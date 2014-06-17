The Guys From ‘New Girl’ Take On The Mob In This ‘Let’s Be Cops’ Red Band Trailer

There’s apparently a lot more to the upcoming comedy Let’s Be Cops than just two guys who star on the same TV series dressing up like police officers for some hiiiiiiiilarious hijinks. Damon Wayans, Jr. and Jake Johnson not only decide to take their costumes way too far by purchasing a police cruiser on eBay and using it to party with girls, but they also find themselves the targets of a local big shot mobster played by Andy Garcia, as he naturally believes that these otherwise inept officers with fake badge numbers must be FBI agents or more.
The latest red band trailer for Let’s Be Cops is almost identical to the last red band trailer for Let’s Be Cops, with the exception of Garcia. But much more importantly, it features slightly more Nina Dobrev than the last trailer, so that’s pretty cool.
I’m hoping that they are saving the best jokes for the actual movie as these jokes are mediocre at beat
I liked it better when Always Sunny did it back in Season 3.
This movie is gonna suc… Nina Dobrev you say… um, yeah this movie should be alright.
I don’t mean to sound racist but Damon Wayans Jr. looks EXACTLY like his dad. And every other black person I’ve seen.
I don’t think there’s a chance I can judge this movie fairly. I love New Girl and these two actors far too much
It pains me how much I like these two actors and how much I think this movie looks like a steaming pile of shit.
I wonder if this movie will have jokes in it?
This movie will get a ton of people (high school/college aged mostly) the first week and then fall right off the face of the map.
I really like both of these guys, especially Damon Jr. This movie looks bad.
I can’t believe that I might, maybe be interested in seeing this movie…