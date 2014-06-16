The First Image Of The Paddington Bear Movie Has Inspired A Delightful Horror Meme

Great news, nostalgia freaks, Paddington Bear is coming to the big screen in his very own live action adventure for Christmas 2014. I’m sure a lot of people have read that news and thought, “What the f*ck, Michael Bay?” but this beloved children’s book character seems to be getting the treatment that a 56-year cuddly bear in a raincoat actually deserves. Paddington stars Nicole Kidman and Jim Broadbent, as well as Colin Firth as the voice of the titular bear, despite the fact that I’m told by so-called experts that bears can’t actually speak. Science aside, the first trailer for Paddington hit YouTube last week, and you can see for yourself that it at least looks better than Yogi Bear.
Along with the trailer, the first image for Paddington (above) was also released last week, and as usual people on the Internet didn’t respond that well to something from their childhoods being given a new look. Specifically, a lot of people thought that Paddington looked pretty f*cking creepy, so quite a few Photoshop programs were fired up and the meme du jour was born with “Creepy Paddington.”
Creepy. Fun fact: Anthony Hopkins thought it’d be creepier if he was just standing in the middle of the room smiling waiting to meet Jodi Foster.
Robert Crawley! And am I the only one gettin’ Wes Anderson vibes?
no, you are not.
The Heisenberg one was great.
It bothers me way too much that in the first picture he gets more blood on his footprints the closer they get to him. Should be the other way, right?
Heisenberg one was great.
Yes on the blood, unless, he is bleeding himself now, or the arm in the suitcase is dripping blood and he’s stepping in it.
Damn modern filmmakers and their fancy CGI.
Why, in my day we’d have either trained up an actual bear cub (set cattle prods to “low” voltage if your animal “actor” is under 50 pounds–trust me on that) or put Peter Dinklage in a fur suit.
Sure, but now we have Andy Serkis to teach us all how animals behave. Oh, how I weep for the lost generations that did not benefit from his genius.
Just think of the classic film roles that would’ve been improved by a true master motion captor like Serkis: King Kong, Frankenstein, those flying apes from The Wizard of Oz, Rocky…
The suitcase actually contains Pete Campbell’s remains.
+1
Can someone please tell me what movie the creepy bear and the guy in the tuxedo is from? YIKES!
Cool, thanks! I’ve seen a few times and must’ve blocked that out because that bear is CREEPY!!!
Spoiler alert: at the end of Paddington, the little bear is standing on the train platform and Nicolas Cage runs up and punches him in the face.
For the wrestling fans in attendance.
did anyone really think it was creepy or did they just want an excuse to make some ‘shops and get some linky links?
wait a minute this is too much mischief and slapstick for Paddington. I don’t know if I’m comfortable with this.
As someone who still has Paddington bear that I plan to pass down to my future child this has scarred me for life.
My kid will have to pry my Paddington Bear out of my cold dead hands… Which apparently Paddington is not above murdering now so my kid may be getting him sooner than expected…
I’m waiting for the Paddington–Ted crossover. “They’re the original odd couple! Alright, not the original, but they’re odd!”
Ted and Paddington switch places for a week. In England, Ted goes to a cricket match. Ted gets drunk and keeps yelling “GO SAWX!” as monocles pop out and pearls are clutched. Meanwhile, Paddington visits Boston and gets the stuffing kicked out of him because “HE’S A FAWKIN FURRINER.”
Cameo appearances by Misery Bear in the London scenes and Yogi Bear in the Boston scenes.
What about Fazie Bear?
In one episode Winnie the Pooh shows up, but in a tragic twist of fate, Yogi eats Christopher Robin.
In a very special episode Ted and Paddington help the Sugar Crisp Bear deal with his addiction.
Fuck sake, that was meant as a reply.
“the first trailer for Paddington hit YouTube last week, and you can see for yourself that it at least looks better than Yogi Bear”
You can sub in any movie for “Paddington” and that sentence will still work.
Ah, Yogi Bear, or its original title: You’ll Never Be a Star, Ed Cavanaugh! You Make Terrible Decisions!
We put a Ride The Lightning cassette in a Teddy Ruxpin. It was awesome.