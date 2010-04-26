The Best Morning Links Party Ever

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS

Today I am just a humble servant, bringing you the 10 Best Shreds Videos the Internet Has to Offer. YASSEAH! |Uproxx|

Scientists closer than ever to creating a fully-functioning invisibility cloak. |GammaSquad|

I would gladly trade every stupid karaoke TV show for dancing dog programs. |WarmingGlow|

Tiger Woods divorce “100% happening.” |WithLeather|

The 8 most epic fight scenes from martial arts movies. |Guyism|

12 dumb ideas Hollywood bought. |Comedy|

Terry Crews talks Old Spice and The Expendables on Attack of the Show. |G4|

I don’t cover Iron Man 2 viral sites because I can’t bring myself to care about virals, but you can read about one here. |ComicsAlliance|

100-year-old woman’s first computer is an iPad. Probably her last too. …What? You were thinking it. |Urlesque|

Asylum asks porn stars “Where do babies come from?” Most common answer? “From my f*ck hole.” |Asylum|

Family of 5 ride in style. |DoubleViking|

Awesome girl drifts tiny bike. |CollegeHumor|

[Banner pic via here. I half expected Hunter Thompson to come walking through the door wearing that lizard tail.]

After the jump: “Less Money, Mo’ Problems.”

Less Money, Mo Problems