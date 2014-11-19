‘The Expendables 3’ Is Even Funnier When Everyone Is Screwing Up Their Lines

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

According to my extensive scientific research, each actor in The Expendables 3 had, on average, approximately 2.3 lines. Obviously, some of the actors, like Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, had a few more lines than Kellan Lutz or Ronda Rousey, but in order to really make the film as pointless and violent as possible, they tried to limit everyone to a single digit. That’s why it’s so odd that there’s an actual gag reel for The Expendables 3, because you’d think that veteran thespians like Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson and Kelsey Grammer would be able to handle their lines.

Sure enough, though, these A-listers just couldn’t keep it together while the cameras were rolling, and there were laughs to be had, friends.