The Bellas Are Back In The First Poster For ‘Pitch Perfect 2’

#Anna Kendrick
Senior Writer
11.19.14 20 Comments

That is some top notch movie poster play-on-words right there, friends. In case you don’t get it, they’re saying, “We’re back pitches,” just like someone might say, “We’re back, bitches.” In this case, the cast of Pitch Perfect 2 is essentially saying, “We’re back,” but they’re opting to use “pitches” instead of “bitches,” because at the end of the day, this is still a family affair. But that’s a hell of a movie poster joke. Even more specifically, we’re looking at their backs, so it’s almost like a three-layer movie poster joke. That’s next level marketing.

Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson have returned to reprise their roles as the girl we all love and Patricia, respectively, while Kay Cannon wrote the screenplay. The only significant change had Elizabeth Banks take over as director, and that’s certainly not a bad thing. Oh, and Katey Sagal will be there, too. Hopefully not murdering everyone.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Anna Kendrick
TAGSANNA KENDRICKELIZABETH BANKSMovie PostersPITCH PERFECTPITCH PERFECT 2REBEL WILSON

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 19 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP