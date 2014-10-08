The 2014 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book Features A $425K Trip To The Oscars

It’s not officially the holiday season until Neiman Marcus releases its annual Christmas Book, and that means that wealthy people around the world are finally able to start planning new ways to spend their money. Today, the retailer published the 88th edition of its absurd guide to all things luxurious and over-the-top, and nothing embodies that fair and accurate description more than a 2015 Academy Awards package that includes one ticket to the film industry’s biggest night and a pass to the Vanity Fair afterparty, where the lucky attendee will be able to rub elbows and not make eye contact with some of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers.

The cost of such a deal? $425,000. I know, I also thought that it would have been well over a million, but it looks like this year’s Nieman Marcus Christmas Book is providing some real bargains for the millionaires who prefer to buy their ways into high society. But the fun doesn’t stop there, and that is certainly not the most expensive “gift.”

Other offerings are: – A trip for two to Paris, with five-star accommodations and gallons of a custom-designed perfume for $475,000. – A limited-edition Maserati sports car with a 3-liter V6 twin-turbo engine for $95,000. – An “ultimate Mardi Gras experience” for six couples in New Orleans with tickets to the black-tie Orpheus Ball for $125,000. – An “ultimate slot car raceway” centered on a scale replica of the customer’s favorite car track and an inaugural race party co-hosted by race car drivers Vic Elford and David Hobbs for $300,000. – A Leontine Linens home trousseau of custom cottons and linens for the entire home for $55,000. (Via the Associated Press and WHTM)

Of course, it’s only fair to point out that a portion of the proceeds of all sales will go to the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, as well as some other charities. In the case of the Oscars package, that donation is $400,000, so that’s pretty remarkable. I’m not really sure what the focus of that charity is, but I think it has something to do with replacing the hearts of ill wealthy people with Faberge Eggs that allow them to be immortal.

As a more frugal socialite, my preferred “Fantasy Gift” would be the Ultimate Mardi Gras Experience for Six Couples, which costs a cool $125,000. Sure, I won’t have that kind of cash at any point in my life, but it might bring me a step closer to my goal of going to Channing Tatum’s Bourbon Street restaurant and becoming his best friend. If anything, though, I’ve heard New Orleans has good food, so that would be worth it.