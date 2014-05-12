The Best Parts Of The 2014 Gathering Of The Juggalos Infomercial

Psychopathic Records has released the latest infomercial for the 2014 Gathering of the Juggalos, and I watched all 23 damned minutes of it. After spending four days in an RV at last year’s Gathering, it really wasn’t so bad. I suppose this is also a great time to tell you that Whoop Dreams should be available for free on Hulu by the end of the week.
Aaaanyhoo, let’s talk about this infomercial. Advertising this year’s Gathering of the Juggalos, which has relocated from its old location at Hog Rock Campground in Cave in Rock, Illinois to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio, it features a protagonist named “Chop,” a guy with tattoos for eyebrows whom the narrator tells us is “A 25-year-old Juggalo who just so happens to be kicking it with one of his kinda ugly bitches,” when he gets hit by a meteor and dies. If you assumed that he’d then go up to Heaven with Ass Dan and Uncle Ken, you’re kinda right, but first, St. Peter sends Chop down to hell, where the Devil takes one look at Chop’s Juggalo tattoos and says “There are no Juggalos down here in hell, you idiot, get out of my damn face!”
One of the things that always fascinates me about the Juggalos is how they can be so gleefully vulgar one minute and so strangely self-censoring the next (Idiot? Damn face?). So anyway, Chop goes back up to Heaven where St. Peter, realizing that he’s a Juggalo, tells him all about the 2014 Gathering, which is obviously heaven.
Here are some of the musical acts playing this year’s Gathering. Or as Chop puts it, “The f*ckin tunage, man. The beats, bro!”
NOTE: I put an “n” next to some bands to indicate that they’re Not wearing facepaint in their promo clips. All other acts are wearing face paint.
- ICP
- The entire roster of Psychopathic records
- Anybody Killa
- Boondox
- Axe Murder Boyz (n)
- Big Hoodoo
- Dark Lotus
- Legz Diamond & The Purple Gang n
- Twiztid
- Blaze Ya Dead Homie
- Biohazard n
- Caskey n
- Kottonmouth Kings n
- Whitney Peyton n
- Wolfpac n
Meanwhile, a CNN-style crawler suggests that you’ll be able to “Peep slippery nipples at the wet t-shirt competition” (which is true, in my experience). Sometimes you even get to peep semi-consensual, Faygo-drenched analingus while dodging water balloons and fire crackers.
A Juggalette angel comes on to tell Chop about how to find some “neden” (that’s Juggalese for a ‘lette’s hairy hatchet wound, my ninja) at the Gathering, which is indeed a neden hotbed, to hear her tell it.
“You better believe it, ninja. The stats are that a good ninja has a better chance at finding love than any other place in the cosmos. BUT, Juggalettes ain’t no hos, you feel me?”
Chop gets excited, saying “You know what? I’m actually pretty happy I got merc’d.”
But the angel quickly corrects him, saying “I said a GOOD ninja. Now you getting some booty? That is funny. More like a COW’S booty!”
Boom. Roasted.
Then it’s time to introduce the comedy acts:
- Joey Gay
- Sherrod Small
- Gilbert Gottfried
- Mick Foley
Let me reiterate: GILBERT GOTTFRIED IS GOING TO BE AT THE GATHERING OF THE JUGGALOS. I think I still have PTSD from last year’s Gathering, but I am beyond intrigued by the idea of one of the world’s most Jewish men attending one of the world’s most goyishe spectacles.
More bands:
- Madchild
- Hopsin n (no face paint, but weird contact lenses)
- Yellawolf n
- Cannibal Corpse n
- Tech n9ne
- Cypress Hill n
- Dizzy Wright n
- Da Mafia 6ix
- Ces Cru
Cannibal Corpse? Dammit, stop making me want to go to this.
Next, “Chuck Bareass” introduces the dance parties, including the “Horney Nuts & Big Butts Party hosted by DJ Clay.” As always, the reality of Juggalos trumps the SNL version (RIP, Ass Dan). Also, Juggalos have a weird way of surprising you with deep cultural references like Chuck Barris.
More bands:
- La Coka Nostra n
- Hed PE
- Wayne Static of Static X
- Psychopathic Rydas
- Jellyroll n
- Stevie Stone n
- Shock G from Digital Underground n
- Lil Wyte n
- Bone Crusher n
- Underground Avengers n
- Jarren Benton
- Johnny Richter n
- Razakel & Sicktanick n
- Twisted Insane n
- Zug Izland n
- Motown Rage n
“Twisted Insane” had to be aware of Twiztid when he came up with this name, didn’t he? I like the idea that he thought “Twisted” and “Twiztid” were different enough that no one would confuse the two. Also, HOLY SHIT HUMPTY FROM DIGITAL UNDERGROUND, CANCEL ALL MY PLANS THIS SUMMER. Humpty being there is completely out of left field and yet makes total sense at the same time. I think if you wanted to make a Juggalo with that machine from The Fly, you’d stick the Bush Whackers in there with Humpty and a Geto Boys CD.
They introduce the wrestling acts, but first, there’s a quick interlude down in hell where we see the devil masturbating to a copy of “Fat Bitches” starring Big Ang from Mob Wives on the cover. The implication here is that a lot of Juggalos are watching Mob Wives, which actually makes a lot of sense.
In any case, that’s about it for this year’s Gathering. Where else in the world could you catch Gilbert Gottfried, Cannibal Corpse, and Humpty from Digital Underground in between squirting discount soda at a runaway’s tits? God bless America.
Still more believable than “Heaven is for Real.”
niiiiiice.
Your lengthy breakdown of Blaza Ya Dead Homie’s name is one of the all-time great Frotcast moments.
I’m genuinely curious to know if any of the Whoop Dreams crew would ever consider returning to the Gathering?
I hope Joey Gay is ready for some super original heckles whoop whoop
I came to nominate warmbutter (if I can figure out how the hell to get there again) but here’s my two cents for the day – have I been living under a rock? Cypress Hill is the only recognizable thing here.
[uproxx.com]
My favourite part is the clip of the comedian where he’s going bit about missing a part of his ear as an “Everybody relates to this!” bit. “Like many of you I am missing part of my ear! I lost a part of my ear! You know how it is!”
Probably more inbreds at the gathering than in the Lannister family.
Woah woah do not ever use game of thrones in a joke alongside with a juggalo…. Come on man the lanisters would fuck all of the gathering up
Look, semi-consensual is the best you’re going to get. You wouldn’t let me do it if I told you all the details before hand. Better to ask forgiveness than permission, Ass Dan always said. That and “I made your sister’s fingers smell like ham, bro!”
Wow, Mick Foley is going to be there. That… actually makes sense. There’s surely some crossover between Juggalos and wrestling fans. I assume they’d rather watch him slam someone (or himself) on some thumbtacks than hear his standup act.
“Some” crossover is putting it mildly. Juggalos are essentially the convergence point in a Venn diagram between rap, horror movies, and pro wrestling.
But wait, is Mick Foley doing stand-up comedy? Way to bury the lede, my ninja.
Juggalos love wrestling. At previous gatherings they have had an entire wrestling stage with some low level pro wrestling group.
In a perfect world Gilbert Gottfried would be the go-to narrator for all documentaries.
I demand another installment of whoop dreams. “Whoop Dreams 2: Electric Whoop-a-Loo.”
3 Ninjas Kick Back.
Ooooh both of these were good.
This is like a mensa meeting on steriods
Or a steroids meeting on menses.
The story begins after Chop gets clocked in the noggin with space crud? Yep, passes the smell test.
As a European who can’t get hulu, but who helped in the kickstarter.. Did I miss the e-mail? Pretty sure I didn’t, my job is boring so I check it all the time.
No worries though, just curious :)
I can’t watch Hulu either, although I contributed nothing but warm thoughts. Doesn’t mean I can’t complain, though. NOTHING STOPS THAT.
Get a fucking VPN already. Try ZenMate for Chrome.
I should mention I’m talking about Whoop Dreams. What? Its monday night and I’m Danish, of course I’m not sober.
Best part is that you can buy tickets at some Hot Topic locations, not all, just some.
R.I.P. Ass Dan.
had to happen
Cannibal Corpse being involved with this is why we cant have nice things.
Holy Shit Humpty indeed. I went to see Digital Underground play in a club in Leeds in ’90/’91. It’s kind of reassuring that we’re both still alive.
Why does the guy in the banner pic remind me of Narcisse?
[imgur.com]
Nothing to masturbate to in Hell except naked pictures of Big Ang from Mob Wives? Dear sweet God, I need to go to church more.
Whitney Peyton doesn’t hurt my eyes.
Do you even juggle, bro?