The Hobbit Has A Porn Parody Called ‘The Knobbit,’ And It’s Available Online For Free

04.15.14 4 years ago 31 Comments

You may remember from my piece on the AVNs that at one point I visited Lee Roy Myers’ new studio in Las Vegas, and his new venture, Woodrocket (site NSFW), where they’re trying to evolve beyond the dying DVD porn model. Part of that is offering their porn parody serieses for free, and making the money through advertising and product placement. I mentioned Game of Bones in the piece (I got to sit on the Bone Throne!), and as of last week, they’ve released “The Knobbit.”

Hold for porn press release…

Prepare your sex spells, Wizards! WoodRocket.com presents a porn parody that will leave every Hobbit with as much hair on their palms as there is on their feet: The Knobbit – The XXX Parody.

The Knobbit – The XXX Parody is an epic pornographic journey featuring sexy spoofs of your favorite characters like Dildo, Glandalf, and Ball ’em. And they all get to do it Smaugy-Style

Finally, this literary tale has literally been screwed with! The Knobbit – The XXX Parody premieres on WoodRocket.com on Tuesday, April 8th for free. It will begin with episode #1 of the X-Rated web series.

Directed by Huggy, produced by Lee Roy Myers, and starring Violet Monroe & Anthony Rosano,  The Knobbit – The XXX Parody will leave you begging wizards for more sexual adventures!

Just once I want to be able to read a porn press release without hearing Mr. Skin’s voice in my ear. “Glandalf.” Man, we’re getting deep into physiology now, aren’t we? Who plays Glandalf, Vance Deferens?

Anyway, squirt on over to WoodRocket if you like free porn. Incidentally, Peter Jackson disapproves of your pronunciation of “Smaug.” Then again, if he was directing this, there wouldn’t be penetration until part three.

