Jeff Bridges Stars In 'The Giver,' Every Girl's Favorite Book From Childhood

Today brings us the trailer for The Giver, favorite childhood book of just about every girl I know. Opening August 15th, it stars The Dude (Jeff Bridges) and The Iron Lady (Meryl Streep) opposite some little kid named Brenton Thwaites, whose name appears to have a lisp. Adapted by Michael Mitnick and directed by Phillip Noyce, who directed a couple Tom Clancy movies and filmed Angelina Jolie running funny in Salt, the story is set in a utopian/dystopian world where war, fear, and pain have been eradicated, but not without some sacrifices (the Jews?). And when young Jonas gets selected as the receiver of memory, he starts to learn some SHOCKING SECRETS!
“When people have the freedom to choose, they choose wrong.”
Being in a movie about a dystopian future where no one has free will was probably easy for Katie Holmes after Scientology.
I also like that they illustrate “community” with a bunch of kids playing with a ball:
What the hell kind of game is that? I think the director just thought more balls = more community.
Anyway, part of me wishes this was a story about the kid meeting up with The Dude to drink White Russians every day. “Look, kid. You just have to receive the memories. No one said you had to keep them.” (*clinks glass*)
I loved this book as a kid. Kinda disappointed the movie doesn’t start from black and white to involving colors as his story progresses.
agreed they really should have done that.
Yea what a missed opportunity.
My thoughts exact the instant the first scene started–sad
It probably does, but they couldn’t put it in the trailer because then people would be going, “Vat are you talking about?”
“White Russians”, oh real nice Vince, way to be racist. Did you ever take the time to think there might be Russians who aren’t white?
Goatse.cx has permanently changed what The Giver means.
Jeff Bridges IS Dennis Quaid Face
A+
Oh, wow, you’re right!
+1
I was wondering again if it was an American thing, that not only was this not my favourite childhood book but one I’ve never heard of, and then I looked up the publish date. I don’t know who you’re hanging out with, but I suggest you check your state’s age of consent laws, just to be safe.
Dragonriders of Pern, amirite? Canadian chicks super dig things that breathe fire (having been raised by alcoholics and all).
LOL I was graduating high school when this book was published. No wonder it wasn’t my childhood favorite/
Not really sure what publish dates you were looking at, but a quick google search turned up 1993. As in, 21 years ago. What’s this about age of consent?
The Giver ain’t got shit on the Sweet Valley High novels!
Speaking of which, weren’t we supposed to get a Ben Stiller and Tom Cruise Hardy Boys movie?
Jeff Bridges’ voice sounds like warm milk splashing onto a stack of hay.
Ball Sprots are the cornerstone of society. Humanity rises and falls with them.
“There is a dark secret”
Yeah spoiler alert: In the future there aren’t any black people.
It was they, not the Jews, who were the sacrifices?
See, if given freedom to choose people choose wrong. So now people can’t choose to be black.
That’s how that works, right?
So in the future there is no NBA or NFL and everybody just plays hockey?
That’s not a puck they’re throwing around, Crappy.
They’re playing lacrosse (with invisible sticks).
You spring for Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep, then the special effects look like you farmed them out to the kids at Full Sail? That’s just cheap producing.
Damn, I wanted Jeff to do his Rooster Cogburn voice for this movie.
Kid: Hi, Mr. Giver, I’m here for my training.
JB: mpphhhh mpppmmmm bppphhhffff
Kid: Sorry, come again?
JB: Mppppfff Ffpppppp mmmmpppffff /farts
Kid: Alright, I’ll stick with the goddamned soma injections.
Is that utopian?
No, dystopian mytopian. I don’t know who datopian is for.
When the Dude gets his rug back, then you have my permission to die.
“When people have the freedom to choose, they choose wrong.”
So this is the battle between Diablo III’s methodology and Path of Exile’s passive skill tree.
So this appears to be filmed entirely in color…. making the central twist about as effective as putting “THIS IS NOT A GAME” on the Ender’s Game posters….
Also spoilers for two decades-old children’s books
People talking about a “solution”, those kids playing with the ball appear to all be wearing brown shirts… I’m not saying I’m just saying.
Also, at first I thought this was a movie about hosers called Giv’r. But I guess Fubar already did that.
Fuck this book because fuck its ending.
woah brett favre looks better in that banner picture than he has in years
Jeff Bridge is so smart.
like danny trejo
I remember really liking this book but can’t really remember the plot.
so every book is the hunger games now?
The book is hipster hunger games. Came out about twenty years before Hunger games, and nothing at all like it.
The movie is definitely hunger games
I was never sure what this book was about, but I also know a lot of girls who LOVED it. Based on this trailer, the popularity of sh*t like The Hunger Games and Divergent makes a lot more sense.
I know that I will end up hating this movie due to the lack of black and white…
Most likely will be my only complaint, unless the kid is just a dreadfully awful actor (most likely the case with a name like that, am I right?).
Needless to say it makes me feel like a shitty person for already making my mind up about a film because it was shot in color.. ‘
Perfect example for why people should never read books.
No, no, stop. Stop it. That can’t be real. Brenton Thwaites is not a real name