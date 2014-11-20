The Bellas Are Back In The First Poster For ‘Pitch Perfect 2’

That is some top notch movie poster play-on-words right there, friends. In case you don’t get it, they’re saying, “We’re back pitches,” just like someone might say, “We’re back, bitches.” In this case, the cast of Pitch Perfect 2 is essentially saying, “We’re back,” but they’re opting to use “pitches” instead of “bitches,” because at the end of the day, this is still a family affair. But that’s a hell of a movie poster joke. Even more specifically, we’re looking at their backs, so it’s almost like a three-layer movie poster joke. That’s next level marketing.
Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson have returned to reprise their roles as the girl we all love and Patricia, respectively, while Kay Cannon wrote the screenplay. The only significant change had Elizabeth Banks take over as director, and that’s certainly not a bad thing. Oh, and Katey Sagal will be there, too. Hopefully not murdering everyone.
I see a campaign here…
[Bellas at the mall]
PITCHES BE SHOPPING.
[Bellas in straight jackets]
PITCHES BE CRAZY
[Bellas on the toilet looking distressed]
PITCHES AIN’T SHIT.
[Bellas at a revival showing of the 2003 John Travolta/Samuel L. Jackson film “Basic”]
BASIC PITCHES
“PITCHES ain’t shit but hos and CLITS”?
With Spandex has warped me so when I saw this I was happy to see Nikki and Brie getting into a big movie. Then I felt dumb. It’s that old Simpsons joke about Fox morphing into a hardcore porn channel so gradually no one noticed. Except replace Fox with Uproxx and hardcore with wrestling.
I had to read this twice, but it was worth it.
@shortpantsrobin Well at least you’re getting Lana in this one.
I’d rather see Lana come back.
According to IMDB she is
Oh snap, I wonder who’s superkicking her so she can take a month off?
There’s a Pitch Perfect 1?
Oh, you’re one of those douche canoes. Welcome. Now … GTFO.
But if they don’t show their faces, how am I supposed to know which one is Rebel Wilson?
She’s the Kim K. lookalike, third from the right.
Where’s Lana?
You know – I just don’t get this site some days. In the last 3 weeks there has been tons of news about Star Wars Episode 7 and the various Marvel movies, but instead – we’re cracking on Peter Traver’s chin and talking about direct to DVD Glee/Chorus movies.
really?
So you’re genuinely interested in this piece of shit, Kunt?
Also – besides the tentpole/action movie fare, it’s also awards season.
I was skeptical, but the first one was really damn cute. I’m in.
Lana please
Anyone else notice that upon the 17-18th viewing that cups scene got kind of annoying in the first one?
Ahem, I meant LAMBORGHINI, CHEST HAIR, BENCH PRESS, TOUCH DOWN!
I am inordinately excited for this. After a while you get used to the mashups. But, yes, GRR METAL/BRUCE LEE KICKS indeed, Balls
Man I hope they do another one of those Riff Off’s with the stoner group in the empty pool… I mean… BOW HUNTING, 68 CAMARO, DR. PEPPER 10!!!!