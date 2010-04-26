The Best Morning Links Party Ever

Senior Editor
04.26.10 4 Comments

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS

  • Today I am just a humble servant, bringing you the 10 Best Shreds Videos the Internet Has to Offer. YASSEAH! |Uproxx|
  • Scientists closer than ever to creating a fully-functioning invisibility cloak. |GammaSquad|
  • I would gladly trade every stupid karaoke TV show for dancing dog programs. |WarmingGlow|
  • Tiger Woods divorce “100% happening.” |WithLeather|
  • The 8 most epic fight scenes from martial arts movies. |Guyism|
  • 12 dumb ideas Hollywood bought. |Comedy|
  • Terry Crews talks Old Spice and The Expendables on Attack of the Show. |G4|
  • I don’t cover Iron Man 2 viral sites because I can’t bring myself to care about virals, but you can read about one here. |ComicsAlliance|
  • 100-year-old woman’s first computer is an iPad.  Probably her last too.  …What? You were thinking it. |Urlesque|
  • Asylum asks porn stars “Where do babies come from?”  Most common answer? “From my f*ck hole.” |Asylum|
  • Family of 5 ride in style. |DoubleViking|
  • Awesome girl drifts tiny bike. |CollegeHumor|

[Banner pic via here.  I half expected Hunter Thompson to come walking through the door wearing that lizard tail.]

After the jump: “Less Money, Mo’ Problems.”

 Less Money, Mo Problems

