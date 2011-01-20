That X-Men photo was fake, but Kevin Bacon’s ascot is all too real

So. You know that X-Men: First Class cast photo from the other day? Yeah… so it turns out that was a fan-created Photoshop job, not an official publicity still, and director Matthew Vaughn was none too happy about it getting leaked. Sorry about that.

“I freaked out on them yesterday. I don’t know where the hell that came from. I don’t think it’s a Fox image. It’s not a pre-approved image. When I found out, I said, what the f*ck is this sh*t, and Fox is running around trying to figure out what happened as well. I agree. It’s like a bad photoshop, which maybe it was by someone. It didn’t reflect the movie. I was shocked when I saw it. I was like ‘Jesus Christ’.” [/Film via GammaSquad]

Vaughn released some actually real photos showing January Jones and villain Kevin Bacon wearing an ascot.

