The Frotcast Mailbag and FD News Update

WEEKEND PREVIEW. Hey, guys, I didn’t do a Weekend Preview this week, because the thing is, sometimes daddy falls asleep. But the movies opening are Life As We Know It, My Soul To Take, Secretariat, and It’s Kind of a Funny Story. Pete Hammond called Secretariat “this year’s Blind Side.” That’s kind of a funny story. Seems more like seven years ago’s Seabiscuit to me, but who really cares.
FROTCAST MAILBAG: I’ve been inundated with emails from people who loved this week’s Frotcast (hint hint, mothereffers). The content of a lot of the emails is funnier than 85% of the stuff I’ve written on this site (thanks to Jeremy for the picture idea, for instance). So I was thinking, how about you guys email the Frotcast panel your best questions about relationship problems, revenge pranks, strange sexual encounters, or hell, maybe even some movie stuff (eh), and we’ll answer ’em on the next ‘cast. Let’s make this a real frotfest, and touch together as many virtual wiener tips as we can, figuratively speaking.
SORRY: for luring you here without much news to report. That said, here are some of our favorite stories from the last week:
- Keanu Reeves learns of the Sad Keanu meme, approves, reveals himself to be nearly the coolest dude alive, second only to…
- Johnny Depp, who showed up at a 9-year-old British girl’s school, just so we could all have our hears fuzz-snuggled by the cutest news story of all time. (now with video — see below)
- Arizona State proves itself the tolerant institution we’d always hoped it was by not expelling its 18-year-old freshman porn star, Elizabeth Hawkenson.
- Anderson Cooper doesn’t like Vince Vaughn‘s language.
- “Nude Nuns with Big Guns.“
- We learn what it takes to make out with Katherine Heigl, thanks to Nerve.com
- The baddest ass-looking Indian movie ever, Endhiran, had the baddest ass box office ever.
- Inception if it had been made in the 50s, plus, why are trailers so sucky nowadays?
- The Coen Brothers’ True Grit continues to look badass, in addition to inspiring Photoshop artists everywhere.
- A game of ‘Who Did it Sadder?”, pitting Twilight fans against the Kimbra Hickey, the hand model on the cover, accosting them on the subway, demanding to give autographs.
- And finally THE QUINTESSENTIAL STEVEN SEAGAL GIF.
Surely those emails are from mental defectives, because the last Frotcast was a complete fucking disaster.
In the banner pic, I think you can go one Vince deeper.
*VAAUUUUGHHN*
Also, the expression on big Vince’s face–totally gay.
[Dingus is woken from 2 days of suspended animation. Shown Anderson Cooper clip]
Yeah, and I can’t believe Anderson Cooper is gay. I mean, women love him! I didn’t see that one coming…
WEEKLY ROUND UP
It’s the weekly one man circle jerk.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
I like to watch.
Please never have that Pajeeeba guy on ever again.
I do not consent to a fuzz-snuggling of my hear.
The best part about Pajiba is that a bunch of white people consistently call a black man (Tyler Perry) racist, and that one gay guy calls every movie misogynistic.
The white guilt is palpable.
“. . . because the thing is, sometimes daddy falls asleep.”
My daddy used to fall asleep a lot. He drank because I cried. And threw like a girl. And liked dolls. And was a cheerleader.
*wanders away alone. so alone.*
Guys I love the podcast but while listening to Extremo The Clown I had the sudden urge to drive my car into the trees off of the highway. What the fuck, if I wanted to listen to guys who definitely kill children I would watch To Catch a Predetor.