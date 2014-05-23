Adam Sandler Confirms That His Movies Are Just Paid Vacations In This Week’s ‘Duh Report’

For me the eternal Adam Sandler dilemma is whether to hate him for making terrible, nightmarish films that confirm all your worst fears about humanity, or to respect him for how brilliantly he’s been able to troll the American public, shitting in their eyes, ears, and mouths while they continue to finance his collection of houses, cars, and t-shirts, constantly rewarding him for doing the least work possible. I have to admit, when he’s completely honest about it, like he was on Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday night, I end up leaning towards the latter.

Adam Sandler appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, where Kimmel asked him flat out whether his movies are just flimsy excuses for paid vacations. “Yes,” Sandler replied enthusiastically, secure in the knowledge that it absolutely doesn’t matter if he just admits, point blank, that he chooses his projects based on whether they include a trip to some luxury destination, because they are Adam Sandler movies for Adam Sandler audiences. “I have done that since 50 First Dates,” Sandler explained. “It was written in another place. I said, ‘Imagine if we did it in Hawaii, how great that movie would be.’ And they said, ‘Yeah, that’s a very artistic idea.’ I’ve been doing that ever since.” [AVClub]

Adam Sandler is a lot more likable if you just watch his late night appearances and never his movie trailers.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to go sell Happy Madison on my pitch for “The Costco Crew.” It’s just 90 minutes of Adam Sandler and Vince Vaughn walking around a wholesale store eating free samples. Adam Sandler picks the food off the trays and is like, “Look at me, I’m crazy mushroom turnover guy! I got mushroom turnovers instead of eyes!” while Vince Vaughn goes on a 40-minute riff about what the Kirkland Signature factory must look like. “One guy’s over here making taco sauce, and another guy is at the end of the line going ‘Boss! I can’t finish this wedding cake, I got all these tires and batteries to make!’ It’s madness I tell you.”