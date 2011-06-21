Footloose is about line dancing now

One of the immutable laws of network television these days is that if a show is about singing and/or dancing, the old people who still watch network TV will love it (the Flyover States seem to have a real love-hate relationship with the gays). Thus it’s not surprising that someone wanted to remake the singin’-and-dancin’ 1984 classic, Footloose. At first the plan was have it star Hollywood super twink Zac Efron, with tiny dog lover Kenny Ortega directing. Then Efron left and was replaced with eyebrowier twink Chace Crawford. Then Ortega left, and that fell through, and now Black Snake Moan‘s Craig Brewer is directing, because I guess he needed the money. Here we have the first batch of pictures, starring Efron/Crawford’s replacement, box office megastar, uh… Kenny Wormald. Seriously, Kenny Wormald. That’s his name. It sounds like the fictional name you’d give to your third choice. But from the looks of it, he can sure, uh… wear sunglasses. This dude is so cool, he doesn’t have TIME to hem his seams. OR wear shirts under his hoodies. Hey, man, that’s, like, your grandpa’s trip.
Oh hey look, Andie McDowell is still alive. And it looks like she’s married to the hollowed out shell of Dennis Quaid.
Nice to see Hollywood’s conception of “rebel” has evolved so much throughout the years. This looks like an adult Halloween costume you’d buy in a plastic bag marked “REBEL.”
Son, I hope you grow up to be a Hollywood agent, so you can take me far, far from here.
I DON’T WANT, YER LAHFE!
“What’s up, Bro. Name’s Cody. Can you teach me how to do that Twilight thing with my hair?”
Tuck in your pockets, whore.
Uh, I’m here for the vampire baseball? Wait, which why is Forks, Washington?
This is OUR time! That’s why we’re going to remake movies from the 80s and drive cars from the 60s!
[via IMDB, MTV]
The remake is set in a black neighborhood where line dancing is illegal.
More like footloser, right?
what? yes I see the corner with my name on it.
oh, ok.
perdon.
My seafoam green rebel dress shirt is at the cleaners.
HUUUUURRRRRRRRRRUGGGGGHHHHHH. Sorry, I just threw up a little into my 55 gallon drum. Now, where was I….HUUUUURRRRRRRRRRUGGGGGHHHHHH!!!!
If Quaid backs out…I’m holding out for Deniro.
Relevant..
K-Worms doesn’t live by your rules, man!
Why is one o in the title unlit? They are telling us it is their time to lose. Subtle, I like it.
Andie McDowell’s daughter went to a high school that sometimes played my school in basketball. She’s definitely alive, and definitely not very nice. She complained to the athletic director that our students were cheering too loudly. Who does that?
Cool story, Boots!
Reached for comment, Kenny Loggins laid motionless on the deck of a dilapidated catamaran.
So Efron, Crawford, and K-Worms are the Travolta, Swayze, and Bacon of the new millennium? Sure, this bodes well.
This premise seemed stupid and hackneyed 27 years ago, but in a post-Glee and High School Musical world, suddenly the idea of banning obnoxious kids from dancing seems quite reasonable. I find Dennis Quaid’s ideas intriguing and would like to subscribe to his newsletter.
Line dancing is the number one reason why white people are never safe at Def Comedy Jam.
Is remaking shitty movies better or worse than adapting shitty TV shows? I don’t think there’s a correct answer.
Whatever the answer, I think adapting shitty musical remakes of shitty movies is clearly objectively worse than cancer.
Did… Did he just f*ck that car?
Goddamn, Ace, that link was glorious. GLORIOUS!!
(Pretty sure it was filmed in Toronto circa 2007, too.)
Can’t wait for a remake of Stayin’ Alive-Tony Manero, 20 yrs later as the crotchety owner of the hardware store he once worked at. Starring Al Pachino-why waste the headband after all! We can see him behind the counter singing,”well you can tell by the way I use my walker, I’m a woman’s man; no time to talk, the music’s too loud…”
Are his jeans tight rolled?
that isn’t Dennis Quaid. it’s leatherface mascarading as Quaid. im pretty sure there are chainsaws in the cross-universe combining 80’s absurdity with 60’s technology
Chicken with tractors or GTFO.