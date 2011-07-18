The Best Headline of All Time (and morning links)

The Pulitzer race is over. [Full Article – Thanks, Burnsy]
MORNING LINKS
I don’t care if the article says he was from Cleveland. Owner of exotic wild animals chokes to death on a rubber cock and you want me to believe he’s not at least originally from Washington state? I think not.
Someone clearly didn’t think ahead like me and make an agreement with close friends concerning sexually related suicides. Carridine taught us all that if you’re going to try some freaky shit at least get your bros to cover up what really went down.
I don’t know, it’s just too neat. Tied up, penis gag, AND metal head sphere?
This had to have been a hit by the bear mafia, made to discredit this guy. Bear mafiosos are smarter than the average bear.
We’ve thrown out the first “Ohio or Florida” bizarro incident of the week. Now PLAY BALL!
Assuming it was a guy who tied him up, you can add one more killer bear to the list.
Metal spheres, unattended death… I am unfamiliar with this variety of kink. And that’s saying something.
A police spokesman removed his sunglasses and described the scene as “grizzly”.
They’ll probably blame some black bear for this
I find that story hard to swallow.
Sounds like he was bi-polar.
Can you imagine being found like that? The shame would be unbearable.
That’s one nasty booboo.
Embearassing.
I don’t know what the safe word was, but I know it wasn’t mmmphhhhmmmmpt…
“Hey Mazzola, you into some kinky-ass stuff or what?”
“Does a bear shit on my chest?”
Fucking perv tried to ursa minor.
Now that’s a Kodiak moment.
That’s such a sensationalist headline. The correct term is ‘Africanized honey bear’.
I told Mazzola,”oil your dildo!”
Sometimes you eat the bar, and sometimes, well, the bar chokes you out with a dildo.
“Hey Sam, do you like being tied up and forced to deepthroat a humongous dildo to the point of near death?”
“Does a bear shit on my chest? Seriously, I’m asking. Because that’s what I’ve trained them to do.”
He was into a lot of shit, but he never wore gloves when masturbating. He always preferred the intimacy you can only get from bear hands.
So that‘s where all the waterbeds went after the eighties. The bears have them now.
True. If you’ve never been deep fisted by a grizzly, you’re missing out. Everyone should have the right to bear arms.
This is no surprise, everyone knew Mazzola had ‘European’ sensibilites. He even liked, er, Signs.
The police announced they’ve spotted a suspect stuck in a jar of honey
All those deadly animals around and he is killed by a rabbit.