The First Image Of The Paddington Bear Movie Has Inspired A Delightful Horror Meme

Great news, nostalgia freaks, Paddington Bear is coming to the big screen in his very own live action adventure for Christmas 2014. I’m sure a lot of people have read that news and thought, “What the f*ck, Michael Bay?” but this beloved children’s book character seems to be getting the treatment that a 56-year cuddly bear in a raincoat actually deserves. Paddington stars Nicole Kidman and Jim Broadbent, as well as Colin Firth as the voice of the titular bear, despite the fact that I’m told by so-called experts that bears can’t actually speak. Science aside, the first trailer for Paddington hit YouTube last week, and you can see for yourself that it at least looks better than Yogi Bear.

Along with the trailer, the first image for Paddington (above) was also released last week, and as usual people on the Internet didn’t respond that well to something from their childhoods being given a new look. Specifically, a lot of people thought that Paddington looked pretty f*cking creepy, so quite a few Photoshop programs were fired up and the meme du jour was born with “Creepy Paddington.”

