The Best ‘For Your Consideration’ Video Ever: Mark Wahlberg

NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU. NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU. NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU. NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU. NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU. NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU. NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU. NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU. NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU. NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU. NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU. NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU. NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU. NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU. NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU.
NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AN NAWT YOU.
[A million thanks to DoctorDoctorMD for making this video.]
Me? Whadayamean not me?
Guy’cha! That GIF looks like a hillbilly trying to chew his supper between his last two teeth…not that He would ever see that sort of thing in Iowa.
Dirk Diggler went to the School of Hard Cocks
Hollywood. If you’re not a Jew, you’re from fackin’ Bahhhhhston.
Taxi Driver Deniro FTMFW.
Once I got the gag it was 15 seconds hoping he’d be in it followed by 15 minutes cleaning up my monitor, keyboard, pants, and a little spot on the ceiling.
I didnt know Flutie had a dachshund. I like Flutie a lot more now.
GET THAT THROUGH YA FAWKIN HEAD TAWMY
I think you meant Awscah. Ya fackin queah. CHOOWWWWDAH!!!!!!!
Amy Fisher is cruising for some fist love with that salty, purse lipped mouth of hers.
Whats wrong with Doug Flutie?
I think the time on the video is wrong. It says 0:59. Yet I watched it 10 minutes ago and it’s still playing….
….in my head.