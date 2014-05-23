Adam Sandler Confirms That His Movies Are Just Paid Vacations In This Week’s ‘Duh Report’

For me the eternal Adam Sandler dilemma is whether to hate him for making terrible, nightmarish films that confirm all your worst fears about humanity, or to respect him for how brilliantly he’s been able to troll the American public, shitting in their eyes, ears, and mouths while they continue to finance his collection of houses, cars, and t-shirts, constantly rewarding him for doing the least work possible. I have to admit, when he’s completely honest about it, like he was on Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday night, I end up leaning towards the latter.
Adam Sandler appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, where Kimmel asked him flat out whether his movies are just flimsy excuses for paid vacations. “Yes,” Sandler replied enthusiastically, secure in the knowledge that it absolutely doesn’t matter if he just admits, point blank, that he chooses his projects based on whether they include a trip to some luxury destination, because they are Adam Sandler movies for Adam Sandler audiences. “I have done that since 50 First Dates,” Sandler explained. “It was written in another place. I said, ‘Imagine if we did it in Hawaii, how great that movie would be.’ And they said, ‘Yeah, that’s a very artistic idea.’ I’ve been doing that ever since.” [AVClub]
Adam Sandler is a lot more likable if you just watch his late night appearances and never his movie trailers.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to go sell Happy Madison on my pitch for “The Costco Crew.” It’s just 90 minutes of Adam Sandler and Vince Vaughn walking around a wholesale store eating free samples. Adam Sandler picks the food off the trays and is like, “Look at me, I’m crazy mushroom turnover guy! I got mushroom turnovers instead of eyes!” while Vince Vaughn goes on a 40-minute riff about what the Kirkland Signature factory must look like. “One guy’s over here making taco sauce, and another guy is at the end of the line going ‘Boss! I can’t finish this wedding cake, I got all these tires and batteries to make!’ It’s madness I tell you.”
When they actually make “The Costco Crew” you and I are going to have words, Mancini.
“Adam Sandler’s about to find out being a Jew in Germany during the holocaust ain’t all it’s cracked up to be!” ::record scratch:: ::queef::
I would watch Costo Crew.
I need to start working on a comedy script that takes places in Fukushima.
Go home, Internet. JTRO has the upper hand here.
That level of honesty is pretty refreshing, actually. I still hate the guy’s movies, but I can respect the fact that he’s living the dream.
Hansel, so hot right now. Hansel.
Sorry, still hate him for two reasons:
1. He keeps David Spade in six figure income
2. He brought Chris Rock in on his laziness and now I never get updates on what white people be all like
Mike Flair?
Eventually, we’ll just get an Adam Sandler movie where he just sits on the couch of his living room while watching TV and eating snacks for 100 minutes, because he doesn’t feel like getting up anymore. It will cost $150 million, and will be called “Couch Potatoes”. My cousin Dave will love it.
This just confirms what we all thought.
Maybe I’m part of the problem, but Vince Vaughn riffing will never get old for me. Even “The Internship” was alright because of that
Yeah, I watched him on Norm Macdonald live a few days ago and came away from it liking him pretty well. He’s a cool guy, he makes bad movies, he probably knows to some extent that they are bad, he understands that a lot of people don’t like them, and he understand that a lot of other people do, so whatever. Punch Drunk Love probably doesn’t make as many people happy as Grown Ups does, and the latter is almost definitely easier and more fun to make, so what the hell. It’d be nice if he’d try harder, but I can’t fault him too much for being lazy and complacent when, as a person, he’s a very likable guy.
Adam sandler can make shit movies the rest of his career and he will still be funnier than Patton oswalt.
#HotTakes
Amen stinkandburn. While I actually like Patton Oswalt as an actor, I simply fail to see the Richard Pryor/Eddie Murphy/George Carlin-like comedic brilliance that everyone is telling me about. He’s mildly amusing, sure. But I’ve yet to lose my shit to any of his stand-up like I do on regular basis while watching Andrew Dice Clay or Robert Schimmel.