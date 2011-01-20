That X-Men photo was fake, but Kevin Bacon’s ascot is all too real

Senior Editor
01.20.11 12 Comments

So.  You know that X-Men: First Class cast photo from the other day?  Yeah… so it turns out that was a fan-created Photoshop job, not an official publicity still, and director Matthew Vaughn was none too happy about it getting leaked.  Sorry about that.

“I freaked out on them yesterday. I don’t know where the hell that came from. I don’t think it’s a Fox image. It’s not a pre-approved image. When I found out, I said, what the f*ck is this sh*t, and Fox is running around trying to figure out what happened as well. I agree. It’s like a bad photoshop, which maybe it was by someone. It didn’t reflect the movie. I was shocked when I saw it. I was like ‘Jesus Christ’.” [/Film via GammaSquad]

Aw, so January Jones’ awesome cleavage was faked?  It’s like everything I’ve ever pleasured myself to is a lie!  But just so I wouldn’t immediately hop in the tub and start carving “NO LOVE” into my wrist, Vaughn released some actually real photos showing January Jones’ real cleavage.  Not to mention villain Kevin Bacon wearing an ascot, which, let’s be honest, is an even bigger turn on.

Even more pictures after the cut…

Around The Web

TAGSJAMES MCAVOYJANUARY JONESMATTHEW VAUGHNMICHAEL F ASSBENDERX-MEN: FIRST CLASS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP