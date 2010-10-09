The Frotcast Mailbag and FD News Update

WEEKEND PREVIEW. Hey, guys, I didn’t do a Weekend Preview this week, because the thing is, sometimes daddy falls asleep. But the movies opening are Life As We Know It, My Soul To Take, Secretariat, and It’s Kind of a Funny Story. Pete Hammond called Secretariat “this year’s Blind Side.” That’s kind of a funny story. Seems more like seven years ago’s Seabiscuit to me, but who really cares.

FROTCAST MAILBAG: I’ve been inundated with emails from people who loved this week’s Frotcast (hint hint, mothereffers). The content of a lot of the emails is funnier than 85% of the stuff I’ve written on this site (thanks to Jeremy for the picture idea, for instance). So I was thinking, how about you guys email the Frotcast panel your best questions about relationship problems, revenge pranks, strange sexual encounters, or hell, maybe even some movie stuff (eh), and we’ll answer ’em on the next ‘cast. Let’s make this a real frotfest, and touch together as many virtual wiener tips as we can, figuratively speaking.

SORRY: for luring you here without much news to report. That said, here are some of our favorite stories from the last week: