was fake, but Kevin Bacon’s ascot is all too real

So. You know that X-Men: First Class cast photo from the other day? Yeah… so it turns out that was a fan-created Photoshop job, not an official publicity still, and director Matthew Vaughn was none too happy about it getting leaked. Sorry about that.
“I freaked out on them yesterday. I don’t know where the hell that came from. I don’t think it’s a Fox image. It’s not a pre-approved image. When I found out, I said, what the f*ck is this sh*t, and Fox is running around trying to figure out what happened as well. I agree. It’s like a bad photoshop, which maybe it was by someone. It didn’t reflect the movie. I was shocked when I saw it. I was like ‘Jesus Christ’.” [/Film via GammaSquad]
Aw, so January Jones’ awesome cleavage was faked? It’s like everything I’ve ever pleasured myself to is a lie! But just so I wouldn’t immediately hop in the tub and start carving “NO LOVE” into my wrist, Vaughn released some actually real photos showing January Jones’ real cleavage. Not to mention villain Kevin Bacon wearing an ascot, which, let’s be honest, is an even bigger turn on.
Even more pictures after the cut…
If Hollywood’s going to ‘reboot’ or ‘redo’ or ‘remake’ or what the fuck ever this stupid shit is, they should reboot Black Swan over and over again: January Jones & Alison Brie, Scarlet Johansson & Kristina Hendricks, Dawson Miller & Teen Topanga, etc…
But of course, they should make it more porno-y next time around.
I see McAvoy has unleashed his “concentrate” face. He’s gonna act everyone off the fuckin’ screen, baby.
I don’t understand how that can be a fake or a Photoshop job. Did someone just put Bacon & Jones’ faces on an old Hart to Hart still?
That had me checking to see if January Jones was in Where the Truth Lies. She’s a poor enough actress to have fit there.
I agree completely–Vaughn *is* like Jesus Christ.
/single quotation mark what now?
January Jones is still the best thing Ashton Kutcher has ever been in.
“Real cool, making Professor X a white guy.”–Spike Lee
Since when are they all british?
The third rule of Hellfire club is Lingerie if you’re a babe, mutton chops if you’re a dude.
If it wasn’t bad enough that skinny jeans are in, now the “hipster-douche Magneto turtleneck” is gonna sweep…
The nerd in me still can’t get over the fact that no first class X-Men are in this movie (aside from Beast). Of course I only finished eating him a couple of minutes ago, so once he’s digested, I’ll feel better.
Now instead of looking like some Victorian ponce, Sebastian Shaw looks like Dick Cavett interviewing Ursula Andress. Have I just shown my age?