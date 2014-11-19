‘The Expendables 3’ Is Even Funnier When Everyone Is Screwing Up Their Lines

#Sylvester Stallone #Ronda Rousey
Senior Writer
11.18.14 17 Comments

According to my extensive scientific research, each actor in The Expendables 3 had, on average, approximately 2.3 lines. Obviously, some of the actors, like Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, had a few more lines than Kellan Lutz or Ronda Rousey, but in order to really make the film as pointless and violent as possible, they tried to limit everyone to a single digit. That’s why it’s so odd that there’s an actual gag reel for The Expendables 3, because you’d think that veteran thespians like Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson and Kelsey Grammer would be able to handle their lines.

Sure enough, though, these A-listers just couldn’t keep it together while the cameras were rolling, and there were laughs to be had, friends.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sylvester Stallone#Ronda Rousey
TAGSEXPENDABLESGAG REELgag reelsHARRISON FORDKELLAN LUTZMel GibsonRONDA ROUSEYSYLVESTER STALLONETHE EXPENDABLES 3

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP