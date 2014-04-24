The Cast Of ‘The Jem And The Holograms’ Movie Has Been Revealed, Thank God

Let’s be honest, we all know that there’s a little movie in production that’s going to change the world as we know it. A little movie called Jem and the Holograms, about a singing superhero with magic earrings. The show was apparently something of a gay touchstone, despite an origin story that isn’t substantively any gayer than Green Lantern (a purple-headed alien gave a smooth boy a magic ring for being without fear).
Here, I’ll let AfterEllen explain:
Jem is the super-secret rock star alter-ego of Jerrica Benton, whose father left behind a music company to run and the technology to turn her into a glam rocker. That’s right, she was doing the double-life thing way before Hannah Montana.
Jerrica’s main goal is to bring money into her company in order to provide for a foster program for girls in need. Female empowerment y’all! Unfortunately, Jerrica and her Starlight Music company have to compete against slimy music exec Eric Raymond, who runs a competing label and was once partners and co-owners of Starlight Music with Jerrica’s now-deceased father. He’s a troll and he also manages the hot nasty bitches, The Misfits.
Aw, I love hot nasty bitches. The movie version is being directed by Jon M. Chu, who directed some Step Up sequels and the Justin Bieber movie… er, movieS… as well as GI Joe Retaliation. Chu recently revealed the cast, along with a picture:
In her first major film role, Nashville actress Aubrey Peeples has been cast as the lead, Jem, in the live-action Jem and the Holograms film, which is being directed by Jon M. Chu.
The Holograms have also been cast: Stefanie Scott, who starred on Disney’s A.N.T. Farm, will play Jem’s sister, Kimber; Pretty Little Liars actress Aurora Perrineau will play Shana; and The Fosters’ Hayley Kiyoko has been cast as Aja.
When the project was first announced on March 20, producers said Jem is being reimagined “for a whole new generation with themes of being true to who you are in a multitasking, hyperlinked social media age.”
Ryan Landels wrote the script, which, per the producers, centers on an orphaned teenage girl who becomes an online recording sensation. She and her sisters embark on a music-driven scavenger hunt — one that sends them on an adventure across Los Angeles in an attempt to unlock a final message left by her father. [THR]
The THR piece notes that they “encouraged fan involvement throughout the process,” but it sounds like some people still aren’t very happy about it. Writes Robyn Pennacchia at DeathandTaxes:
Christy Marx, who wrote the series, has not been consulted! There aren’t any women whatsoever involved with this! Not only that, but there’s no “Synergy,” no actual holograms, no magic earrings and as far as I can tell, no Misfits. And how is Jerrica supposed to go on a cross-country road trip to find treasure when she has the Starlight Orphanage to take care of?
There is literally no reason to bring “Jem and The Holograms” into this. It could just as easily be about a new random fictional girl band, but obviously the producers want to capitalize on the nostalgic love women have for the series. Which is crap.
Not surprisingly, I don’t have strong opinions about Jem and the Holograms as a heterosexual male. But as someone who writes about film and television, I’m positively livid that I’m now aware of both a Hayley Kiyoko and Kaley Cuoco. There’s just no way there needs to be both.
I am already looking forward to Heather’s review of this.
I assume that Synergy will be the thing that is unlocked by all the clues WHAT NO YOU’RE THE GIRL
How else are they going to set up the sequel where she becomes an international rock star? Duh.
That Robyn chick seems unnecessarily shrill –how does an “adventure across LA” turn into a “cross-country road trip”, precipitating the deaths of countless of orphans? WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN!!
“In her first major film role, Nashville actress Aubrey Peeples…”
No, no, no, movie. You are not covering up that your lead actress was one of the stars of ‘Sharknado’.
She was the only good thing about Sharknado.
Cassie Scerbo in a bikini top would like to have a word with you.
It’s like Hollywood said, “Hey, we’ve done too many movies based on 80s properties that pissed off fanboys. Let’s take a break and do something based on an 80s property that will piss off fangirls.”
It’s never the same. The don’t get the neckbeards right.
This whole thing is outrageous… truly
“There is literally no reason…. but obviously the producers want to capitalize”.
There is literally no reason except for this obvious and lucrative reason. If I read that block quote one more time, I’m going to punch out the next person who walks past my desk.
Is there even nostalgia to capitalize on? I’m in my mid-20s and would never have heard of Jem if it wasn’t for a few ‘Robot Chicken’ sketches. I can’t imagine it’ll have any more meaning to the young, teenage girls this movie will be marketed to.
I think it will be the nostalgia of the 30-somethings who know what the fuck this thing is that the marketing department aims at. 30-somethings who have little kids to drag along and eventually buy toys for.
But 30-somethings will only be dimly aware of this. It’s not like Jem was a major touchstone of 80’s youth, like Transformers or GI Joe, it’s basically the answer to a trivia question at this point, outside of a handful on internet shut-ins.
@nyccine – really? I’m aware of the Jem thing, but it was a little out of my range, I thought it was pretty popular for a small window of a generation’s formative years.
I remember Jem as much as any other cartoon from the 80’s
@Al emphasis on “for a small window” and with heavy caveat’s on “pretty popular” – pretty much every new cartoon designed to be 22 minute ads for a toy line were wildly popular for about a month or so, although Jem, as a girl-oriented toy-line, wasn’t as wildly successful. Jem is probably above Inhumanoids in terms of nostalgia value, but definitely no higher than mid-range, maybe around Dinosaucers level? Certainly not a “holy shit it’s a license to print money!” property like GI Joe or Transformers.
Yeah, “mid-twenties” is not the age to enjoy this. I’m 36, I had Jem dolls.
Possibly the reason they didn’t last was that they were at a slightly larger scale than Barbies, so you couldn’t play with all of them at once. That’s no goodski. I mean, who’s getting more than one Jem doll at a time? Rich girls, probably. FTBs.
I remember Jem very well, because it came on right after GI Joe or right before He-Man or both, and it ran in that spot for the length of my time viewing those shows. Those that don’t remember it or only vaguely so are probably a little on the young side and… ya know, not girls.
This is BULLSHIT! I can’t believe they’re changing the feel good story about the girl who is a terrible singer, but sells tons of records due to the technological ability to make her sing in tune!
This was the MOMENT to cast all the Holograms as drag Queens and Ru Paul as Synergy.
Wait…the one Asian member of the band is actually named “Aja”?
This will surely end well.
Why are they avoiding the real issue? WHO DID THEY CAST TO PLAY THE MISFITS?
DANZIG!
That cast is “totally outrageous!”
Um, I mean, I never saw the original cartoon at all! I have no idea where I got that phrase! I’m very macho and only watched cartoon shows for boys!
Watching Jem and the Holograms does not make you gay, son.
Isn’t it “truly outrageous”? “Truly, truly, truly outrageous”?
* man card revoked
* banned from all sports bars for life
* actually hates pro sports, so maybe this worked out
No, watching He-Man made you gay
He-Man aint gay… you, you don’t saaay that!
[www.youtube.com]
I imagine the only reason Brittany Snow and/or Anna Camp aren’t involved is they turned it down.
I saw and enjoyed Pitch Perfect and I’m pretty certain their characters graduated, so it’s unlikely they’ll have major, if any, roles in the sequel. With their singing/acting talent they’d be solid choices. Plus, they’re more known than the actresses above, no offense ladies.
They skew too old
Where would kids have seen the chick playing Jem before?? Nashville a TV-14 show or Sharknado a TV-14 tv/movie?? COME ON!!
I’d heard about this movie but I thought it was a joke. Is this really a thing that’s happening because I really don’t see how that’s going to work.
Am I the only one who finds this news truly outrageous?
Truly, truly, truly outrageous.
Some of these Hollywood big shots should be on an FBI watch list.
Kitten McIntyre just shed a big tear. This movie will be one big, epic fail.
As long as this guy shows up, I will be happy:
[youtu.be]
One could say he is a very quiet Riot
This just brings us all closer to the inevitable gritty reboot of Bananaman
[www.youtube.com]
As a 24-year-old heterosexual male who grew up with Jem, Sailor Moon, and My Little Pony, I am FURIOUS. What made Jem special was that, unlike its contemporaries, it didn’t just talked the talk of feminism, it walked the fucking walk! It was made by women, for girls, it had the strongest written female characters of the 1980’s, there was no love interest, and Jem would fuck your shit up if she saw you as an enemy.
Now, of course, I have a bad feeling that most of that will be undone by the almost exclusively MALE crew of this production, and these stupid posters that seem like fucking beauty ads are only making it worse.
Her love interest was Rio if I remember correctly??
What I mean is that there was no romance subplot. She was too busy SAVING THE WORLD THROUGH THE POWER OF SONG YEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH! WOO!
I’m *coughs nervously* kinda a fan.
Gotcha. I totally agree. And I completely respect your being a fan. Rock n roll and sci fi- what’s not to like?
Is it safe to assume that Tupac will have a cameo?
Given the time period… it would more likely be a N.W.A. cameo.
My only remaining question is: When is the Dinosaurs movie being made? I’m gonna start making “Not the Mama” Tshirts to sell in the parking of the local theater.
/patiently waits for the gritty reboot of “We’re Back!”
Hey, irish, “We’re Back!” was always gritty, sometimes unnecessarily and gratuitously so.
Remember how the main villain dies in that?
But who’s playing Rio????
Next up, live action ‘Maya the Bee’