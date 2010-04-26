The Best Morning Links Party Ever

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS
- Today I am just a humble servant, bringing you the 10 Best Shreds Videos the Internet Has to Offer. YASSEAH! |Uproxx|
- Scientists closer than ever to creating a fully-functioning invisibility cloak. |GammaSquad|
- I would gladly trade every stupid karaoke TV show for dancing dog programs. |WarmingGlow|
- Tiger Woods divorce “100% happening.” |WithLeather|
- The 8 most epic fight scenes from martial arts movies. |Guyism|
- 12 dumb ideas Hollywood bought. |Comedy|
- Terry Crews talks Old Spice and The Expendables on Attack of the Show. |G4|
- I don’t cover Iron Man 2 viral sites because I can’t bring myself to care about virals, but you can read about one here. |ComicsAlliance|
- 100-year-old woman’s first computer is an iPad. Probably her last too. …What? You were thinking it. |Urlesque|
- Asylum asks porn stars “Where do babies come from?” Most common answer? “From my f*ck hole.” |Asylum|
- Family of 5 ride in style. |DoubleViking|
- Awesome girl drifts tiny bike. |CollegeHumor|
[Banner pic via here. I half expected Hunter Thompson to come walking through the door wearing that lizard tail.]
After the jump: “Less Money, Mo’ Problems.”
Atom.com: Funny Videos | Spoofs | Sing-Alongs
Why doesn’t Terry Crews talk Are We There Yet the TV show? It’s impossible to hate him, but darned if I’m not disappointed.
Immediately after filming that iPad piece, the old woman wrapped it up in heavy plastic and put it in her parlor so it would be clean for company.
Is that picture on the wall just the stock piece of paper that comes with the frame?
