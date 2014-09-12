Jessa Rhodes Explains The In And Outs Of Porn Stardom In 2014 (The Adult Film Minute)

Once per month, Dr. Chauntelle Tibbals will be telling us a little bit about what’s going on in adult entertainment and why it should matter to you.
There’s a “good ol’ days” porn performer myth that people occasionally reminisce about – the exclusive contracts, the $100K annual salaries, the only-working-for-one-company thing. This fantasy-archetype has been blown out of proportion time and again, both in hyperbolic fictionalized accounts of real porn stars and in wild statements about net worth from certain… *icons* – le sigh.
In truth, even when something kinda like that good-ol’-days job description did exist, it didn’t exist for the majority of performers. And today, minus a very small handful of women, the “contract girl” is all but gone. But that’s ok! Today’s up-and-coming porn starlet is a hustler of different proportions, a savvy marketer who knows the value of multiple streams of income (yes, yes, multiple streams, we can wait until you finish giggling).
Take for example Jessa Rhodes. Jessa started working as an adult performer in 2012, and today has about 100 credits to her name. Her career is on the rise, but it got me to wondering – how the heck does one do this, especially in 2014? So I asked.
Jessa told me a few things about money, marketing, and what sort of effort she has to put forth on a regular basis.
Shooting
Controlling for the summertime slowdown, Jessa gets booked for an average of ten scenes per month.
For projects like New Sensations’ Second Chances (2014) (link NSFW, obvi) a charming little comedy about romance and redemption, she works, she gets paid a flat rate (different amounts for different types of scenes, but no royalties or anything), and then she’s done. Jessa’s schedule is actually a bit busier lately after a slight pitch some months ago when she decided to self-represent in lieu of having an agent.
Self-Representation vs. Having an Agent
Jessa used to have an agent, but now she doesn’t. An agent acts as a middle-person between performers and producers, helping to coordinate talent on both ends. According to Jessa, agents generally take about 15% per booking as their fee.
“[After I stopped having an agent], I really had to hustle to contact people and remind them I was still around,” Jessa told me. “A lot of producers rely on agency websites and if they don’t see you there, they kind of forget about you.”
Dancing
Jessa’s first love is dancing (and by “dancing” I mean stripping). Dance bookings are something she does two to three times per month, and though this may sound simple, it’s not.
Like everything else in a performance-based career, one must always be on the lookout for opportunity. This involves getting your name out there, which can be costly, both in terms of time and money (see Marketing below). Feature dance bookings are no different.
But the work doesn’t stop once you get the gig. Dance bookings generally require one travel day, two to five days of actual shows/dancing, and one final day of return travel. Dancing also requires fancy expensive costumes and a roadie, all of which Jessa pays for out of pocket. Thus, in spite of whatever spoils may come, the initial financial outlay is pretty great.
PR, Marketing, and Social Media
Like every good public personality, Jessa has a well-developed twitter (@JessaRhodesXXX) and Insta (also, @JessaRhodesXXX). Currently, these sites are free and relatively porn-friendly within their specific TOS, but each requires quite a bit of time and savvy to maintain. Marketing costs start to stack up pretty quick after that though…
For example, though conventions and expos (“exxxpos”) are generally presented to the public as debaucherous good times, what these events *really* are are marketing and networking opportunities. Consequently, they cost money.
There are occasional events that top performers are paid to attend and there are a few events that help performers out with travel costs, but without additional pay. The most common type of convention however is pay-to-play. Performers pay for their travel, room, food, and an attendance fees. Like a ticket. In this respect, the performers are no different than your Average Joe – everyone’s paying to be there.
But exposure is important! You pay to be at the show because it’s worth it and, according to Jessa, another way to get good exposure is by hiring a publicist. “Even if I don’t really have something going on in a given month, my publicist Rising Star PR helps make sure my name is always out there and always on peoples’ minds,” she told me. “It helps.”
Hair, Nails, Tanning, and everything else
Because women and gender and workplace inequalities and yeah. That sh*t adds up.
“I have to spend about $200 a month just on my nails,” Jessa estimated. “As soon as they start to grow out, I have to get them filed because, you know, my hand is usually wrapped around a cock.”
From flights to costumes to waxing, you gotta spend money to make money. But listening to Jessa talk about all these different financial and marketing components made me super anxious, mostly because there are no guarantees. I mean, there are never any guarantees in life. But a lot of financial output seems to be required just for the hope of cultivating a vibrant career. And though all of these examples speak to Jessa’s experiences only, none of them are too outlandish or exceptional in the porn world.
Being a porn star in 2014 sounds expensive and difficult. And unlike the days of yesteryear (for some), there’s no one there to fact check your bookings or pay for your marketing – except yourself. Jessa is steering her own ship, just like many other porn performers today. It’s intense.
Visit Jessa Rhodes on Twitter and Instagram at @JessaRhodesXXX. You may also buy her charitable T-shirt for Profane Clothing – all proceeds go to help Christy Mack.
Chauntelle Tibbals is an embedded public sociologist. Her research has been published in numerous scholarly journals, and she has been quoted and cited extensively by cultural and news media outlets including CNN, VICE, and KPCC (NPR). Chauntelle has been studying the adult entertainment industry for more than ten years.
—
–
There will be attempts, but I feel like nothing anyone is going to say in these comments will come close to the boat-load of double entendres already written above. Well done, Tibbals!
” I have to get them filed because, you know, my hand is usually wrapped around a cock.”
My ex had the same excuse for her mani budget. Looking back, she really should have itemized her return.
That seems like a lot of expenses given a relatively small amount of revenue. Thank you for bringing this to light. It doesn’t seem like a business where you can get “PAID”. It just seems like any other small business where you have to put a lot of work in to eke out a living.
A lot of people are cut out for that type of life and a lot aren’t. Hopefully, this will help anyone interested in the business to know much better what they are really getting into.
@Balls of Steel You know, it still seems like that myth exists – that anyone can take off their clothes and be a *star* …that was never the case in the past, and it definitely isn’t today.
When I was writing this up, I purposely left out the $$ specifics because, in many ways, the numbers Jessa gave were/are relevant to her alone (related to age, aesthetic, how she’s handled her career so far, what’s trending in the industry, etc etc). The point of this piece was to show how much work and savvy have to go into it, regardless of money made and regardless of luck, in order to garner any measure of success… so I’m glad that came across a la what people are “really getting into” :)
But does she do quicksand porn?
I’m afraid to ask, but, what is quicksand porn?
Forget the pornstar. What’s up, Chauntelle?
I wanna know who exactly is the dude writing for most of the more generic pornstar Twitters and Instagrams is. He’s probably making a killing.
For an example, check out August Ames page. No way that’s her writing that generic ish.
“you know, my hand is usually wrapped around a cock.”
So is my hand but I don’t worry about a manicure because it’s my cock.
Hey, I don’t masturbate because I have to.
I LIKE IT!
I don’t get the point of this post. Are we supposed to feel sorry for the performers today? Is it to let us know that the porn industry has changed? Normally Chauntelle’s posts are in depth and informative, this one sounds like she let Jessa vent to her for an hour and posted her notes.
She doesn’t want to pay the 15% for her agent, okay great. Don’t then complain that it’s actually time consuming to book your scenes and dancing gigs. You were paying the agent for a reason… Also, if she doesn’t want to pay the agent, maybe she could use that money on an accountant. Pretty sure everything she listed could just be expensed.
Also, Chauntelle goes into some detail on how much her expenses cost. How about some information on how much she makes? I’m pretty sure that even an average, to slightly above average, porn star is making money and probably pretty decent money. If not, and she loves dancing so much, then why doesn’t she just dance full time?
If you want us to feel sorry for Jessa or any other performers, don’t use the angle of it’s expensive. How about the normal route of, feel sorry for these girls because they get cummed on for a living and their side jobs consist of grinding on random dudes boners.
Something something congress.
I think she was just going into what the expenses are for working in the porn industry.
I don’t think she was trying to elicit sympathy or anything, as she pointed out in the opening paragraph it wasn’t sunshine and roses in the old days.
It was just a post detailing how porn stars are like regular contract workers. Except their business isn’t about glue or chairs, but cocks.
“The point” was to be informative, you dolt.
Then informing us that pornstars get their nails done 4-5 times a month and they have to pay for their plane tickets, is probably a waste of the Chauntelle’s talents.
Maybe, and I’m just going out on a limb here, but maybe people like reading about the life and experiences of someone else who lives a life very different from their own, as it offers perspective and understanding. Or, maybe some of us like to jerk off to the idea of Jessie Rhodes using Turbotax to calculate the write-off for nail polish.
Either way, Mancy, you’re a woman-hating idiot.
@Last Buffalo Maybe I was in a bad mood this morning and this post rubbed me the wrong way. So maybe I should apologize for being a little harsh. But no clue where you get that I hate women.
If she is grossing $2500 per month, then $200 on nails and 15% agent fee is a lot of money. If it’s $8000 per month, then it sounds like money well spent. It’s all perspective. Thats why knowing how much she makes is imperative.
“Embedded Public Sociologist” sounds rather redundant.
Does she wear a flak jacket and helmet when she goes on location to the planet Earth to study people?
Embedded is probably meant to signify that she is not just stuck at the university doing lectures and reading about what others are doing in academic papers.
Also, embedded journalists are pansys compared to unembedded journalists. See [www.amazon.ca]
For the record, I would not have a problem with embedding Chauntelle’s Tibbals.
I too find Chauntelle’s headshot attractive. I would be lying if I said I didn’t have an undeveloped fantasy that Chauntelle is a performer who asks these questions of her fellow performers between scenes.
That said… I would be interested to learn a little more about Embedded Public Sociologist means in a practical sense, particularly since she has said her area of study is the porn industry. I assume she’s been asked this before and has a link handy to a page where she explains this.
@Mechakisc @HairyForeskin @Underball – As far as “embedded public sociologist,” the public part means my sociology is out in the world (vs esoteric, inaccessible, and locked in a university) and the embedded part means I interact with the community in an ongoing way (vs “studying” “them” for a fixed, finite, one-time kinda deal – those would be the sorts in the flak jackets and helmets).
And I actually don’t have an easy link to an explanation of all that, but I’m gonna go make one right now! Thanks for that – hadn’t even occurred to me, I appreciate it! :)
Kind of hard to draw a conclusion on any of this without knowing what her bottom line is. While I understand different shoots pay different dollars, what is she getting on average?
Depends on what acts are involved. Lots of porn starlets hold out on certain more “hardcore” activities for a year or two to build up momentum and hope for a bigger payday when they finally do things like “First Anal” “First DP” “First Interracial Scene”. and yeah, that last one is as fucked up as it sounds.
Do you just talk to hear yourself? Because you basically just took what I said in 7 words and made a paragraph about it without providing any real information.
Well, the Adult industry isn’t like the regular, Union-run Film industry where there are different rates that are standardized. it’s all subjective and based entirely on the specific performer’s popularity level and what the producer is willing to pay. Some girls become contract stars for a particular production company like Vivid or DP, some hit up the smaller houses like Jules Jordan or EvilAngel.
It also depends on what drug addictions the girls have (or not) and how desperate they are. There are no hard and fast rules.
It also, sadly, depends on how much of a looker the girl is.
Someone who is considered extremely pretty by conventional standards, like Say Jenna Jameson in her prime, can demand top dollar for their entire career and never even have to do the more hardcore type scenes. (Jenna Jamesom never did anal or anything harder) Whereas girls who are cute in a girl-next-door type, but not model-beautiful, may have to give in and do some more extreme stuff to extend their careers. (Jenna Haze and Sasha Grey come to mind).
There is no direct, simple answer to your question because it’s a varied and unregulated industry that feeds on desperation.
“…it’s a varied and unregulated industry that feeds on desperation.”
Must…resist…urge…to make…easy joke.
Expanding on what @Underball said about unregulated industry that feeds on depression …
I assume there are a ton of sleazy assholes passing themselves off as porn producers. Maybe they even release to the equivalent of “direct to amazon prime”, which I assume means the sleaziest tube site you can imagine, but maybe they don’t and the performer gets paid garbage and doesn’t even get seen.
Even folks who are above board aren’t going to go out of their way to offer a performer more money than they have to, because that’s not how you’re successful in any business.
I think @Lucky856’s complaint is that we have this partial glimpse that really doesn’t tell us anything specific. Obviously, there’s no way it is logical for this young lady to share her actual income with us, but anyone capable of using Microsoft Excel hasn’t learned anything new here.
On the gripping hand, one of the things about proper science is documenting the things that “everybody already knows”, using numbers and etc, not just anecdote and “my uncle’s brother’s newphew’s cousin’s former roommate said”.
“It also depends on what drug addictions the girls have (or not) and how desperate they are. There are no hard and fast rules.”
Definitely dated a former starlet and this is definitely a factor with regards to the work they do.
“I have to spend about $200 a month just on my nails,” Jessa estimated.
Trust me Honey, no one’s lookin’ at your nails.
“As soon as they start to grow out, I have to get them filed because, you know, my hand is usually wrapped around a cock.”
Okay, maybe I’m wrong…
“I have to spend about $200 a month just on my nails,” Jessa estimated. “As soon as they start to grow out, I have to get them filed because, you know, my hand is usually wrapped around a cock.”
And at that moment, Thanksgiving dinner at my parents took a turn for the worst.
Very interesting.
I would have assumed she could have gotten away without an agent by building a rapport with the directors she’s already worked with. Kind of like, “Hey Seymour Butts, I worked liking with you. Hire me for your next film, OK?”
Same thing with exclusivity with a strip club. I’d imagine she could maximize her profits by signing an exclusive deal with a strip club like the Spearmint.
So what’s the difference between an agent and a publicist?
An agent does bookings and a publicist does PR (press releases, communicating with media, etc). In a perfect world, these two work together as a team for the person or entity they collectively represent.
“Because women and gender and workplace inequalities and yeah”
Like how female adult film performers are paid much, much more then the men?
….gender inequalities go both/multiple ways, as you’re correct in alluding to.
Jessa’s nail cost comment gets at the one dimension of gendered porno workplace inequality that women performers deal with – all the extra costs that women must cover. Women may, in general but not always, get paid more than men, but their expenses are also faaar greater. But that also doesn’t mean that the costs/pay even out or that (e.g.) men don’t experience their own fair share of inequalities as well.
Maybe read this op-ed I wrote for Men’s Health? It’s about a set visit and addresses this issue a bit more in-depth: menshealth dot com/sex-women/male-porn-actors
and health for people commented on Dr Chantelle’s looks and no one mentions how good looking Vince is..I mean, come on, Vince Mancini is a beautiful looking man.
And how four people*
/stupid Android speak to text.
Thanks I will check it out. Female porn actors usually always get paid far and above most of the male actors. I wonder Dr Chauntelle, if the costs and wages of both male and female porn actors could be somewhat more scrutinized. Perhaps a study is in order? To me it would seem that the adult industry is largely market driven. Greater demands drive greater dollars. The more good looking the female performer, the money she can demand. Bit like the model industry as well I guess.
Sounds like how pro wrestlers have to pay for their own travel, costumes, etc and get to write it off tax wise because of their status as “independent contractors”.
While you’re probably right that they can write a lot of it off, due to the potential ickiness involved with their income (it being sex work and all…) I could easily see the IRS coming (pun not intended) down hard (sigh) and auditing the shit out of them