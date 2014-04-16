The ‘Blue Mountain State’ Guys Want Your Money To Make The ‘Greatest Movie Ever Made’

If anyone was shocked when Spike canceled Blue Mountain State in 2012, it was the show’s creator, Eric Falconer. We know this because he admits it in the introduction of his new Kickstarter campaign that is trying to raise $1.5 million from fans and strangers to finish telling the story of the “senior year” of the Mountain Goats. There have been mumblings and rumblings of a Blue Mountain State movie since last year, but now, thanks to the reportedly overwhelming fan support from people watching on Netflix, the demand is high enough to make this sucker happen. You know, as long as you’re paying for it.

So far, so good, though. The Kickstarter account, with pledge options starting as low as $1 and going as high as $10,000, has raised $265,219 and counting with 28 days left to go. That’s a very good indicator that Falconer’s dream will come true. Now, about that dream, sell us on that vision.

Making Blue Mountain State was one of the greatest experiences of my life. If you had fun watching it, believe me, we had just as much fun making it. When the show was canceled unexpectedly in 2012, after only three seasons on the air, I felt cheated. For you and for us. College is supposed to be four years. We needed four seasons to complete the show. Since the day of our cancellation, we’ve been trying to figure out a way to make a BMS movie. “We” being myself, my co-creator Romanski, and our amazing cast lead by Alan Ritchson, who played Thad Castle on the show. First we tried to go the traditional route, but our studio wasn’t interested in making a BMS movie. They were too busy making Twilight. So we asked them if we could have the rights and go make a movie on our own. Surprisingly enough, it worked! After a lengthy process, we were given the rights and our studio’s blessing to make this movie. Next we looked into finding private investors for the film. There was some interest, but unfortunately those investors didn’t share our vision for the movie and we ended up parting ways. Our goal is, and has always been, to make a movie that will satisfy our fans. Our fan base is fiercely loyal, and we couldn’t imagine making a movie that wouldn’t honor that. So now here we are, on Kickstarter. We’re on our own. No studio backing us, and no distributor attached to the project. Some people might look at no studio and no distributor as a negative, but I see it as a positive. No studio and no distributor means we, as creatives, are free to make the biggest, craziest, most outrageous movie possible. We’re free to make the Blue Mountain State movie that we, and our fans, want to see. I truly believe that with your support, we can make something special. Thank you for your interest in our project. I’ll see you at The Goat House. Eric

Additionally, here’s a video plea from Falconer and Chris “Romanski” Romano, “directed and editeded” by Thad Castle (Alan Ritchson), who was one of the main bros on the show. All of the show’s other actors make appearances for the cause, with Denise Richards even pitching in between 12-hour tanning sessions.

So if there’s a deep void in your life, left by a show that was canceled two years ago, here’s your chance to go Veronica Mars like a mother*cker and make this Blue Mountain State movie. Personally, I’m holding out for a Manswers movie.