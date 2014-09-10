The FilmDrunk Fall Movie Guide 2014

“We are not your momma.”
So our FALL PREVIEW is going to be a little different. A little more sultry. A lot more sensual. And slightly ticklish. Lo and also behold, it’s FALL MOVIES RANKED BY BANGABILITY! In our years of running this site, we think we’ve learned a little something about what the average internet commenter likes, and so we’ve taken your lead to rate this fall’s offerings on a scale of “2/10” to “boner city.”
Note: Fall doesn’t start until September 27. Whatever.
September
WOULD NOT BANG
Dolphin Tale 2 (Sep. 12)
Will clearly be a shell of the seminal first offering, a heartwarming tale of bionic dolphins and Harry Connick Jr., but I do like how they make Dolphin Match.com seem like ER.
No Good Deed (Sep. 12)
Idris Elba should only play a good guy (Pacific Rim) or a gangster who wants to get into the real estate game (The Wire). Anything else is just fool talk.
Tusk (Sep. 19)
I’m just so happy Kevin Smith has stopped making those movies everyone could enjoy! In this one he pretends to make one you’re going to like before shoving the other thing down your face.
A Walk Among the Tombstones (Sep. 19)
More like a NAP among the tombstones, amiriiiiiight?
The Maze Runner (Sep. 19)
A cool concept that will be messed up and left for dead by the dreaded “young adult” paintbrush.
I give the The Guest my highest recommendation. So so good.
Nicolas Cage in a Left Behind remake almost makes me believe there is a god and he wants us to laugh.
I hope that this article exists solely to bait Laremy-haters into commenting I WOULD TOO BANG DOLPHIN TALE!!!
Laremy you imbecile, by December snow has fallen where I live and we consider it winter. Your so-called “fall” movie ranking is invalid and your face is stupid.
Also, I’d prefer to see Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film if it was called Inherent Vince and was about the life and times of Filmdrunk’s venerable editor-in-chief. I’m guessing there would be a lot of cabbage and pepper-cocking oneself.
Rosewater is also another I would so bang. November 7th.
“I hope it’s in 3D!”
We have achieved peak sarcasm.
Hell, that was the least sarcastic thing he said!
The editor’s notes in this are spot on.
Well done gentlemen.
Guy’cha, that was some thorough fucking forshak, Laremy! You were on that like a Romulan on a farm animal!
Would it have killed you to include a one-pager for this click bait?
For the record: I clicked…and I I liked it. But 10 pages?
The more clicks, the more Vince is able to pay Matt Lieb 25$ to make a post. Quitchur bitching.
Touché.
More Matt Lieb posts mean more of your fan-fic, so I will cease and desist immediately with any and all complaining about click bait.
I’m serious. That shit is GOLD.
I apologize. I didn’t do this for the clicks, I have been advised by my tech guy that I’m not supposed to have more than 5 videos on one page. That is literally the only reason I made it a multi-pager. I’m trying to get us updated so that the additional pages will auto-load like it does on the main page. I actually thought they already did.
Okay, now it should load with just a scroll. The downside is it takes a really long time to get to the comments.
Thanks Vince, but I already agreed with bob that
Schnitzel bob fan fiction > Matt Lieb posts > too many clicks
So, uhh….just keep paying Matt $25 per post, please.
I feel like there should be an /r/Liebsstory…
Oh no, I’ve been living under a rock for the better part of two decades and just discovered that some bloggers on the Internet sell ads on their pages so they can make ends meet, put food on the table, and be professional writers instead of waiting tables at the nearest gastro pub.
You bastards have burst the utopian bubble I had apparently been living in, but thank god there’s a form where I can whine about it.
Every time I see something about Interstellar, I have the urge to open my wallet and throw money at it. GIVE ME THIS MOVIE NOW.
And Big Hero 6 just looks ridiculously adorable. I’d watch a full length feature that was just the cute robot petting the cute, Maru-esque cat.
Patty! You’re being too cute and pleasant for a Laremy article. The Mighty Feklahr is going to have to kill five Jem’Hadar soldiers in a brutal fashion just to offset it. DON’T YOU KNOW THE INTERNET IS SRS BZNESS???
.
Well, I’m scared now.
Laremy is so fucking fucked. This is like reading a schizophrenic’s diary.
People kill for other than fun? Is The Mighty Feklahr the only one who considers a murderous homicidal rage “fun”? You Earthlings are so baffling.
There are a couple of Australian films that I’m dying to see, if they ever make it over here. Cut Snake & The Felony. Any word on the ETA?
No love for Gone Girl? Going against the Dave Fincher grain?
I’m all in for “Gone Girl”. But the only director I like more than Fincher is Scorsese so I’m biased.
He’s dissing a Fincher movie?!? What the what? C’mon man, at a minimum, worst case, it will be immaculately done and thought provoking. And turn-of-the-century Affleck was a joke, but he is pretty legit now. My vote for up next on the McConaissance.
Laremy what the hell man. You’re not allowed to have opinions that don’t perfectly coincide with mine, you dumb bitch. Vince, your notes were spot on. I almost choked on this pickle when I read that gone girl bit. Love you both but eat a dick on this one, Larameee. Toodles, yall
Mad scientist to victim in Tusk: “Oh, stop your blubbering. You’re a little long in the tooth for that childish behaviour.”
I like Kristen Stewart, and it looks like she’s trying something here.
You mean, something besides my patience?
PTA is 3/5? You didn’t like The Master OR There Will Be Blood?
I cant’ take any of your recs seriously ever again.
You didn’t get the vibe that the Master was just two really good actors trying to out act each other? Fuck a story, we are having an act off! Pass.
PTA is 3/5? Seems like everyone here is forgetting Hard Eight. Regardless of whether or not you liked it, he did write and direct it.
@OhMyBalls
Dude our handles must make us comment cousins or something. Both those films were admittedly far more interested in character study than a riveting plot but when you’re working with thoroughbreds you let em run! ( I know nothing about horseracing)
Most often a film sacrifices plot for the sake of character or vice versa. Very few balance both equally, even the greats, so personally no it doesn’t bother me but I. An see how that might irk others.
Its funny too cuz I can’t stand it on TV shows, maybe because they’re so much more of a time investment. For instance I can’t believe I sat through the entire season of HBO Leftovers… what a goddamn bore.
I desperately want to like Fury. But Brad Pitt was more convincing and lifelike in Inglorious Basterds. Bon giorno.
unbreakable will be unbearable b/c angelina jolie directed it and therefore it will be all about angelina jolie…
Implying Gone Girl will be anything other than awesome was pretty suspect.
Saying he liked Kristen Stewart made me stop reading.
Laremy, son, your taste is horrendous.
Stewart has been known to accidentally throw out a pretty good performance now and again. See Adventureland or On The Road.
I’m in agreement that her likability factor is very high. Female Keanu and everyone loves him.
They filmed part of “Big Eyes” on my block. Not as much as when Cajun had people living with him, but enough that I got the general gist.
No Helena; no problem.
Instellar looks like shit. Expensive, well-crafted, lovingly gilded piles of manure that people are going to convince themselves that they should like. “Ahm doin’ this fur mah faymily, I cayn’t tell mah faymily that Ahm nevur comin’ home, faymily faymily faymily faymily.” What a load of manipulative tripe. I will accept Matthew McConaughey as a stripper or a rodeo rider or a weird business dude, but family-man astronaut looks about as stupid as his turn as Handsome Holy Man in Contact.
I agree but Chris Nolan has never let me down. So while I think you are correct I’m hoping you aren’t.
Being manipulated is sort of the reason we go to the movies, nimrod.
she always looks like she’s pooping. There, I said it.
IN for horrible bosses 2, but not HTTM 2? Are you on dope, son?
+1 bag of dope
Well, I won’t be going to the theater for the next 4 months.
Why would Into the Woods be rights free? The musical only debuted in 1986
+1
Rights free in that the characters and base stories are in the public domain.
Tusk seems kind of interesting more so than the stupid movie about kim jong whateverthefuck
I can’t be friends with someone who thinks PTA has made a bad movie. And how can you seriously not want to see a David Fincher movie? Really, there are so many awful movies out these days, we should be very grateful for the few auteurs we have that consistently make great shit.
Also, if Ryan Gosling doesn’t start putting out some damn movies soon, Jak Gyllenhal is gonna fuck around and take his spot as guy Hollywood wants to force into the mainstream but makes awesome indie flicks instead.
Oh and Hot Tub Time Machine 2 has Adam Scott instead of John Cusack, which in my opinion, is an upgrade. At least these days.
Exactly. Nevermind the fact that this movie is surely going to be a piece of garbage, that it is going to be one, in Laremy’s opinion, because of the lack of Cusack is baffling. That scene at the end of the first one when he’s glad to be among friends is so cringe inducing, he couldn’t even bother to try and act, and pretend to want to be here.
That movie’s like meta-HowDidThisGetMade. John Cusack is his character : the shit in the eighties, just shit nowadays.
That’s kinda exactly how he acted in the 80’s, too, which I thought was the point.
I just wanna throw this out there but Chloe Moretz is legal in England.
You had me at “Liam Neeson straps tombstones to his fists and punches wolves”.
Did- Did somebody say that? …Or did I just read a title, see a picture and zone out again?
No Imitation game, cumberbitches will cut you for less.
So who else here thinks that neither the author nor the editor know anything about Into the Woods? Though I do have to say, for being a highly anticipated adaptation of one of Sondheim’s best musicals, the trailer HAD NO SONGS! WTF?!?! Not even a NOTE!? Who exactly are they trying to market to?
fury and nightcrawler are both not asking us to do anything they wouldn’t do themselves
P.T. Anderson is 5/5 and magnolia his worst work. He has the same infinite credit line that christopher nolan gets.
Sorry Reese.
Fifteen years ago, nobody showed up to see Meg Ryan’s boobs (In The Cut), this year nobody will show up for yours and fifteen years from now, nobody will show up to see aging J-Law’s art piece boobs either.
You sweethearts just need to learn to show dem titties to prolong your careers… not resuscitate them.
Marks September 12, 2029 on calendar.
Christopher Walken as always actually pooping, and it doesn’t seem to bother anyone.