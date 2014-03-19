Jeff Bridges Stars In 'The Giver,' Every Girl's Favorite Book From Childhood

Today brings us the trailer for The Giver, favorite childhood book of just about every girl I know. Opening August 15th, it stars The Dude (Jeff Bridges) and The Iron Lady (Meryl Streep) opposite some little kid named Brenton Thwaites, whose name appears to have a lisp. Adapted by Michael Mitnick and directed by Phillip Noyce, who directed a couple Tom Clancy movies and filmed Angelina Jolie running funny in Salt, the story is set in a utopian/dystopian world where war, fear, and pain have been eradicated, but not without some sacrifices (the Jews?). And when young Jonas gets selected as the receiver of memory, he starts to learn some SHOCKING SECRETS!

“When people have the freedom to choose, they choose wrong.”

Being in a movie about a dystopian future where no one has free will was probably easy for Katie Holmes after Scientology.

I also like that they illustrate “community” with a bunch of kids playing with a ball:

What the hell kind of game is that? I think the director just thought more balls = more community.

Anyway, part of me wishes this was a story about the kid meeting up with The Dude to drink White Russians every day. “Look, kid. You just have to receive the memories. No one said you had to keep them.” (*clinks glass*)