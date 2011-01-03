The Florist Put the Whole Universe in His Reahview

Spielberg once called Postlethwaite “the best actor in the world.” The Warrington, Cheshire-born actor’s most recent role was as The Florist in The Town (‘Oy’ll clip yer nots, just loike oy clipped yer faaather’s,’), but he also had memorable turns in The Usual Suspects (as the apparently-not-Japanese Kobayashi), Alien 3, Last of the Mohicans, and In the Name of the Father, for which he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor (losing to Tommy Lee Jones in The Fugitive). His career was a constant reminder that even though they’re super weird looking, British people can sometimes be good at stuff.
Postlethwaite was basically the offensive lineman of acting, the kind of actor who shows up on time, gets the job done, and makes everyone else’s job easier without the stardom that comes with being a leading man. Perhaps now, in death, no one will stop him in the airport to yell, “Hey! You! You’re that one guy! From that thing!”
Somewhere in heaven he’s helping Keyzer Soze slaughter his entire family for the very first time. RIP.
Vince, I can’t believe in naming his pivotal roles you left out “Aeon Flux”…hellooooo biggest Oscar snub in history!
He was also Cillian Murphy’s dying dad in Inception. Lets pour out a braaaaahm in his honor.
I think he had a couple of films in production, so I’m not sure if they’ll be recast or not, but as it stands his last movie was Inception. Not too shabby at all considering Raul Julia’s was “Street Fighter: The Movie”