The ‘Actual Cannibal Shia LaBeouf’ Meme Comes Full Circle In An Amazing Live Performance

#Shia Labeouf #Memes
Senior Writer
10.22.14 3 Comments

Rob Cantor earned YouTube superstar status a few months back with his awesome video, “29 Celebrity Impressions, 1 Original Song,” in which he sang his original song, “Perfect,” using the voices of 29 different celebrities and beloved characters. The video has more than 9 million hits and counting, as people still believe that he really pulled this amazing feat off. Of course, the magician revealed his trick soon after, and we learned in the “making of” video that Cantor enlisted the help of some very talented vocal artists to pull off this complicated prank. Citizens of the Internet soon booed his name and vowed to take revenge before forgetting all about it.

But long before Cantor was pulling a fast one on us, he inspired a meme known as “Actual Cannibal Shia LaBeouf” with the appropriately-titled song, “Shia LaBeouf,” which told the story of someone being chased by a homicidal LaBeouf one night, in the style of an old-timey radio show. People loved the song and the idea took on a life of its own, with clever GIFs and photoshops following, including my personal favorite:

This week, Cantor has revived the meme and his beloved song in the best way possible – with a stage performance that features the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, the West Los Angeles Children’s Choir and the Argus Quartet. Given the year that the actual LaBeouf has had and his recent media mea culpa that conveniently coincided with the release of Fury, it was the perfect time for this glorious revival.

(A million thanks to Steven for sending this along.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shia Labeouf#Memes
TAGSactual cannibal shia labeoufmeme watchMEMESrob cantorshia labeouf

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP