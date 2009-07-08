THE GREATEST 2 SECOND PERFORMANCE EVER

Last week I posted the trailer for MXP: Most Xtreme Primate. As part of an ongoing effort to bring you more ape-related footage, I did some research and found out that it was actually a sequel to a little film called MVP: Most Vertical Primate, the trailer for which you see here (in
German {actually Dutch, a thousand apologies}, because everything’s better in German, especially feces porn).
You may notice some fine reaction shot work from Home Improvement‘s Al Borland, but I post this to recognize another perfomance: the guy air punching in the foreground between the 4 and 6 second mark. In two seconds he manages to steal the entire film. From an ape on a skateboard, no less. Do you know how hard it is to steal from a chimp? They have thumbs on their feet! I. Can’t. Stop. Rewinding. I can only dream of the capacity to be as happy about anything as he is about an ape scoring a goal in ice hockey. This man needs to be identified. He needs to be recognized. He needs to be given a prize. The director should buy his family a house like the Slumdog kids. FilmDrunkards, behold. I give you… THE FINEST TWO SECOND PERFORMANCE IN ALL OF CINEMA.
I always wondered where Chris Pronger played his junior hockey.
You and my wife disagree on what, in fact, is the greated two-second performance ever, sir.
In anticipation of the prize, he flailed about and knocked down his own shack.
First person to reference the knucklepuck gets to go straight to hell.
I spaz out in public like that sometimes, just to see how uncomfortable I can make the people who are with me. Yeah, I fucking had to leave the house, huh? Take me to a crowded place again, I dare you.
Ummm, I have toes on my feet
This is a spit in the face to urban legend the Klu Klux Klan perpetuated about porch monkeys never being good at hockey.
No animated GIF FTW?
Banana Margera
I don’t think he was cheering so much as trying to figure out how the chimp stole his helmet.
The Blues are ready to offer him a seven-year, $45 million dollar contract with a no-trade clause. They want a defensive partner that Barret Jackman can get along with (and one that will pick all the lice out of his hair for him).
Is that Kool Aid Man’s wife, Omega Blu?
The producers of this movie deserve two minutes for a high-schtick.
My Sharks might be able to get out of the first round with that guy
I hate having to point this out, but he was spazzing out *before* the goal was scored :(
The Houston Gazette says “Its the PEAL good movie of the year”
The Dallas Star says “The skateboarding stunts drew OH OHs and AH AH AHs from the crowd”
The Philadelphia Examiner says “This movie filled in my missing link.”
Richard Karn, Home Improvement‘s Al Borland has not managed his syndication money well.
Looks like that cop fell for the banana in the halfpipe.
The flailer, not the monkey
I can still talk about the majesty of the Flying V, right?
If there isn’t a scene where the villain says “make a monkey out of me, will ya,” me and this film will be done professionally.
So if the puck bounces off his skate to another player, is it considered a hand pass? Reffing this little fucker would be tough.
@Oski
You know thats in there and some idiot saying “He gave me the slip boss.”
As long as Donk recognizes that his mom is the Most Horizontal Primate.
A quick synopsis of the movie:
Donald Timm, a heartless businessman has bought all the orphanages in the city, along with a minor league hockey team.
He plans to destroy the orphanages, excavate coal mines on the ground where they stood, and force the orphans (whom he now legally owns) to dig for coal.
Unless…
UNLESS…
… someone can beat his newly acquired team at hockey.
He releases a chemical weapon that gives every un-vaccinated hockey player within 100 miles crippling polio.
Donald Timm: “My team is unbeatable now!”
Richard Karn (with ape in tow): “I don’t think so, Timm”
Is it safe to say that the guy air punching in the foreground is going……ape shit?
*continues widdling Mount Rushmore replica out of log*
Burnsy, Oski already talked about the Flying V…
Wow Jacktion…were you one of the other writers on Revenge of the Fallen?
NOT THE YELLOW JACKETS!!!
That clip is like the Harlem Globetrotters on ice.
Wow SomkeEm, weren’t you 6WaysFromSunday?
Alternate title: We Are the Chimpions
Yeah, but can this monkey fly a plane, or even *gasp* ACT NEXT TO MATTHEW BRODERICK?!?!?
Poor guy. Michael Jackson’s ghost makes its first post-death appearance – on this dude’s lap.
These movies prove that an army of monkeys banging on typewriters can’t write Shakespeare, but they can write movies just bad enough for movie execs to green light.
I think this Chimp and Air Bud should make a boxing movie.
I think I translated one of the voice over lines “Monkey see, monkey SKATE!”
God I hope my kids aren’t mouth breathing enough to enjoy this.
I’LL HAVE YOU KNOW, SIRS, THAT THIS IS DUTCH, NOT GERMAN. Sheesh, it’s like you people have never even eviscerated a Rotterdam stripper before.
When will Vince stop flinging these clips at us?
Ironically, that kid has made monkeys out of us.
The guy punching the air is a hilarious Canadian stand-up comic named Aubrey Tennant. His website is aubreytennant.com. He is a very, very funny man.
If that was a VHS tape it would have gotten all stretched out and the next time someone watched the movie the part where Phoebe Cates gets out of the water would have had annoying lines running through it and my cousin would yell, “Tracking!”
Thanks for the amazing praise. Here’s another one I did. [www.aubreytennant.com]
Oddly enough, the late skateboard magazine Big Brother (damn you larry flynt) devoted a good 5 page article to the monkeys featured in MVP. The article included commentary about monkeys reaching sexual maturity and totally not putting up with any acting bullshit, which made training monkeys to skatboard or ice skate a very risky investment.
they even decided to put one of them on the cover, and denounced skateboarding as being dead.
the movie also features that douche bag ryan sheckler dressed up in a monkey suit skateboarding, doubling for on of the simians.
damn youse dirty apes.
@ Fek’lhr
Here you go. Hot off the press.
