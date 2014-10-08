The Definitive Ranking Of David Fincher Films (For Real This Time)

It’s time for the Internet’s most popular running listicle, the one where Laremy treats movies as if he’d like to date them! This time our subject is David Fincher, hero to the common man.
DAVID FINCHER FILMS BY BANGABILITY
IN A PINCH
Alien 3
It’s not that Alien 3 is a bad film, by any stretch, it’s just that it is Fincher’s worst. No one (NO ONE) could have known that this fellow Fincher would go on to direct legit movies. Hell, even Fincher himself wasn’t sure, he was so disenchanted (possible porn parody for Enchanted?) by the process of making this film that afterwards he went running into the arms of Sting (real name: Gordon) to make a music video for him. Folks, there’s depression, there’s languishing in one’s own misery, and then there’s making a Sting video. The Police? I could see it. But not Sting, dear God, not that.
Panic Room
Kristen Stewart! Jodie Foster! Forest Whitaker! And soooooo much panic! I’ve always kind of wanted a panic room. I have these elaborate fantasies of an underwater lair or perhaps one of those bookshelves that slides out to reveal my own Chipotle franchise, stocked and ready for my panic eating. As for the movie, which I guess is theoretically the point, it’s much more melodramatic and overplayed than later DF movies would come off. Again, it’s not awful, and this would rank as many directors best film, but we’re not talking about “most”, we’re talking about David “the” Fincher “King”. Hell of a weird nickname they’ve given him, but it only underscores the point that the man can direct his way around a bedroom.
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
And so begins the area where everyone can start throwing fisticuffs. I can hear it now, “This dude friggin’ aged backward!” I know he did, and I liked little baby Brad Pitt too. Who didn’t? Kid was adorable, and thinking of little baby Pitt being adopted and then robbed from the cradle by Miss Jolie stirred my heart to ten times normal size. But that’s not the point. This was a highly artful, and also highly boring, film. It doesn’t have the rough edges of Panic Room or Alien Tres, but it’s also pretty gosh darned toity (as they used to say in the hood). Well done, but also relatively not worth doing, like Vince’s LinkedIn Profile.
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The last of our “in a pinch titles”, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Why remake this one after the Swedes crushed it so hard? When Sweden does something right, you let it well enough alone, lest they rouse their furious and righteous anger. Meatballs, bikini teams, and massages – when this country puts its mind to something it cinches it up tighter than a well digger’s pucker hole. But Fincher DID do a good job here, the film is pretty solid, and Rooney Mara is extremely convincing as a “dead behind the eyes” (justifiably) psycho who also can’t go out in windstorms without an anvil. They’re never going to make the next two of these, a shame that, because they probably would have gotten better. Fincher was laying the groundwork with Tattoo, the plane was to come later.
HEY GIRL, CAN I GET YO’ NUMBA?
The Game
I’m one of these The Game fans, though I know many aren’t. I suppose I just like the idea that if one of my relatives decides to push me right to the edge of sanity, it will eventually be revealed that it was just an elaborate “love you, bro”. This time around, that’d be really nice, ask Randy Quaid if you want to know what I mean. Sidenote: what do you suppose the bill on this one, say if I wanted to The Game someone? The budget is listed as $50,000,000. That seems excessive, but that’s the movie budget, so I’m not sure it’s totally commensurate. What if you and I started a The Game company? Who would we The Game first? I’m being jocular, admittedly, but I really did like the movie. Especially the part with the day-glo paint. Pretty boss.
I rewatched Zodiac this weekend and while I like it, still don’t love it. I’d rank his best ones:
5 – The Social Network
4 – Zodiac
3 – Gone Girl
2 – Fight Club
1 – Se7en
Fight Club loses it’s charm when you stop being fifteen. I wouldn’t put it in the top five.
I was 22 when it came out. I loved it then and I still love it. Maybe the problem with seeing it as a teenager is that you actually buy into the nihilism, and are disillusioned when you rewatch it and find that it’s a bunch of crap. Whereas, seeing it older, you can see off the bat that it’s a savage indictment of *both* extremes: yuppie-ism *and* nihilism. (Unless you’re too old, like Roger Ebert in 1999, in which case, like the teenagers, you see it as promoting nihilism, except you find it repugnant.)
@MikeKeesey That is the most accurate description of people’s views of Fight Club I’ve ever read. Always felt that way but could never really out it into words.
I politely disagree. I think it’s held up very well. You start to notice just how much love and detail went into it on multiple viewings.
Fight CLub changed my life when I was 17. It will always be my 2nd favorite movie ever, but now at 30 I can understand why some people don’t like it, and why others don’t get it. I obviously don’t agree with the points the film makes anymore, but I do still think it’s a very culturally relevant film in terms of commentary.
Thanks @Staubachlvr. Agree, @Captain Shimmer. And each of the the three leads turn in what is quite possibly their best performance (or at least close).
Amazing score, too.
@Thundermatts Absolutely.
It was a good film. However, some saw it as an instruction manual – proven a bad thing by so many great films – scarface, goodfellas, WoWS, etc. etc.
Your having wanted to join him or idolize him or not doesn’t say as much about the film as it does about you.
@Mike Keesey – I like your point…
on a similar note,
When I watched it at 20, when it came out, I loved the attitude about loss of identity and commercialism and various themes on men’s identity, expectation and so on…
Classic lines –
Our fathers were our models for God. If our fathers bailed, what does that tell you about God?
Tyler Durden: Without pain, without sacrifice, we would have nothing. Like the first monkey shot into space.
Now, I see it as a personification of franchising, from the dad starting franchises with his multiple marriages/families, to Tyler/Narrator starting a franchise of Fight Clubs all across the U.S.
I still love it, yet for different reasons….
Top 3
1. Fight Club
2. Seven
3. Zodiac
@Mike Keesey
“Whereas, seeing it older, you can see off the bat that it’s a savage indictment of *both* extremes: yuppie-ism *and* nihilism.”
Great comment. I remember discussing Fight Club with a guy at university who loved it because it was “so anti-establishment, fuck the man etc”. I couldn’t understand why he didn’t see the other side of the coin. The “his name is Robert Paulson” scene really drives that point home. Bunch of fucking muppets.
Great example, @Stockenheim. I will say that the ending does come off as a celebration of destruction, so I can see how teens and Ebert would get confused. But then they have to forget an awful lot of stuff that comes first: “his name is Robert Paulson”, the threat of castration, etc.
Great point about franchises, @Dr Q. It’s more or less like Animal Farm with space monkeys instead of pigs.
“Well done, but also relatively not worth doing, like Vince’s LinkedIn Profile”
That is a subtle, understated, and utterly magnificent burn.
Boom! Schnitzel’d!
SB, I follow along with the Vince-o-verse novella you’ve got going religiously. Amazing stuff, keep shining.
Was that a Fantasy Island reference in there? More kudos.
Spot on list.
TOTALLY not joking here – I love Alien 3. It gets a lot of hate (it is extremely flawed) but c’mon. Sigourney Weaver and Charles Dance.
As kids my brother and I loved it simply cuz, up to that point, it had the most “fucks” in it than any other movie we’d seen up to that point. And we were raised on all the classic r-rated action movies. So curse words were pretty common for us (onscreen, not us saying them of course).
I wish people would stop calling Dragon Tattoo a remake. It would have been made if the Swedish one never was because the book was so successful. The Swedish movie had nothing to do with Fincher’s version being made.
That said, it’s better anyways it pretty much every way.
1-Seven
2-Fight Club
3-Social Network
4-Zodiac
5-Dragon Tattoo
I have yet to see Gone Girl, but if it’s as good as the book I’m assuming it will take spot 2 or 3.
The Game holds up about as well as Michael Douglas’ story of how he got cancer.
BWUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
I’d watch Alien 3 all god damn day before I’d watch Benjamin Button one more time. God damn I hate that movie.
“The Boring Life of Benjamin Button” would’ve been a better title. That film was the first drama/Oscar-bait movie I watched in, I don’t know how many years. Suffice to say, I haven’t watched another one since.
Probably the reason why AB won the Oscar and FC didn’t. I also think it’s interesting that in 1999 we had 4 great films come out that all focus on the same theme. Fight Club, American Beauty, The Matrix, and Office Space all deal with rebelling against the system (sometimes literally).
The answer to the “What has Edward Norton been better in?” is of course: Rounders. Worm is what I picture when I picture Norton has gone to the Tyler Durden side of his personality, sans the depressing nihilism. Unless your Burnsy, then the answer is “The Italian Job”
you’re*
True story: We used to call Frotcast Bret “Worm” in college because he had an eyebrow piercing freshman year.
He was also better in Death to Smoochy.
@Vince Mancini If he drives Famke Janssen to your house because of his debts, all should be forgiven.
I hate to be that guy, but American History X was a better performance as well. Though Norton has a career full of them and we’re really just splitting hairs.
25th Hour.
I can’t believe I’m about to agree with @Underballl, but I can’t believe Death to Smoochy doesn’t get talked about more. I love that movie. Then again, the last time I saw it was on VHS, so maybe I’m wrong and I wouldn’t love it now. At any rate, I guess I know how I’m spending my next two hours.
OK, yep. It holds up. Robin Williams at his most Robin Williamsy since Good Morning Vietnam and possibly his last great performance, Ed Norton nailing the hapless rube, Danny DeVito doing his tried-and-true scumbag routine to a T and directing his idea of a seedy, vulgar underbelly of the children’s entertainment industry, and good god, the music is priceless. The Catherine Keener cold studio exec transformation to a true believer storyline was a little overwrought, but goddamnit, yes, this movie is awesome. Even Jon Stewart was perfect in it.
On the subject of Edward Norton: DId anyone find The Incredible Hulk mildly entertaining if you think of it as a re-imagining of Fight Club?
Anyone? No? Alright, I’ll leave.
[media.giphy.com]
At least we can all agree the Social Network should have EASILY beaten the King’s Speech for the Oscar.
half of the nominated movies should have beaten King’s Speech
Fight Club is numero uno if you were 30 in 1998
or 17. Some dudes nailed it in the comments above so I won’t beat a dead Leto but the film was and remains terrific.
29, and Fight Club frickin’ ruled then, and rules now. #1 with a bullet.
Agreed. It’s so much better than Fight Club.
Anyone else find Norton criminally underrated
American History X….that is all.
” I’ll admit to being scared out of my wits by this movie if you admit to drinking the last of the almond milk”
Top drawer, L-Boogie. Top drawer.
Wait, I thought we were done masturbating. There was no jergens left! You’re going dry? Well, okay, then.
Yep, I do it raw, because a real man doesn’t mind chafe. Also a real man eats quinoa.
i put social network at number 1. a lesser man than i would describe it as “kinetic” and “propulsive” but I’ll just say it’s a damn fun movie. watch that scene again where zuckerberg creates facemash. it’s probably the best thing fincher has ever done
surely, you jest?
I saw Zodiac for the first time about a month ago and I only liked it, didn’t love it. Maybe I expected more out of it because everyone said it was so freaking mindblowing, and that it was on par with the other amazing movies from 2007. But it was kind of just a fancy looking procedural that didn’t really have all that much to say, nor did it have a conclusive ending (i mean it was all based off this one cartoonist dude’s book after all, so even the one it implies isn’t necessarily true). It was highly entertaining and thrilling though, I’ll give it that. Zodiac also made me retroactively like Jake Gyllenhaal more too. Crazy that he was only 26 when he was in it.
I also saw The Social Network on FX a couple weeks ago and I thought it seemed pretty dated alright. Not bad, but not the best movie of 2010 like I had originally thought.
Fight Club is my favorite of his (the angsty stuff might not hold up, but its still funny and the twist is still fun), and Seven follows after that.
Apparently I suck for having never seen Dragon Tattoo or The Game (and Gone Girl, but I’ll fix that on Friday).
*already, not alright woops
So we all agree that every other Fincher movie rules? Not saying the odd numbered ones are bad but cmon, his even flicks are stellar.
Seven, Fight Club, Zodiac, The Social Network, Gone Girl. (my top five also…just not in that order).
Dragon Tattoo judged on its own – I don’t watch sweedish movies, but I do eat their fish – should be higher. It was really well done. To take a movie down a peg, because it was a foreign movie first is a questionable tactic. Just ask QT.
The Fincher ‘Dragon Tattoo’ was much better than any of the 3 Swedish movies. Maybe I feel that way because I saw it first. Still, it’s my second favorite Fincher after Fight Club. I haven’t seen Gone Girl yet, but I don’t think it’ll knock either of the top two off of my list.
Maybe its the Trent Reznor music.. it really helped, and the opening sequence with music was grand!
I find it hard to believe that fans of early Fincher, when he was experimental and loved the subtle (and not so subtle) nastiness, when what he did was always original and exciting, are holding Gone Girl up that high. While a solid film, the movie suffered from all kinds of narrative shortcomings. I was so disappointed, when they used a VO monologue for the twist. It felt clumsy and uninspired. I wish Fincher would have contributed more to what ultimately became a word-for-word translation of the book into a movie. Also: Alien 3? Are you talking about the director’s cut? He hated what the studio did with the film so if you want to pin it down as his shittiest, at least rate the version he actually made and approved of.
I loved all of these movies except for Gone Girl, because I havent seen it yet.
Alien 3 was shit.
Top 5
Seven
The Game
Dragon Tattoo
Zodiac
Fight Club
Haven’t seen Gone Girl yet.
I remember watching fight club in the theater when I was a kid whit some friends .walked out of it letting out a primal scream ..ha.. for a kid that had nothing but pussy on his mind at that age and for that movie to make him think well I think it puts it in the category of pretty decent movie ..
Zodiac has legs, man. That movie is great today and will be great 10, 20 years from now. Unlike Fight Club and Seven, which, while great upon arrival, have fallen off quite a bit. Both of those flicks are loud, in your face, sensory overload trips, whereas Zodiac is a slow, subtle creeper, eerie as hell, and probably his smartest film. Not an obvious #1 pick, but the right one.
Do you write like this as an act or are you really this much of an insufferable douche?
I like to think a little of both. Also, thanks for suffering!
Thanks for proving my point.
“Zodiac” better than “Se7en” ??? WTF ???
You must have some balls for not admit that “Se7en” will remain his masterpiece.
My personnal ranking :
1 – Se7en
2 – Fight Club
3 – The social network
4 – Gone girl
5 – The Game
6 – Zodiac
7 – Girl with the dragon tatoo
8 – Alien 3
9 – Panic room
10 – Benjamin Button
Robert Downey Jr rules in Zodiac. That scene where he’s sitting in a bar, smoking and drinking while carting around an oxygen tank is just so good.
I didn’t like The Game. At all. Once I knew the premise of the movie, there was ZERO suspense. I know you’re supposed to think certain parts are the Game taking it too far or that they aren’t part of the Game, but every time there was a twist I thought “Nah, it just wants Michael Douglas to think that. He’ll be fine, they won’t really hurt him”. Get dumped in Mexico with no money and a passport? Don’t worry, the Game is just messing with him. They’ll have it set up so he finds a way home.
And I think they missed out on a REALLY messed up ending that could have made it all work. When Michael Douglas is on the rooftop threatening to jump and Sean Penn is all “Jesus, dude! We were just playing lol” and Douglas goes “Nope” and jumps, I was thinking “Holy shit! The Game did push this guy too far and didn’t see him taking his own life! It did the job too well!” ………Then he lands on a big pillow and everyone wishes him a happy birthday. That’s when I yelled FUCK THIS and decided never to watch the movie again.
Nicely put.