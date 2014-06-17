The Guys From ‘New Girl’ Take On The Mob In This ‘Let’s Be Cops’ Red Band Trailer

Senior Writer
06.17.14

There’s apparently a lot more to the upcoming comedy Let’s Be Cops than just two guys who star on the same TV series dressing up like police officers for some hiiiiiiiilarious hijinks. Damon Wayans, Jr. and Jake Johnson not only decide to take their costumes way too far by purchasing a police cruiser on eBay and using it to party with girls, but they also find themselves the targets of a local big shot mobster played by Andy Garcia, as he naturally believes that these otherwise inept officers with fake badge numbers must be FBI agents or more.

The latest red band trailer for Let’s Be Cops is almost identical to the last red band trailer for Let’s Be Cops, with the exception of Garcia. But much more importantly, it features slightly more Nina Dobrev than the last trailer, so that’s pretty cool.

