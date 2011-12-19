The Dark Knight Rises official trailer

DURK KNIGHT DURK KNIGHT DURK KNIGHT! (*wheeze, inhaler*)… If you’ve suffered through badly-bootlegged prologues and photocopied script pages in order to get the faintest, frothy whiff of Dark Knight Rises musk, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for. Well, one of them, anyway. The Dark Knight Rises finally has an official trailer, with everyone you’ve been hoping to see — Bane, Gary Oldman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Anne Hathaway as Catwoman, and of course Hines Ward. Is it just me or does Michael Caine sound more Statham henchman-y than usual? “Oy made a focken promise to your muvver an favah, an now deez conts ‘as ruined it, now ‘asn’t dey.”
[same trailer, in case this embed works better]:
[HD version at Apple]
It just got a little boner-y in here
Did he say, “When you come in her asses, you have my permission to die?”
Well I’m just going to come right out and say it, Bane seems like a very rude young man and I for one hope that Batman teaches him some of the proper etiquette he learned from old Cider House Rules there.
You’re all going to wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us…
Uh, yeah, who am I supposed to be pulling for here? I think I was holding that sign last month.
Shop:
Perhaps in the actual movie, there’s a quick cutaway to Keenan Ivory Wayans as the postman, who says “MESSAGE!”
Gotham City’s a tough stadium to play in for a visiting team, their fans are batshit crazy
Yaaaaaaay!
They showed this before Sherlock Holmes last night. And I have to say that, even in the theater, it was hard to understand Bane. But otherwise, yay!
I like how Nolan was able to recreate the last 4 weeks of the Bears season. Also, am I led to believe Ben Roethlisberger fell into the ground? Who’ll roofie Catwoman now?
Filming a movie in Pittsburgh is a good way to make me not care whether the bad guy successfully kills everybody.
I’m surprised that Tebow hasn’t been able to make the opposing team fall into the pits of Hell while running for a touchdown yet
Roethlisberger did indeed fall into a hole in the ground. Alex Smith tried throwing him a rope to rescue him, but it was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.
I’m probably going to confuse Bane with James Harrison for the next few months thanks to this. And I know for sure which one’s fender I’d rather not ding Christmas shopping.
So everyone’s just OK with her wearing cat ears at a fucking Ball? Mother fuck.
Considering that there is a shot of Hines Ward literally outrunning explosions with a football in his hand, I think there can be more Steelers-centric scenes in the Dark Knight Rises.
Ben Roethlisberger gets directly hit by an explosion, walks it off.
James Harrison makes a helmet-to-helmet tackle on Bane. Batman ejects him from the fight.
Batman: “SUCK THIS CODPIECE!”
Bane: “WAY AHEAD OF YOU!!”
Since they filmed this in Pennsylvania, they had Paterno guest coach. He didn’t notice the field collapsing and didn’t call anybody when he found out.
I still think they should have called it Batman: Unintelligible Accents.
Bane apparently bet the under.
/Whee, a pit in Pittsburgh
Just like most of my teenage years, I’m in bonerland but terribly confused about what’s going on.
Hines Wald is still in mourning for Kim Jong Il, and wearing his black lab armband in that trailer.
True story, I got a backscratcher/shoehorn thingy that says Iowa Hawkeyes on it for my birthday.
If they wanted to film a catastrophe in a stadium on a much lower budget, they could have just shown a Pirates game. Also, bats.
Sidney Crosby would appreciate it if they would keep all that noise down, please.
Does this make up for Hines Ward being a “Dancing with the Stars” champ?
My mom said he was delightful.
Wow, the special effects in that were amazing.
I mean, they made Hines Ward look like he could still run!
“One day, the 99% will occupy stately Wayne Manor.”
“OH GOOOOD FOR YOUUUUU!”
When the Chinese kick Bale’s ass, does Hines Ward join in?
Bale. Downey. Streep. Iron Man meets Iron Lady meets Iron City.
you’ve got actors from “Inception” and scenes from “Inception”..and then there’s Hines Ward
I’m assuming this installment takes place in the mid 90’s since that was the last time Hines Ward had the speed to run away from anyone.
this movie looks shitty. unless they change it to “Inception:2”
…and somebody busts into a scene drving the General Lee
Hines Ward at Heinz Field… high’ n ‘tight… high notes…?
Fuck you, Nolan. I’m one short of a BRAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHMMMM
The chanting almost had me fooled into thinking this was awesome.
Speaking of busting in driving the General Lee…
[www.youtube.com]
Who the fuck is Hines Ward?
Hines was pretending Jerry Sandusky was chasing him in the shower. Hence the speed.
When Gotham decides to fuck bums in the bushes, I’ll let you watch.
/*wheezes jizz*
I wish the 99% had Catwoman backing them…probably would of seen results lol
I don’t get it, he rises so the legend finishes…. OHHHH never mind