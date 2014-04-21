The Director Of ‘Zombeavers’ Believes That It Could Get A Theatrical Release

It has been a while since we’ve heard anything from Zombeavers, the indie horror-comedy that chewed its way into our hearts with what I’ve already called the best trailer of 2014. But the film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday night, so director Jordan Rubin and some of the stars of Zombeavers were on hand to promote the movie that they seem to sincerely love. Among some other fun tidbits, they revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that they still have pretty high hopes that Zombeavers is more than just a Video On Demand release that becomes a cult classic on DVD or Blu Ray down the road.

Rubin said that there are other festivals interested in his film, as they should be, and he’s hoping that word of mouth from such events could help bring Zombeavers to the big screen.

“I would love to go theatrically … I know on the first movie and a small budget that’s not that common, but I tried to jam this film with enough scenes and character development but also effects and fun that it might be able to play theatrically,” Rubin told THR. “I can tell that it’s something that could play, and people would want to go out to see it. It’s an experience that would be fun to see in a room with a bunch of people as opposed to just VOD.” (Via THR)

Maybe I’m just biased when it comes to movies that have to do with zombie animals attacking idiotic young people, but I can’t see how this movie isn’t already lined up for a wide release, after all of the big studios went for each other’s wallets with a massive bidding war. But I guess this is just a shining example of that recent idea that Hollywood is afraid to spend on a movie that isn’t a guaranteed franchise. We’re all going to have a big laugh over this when Zombeavers 5: Lesbian Zombeavers From Space is cleaning up at the Oscars in 2020.

Additionally, stars Rex Linn and Rachel Melvin pimped their other, bigger projects, as the former has a role in Seth MacFarlane’s A Million Ways to Die in the West, and Linn risked outright blasphemy in describing it.

“What a great film it’s going to be, I think,” Linn told THR. “We haven’t had a Western comedy like this since Blazing Saddles.”

Adding, “It’s awesome, Seth was like, ‘Okay we’re all eating beans around a campfire – this is my idea, you guys – and everyone’s just gonna cut the raunchiest farts.’ It’s groundbreaking stuff.” Melvin, on the other hand, plays one of the daughters in Dumb and Dumber To, and she’s equally enthusiastic about the movie that she was paid to be in.

“I think it’s so much more clever than the first one,” she said. “[The jokes are] executed and thought out even better than [they were in] the first [movie]. I don’t think anyone will be disappointed. I think they really outdid themselves.”

I’m sorry, the rhetoric we were looking for was “Fans of the first one won’t be disappointed.” Close enough, though.