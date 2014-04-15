The Hobbit Has A Porn Parody Called ‘The Knobbit,’ And It’s Available Online For Free

You may remember from my piece on the AVNs that at one point I visited Lee Roy Myers’ new studio in Las Vegas, and his new venture, Woodrocket (site NSFW), where they’re trying to evolve beyond the dying DVD porn model. Part of that is offering their porn parody serieses for free, and making the money through advertising and product placement. I mentioned Game of Bones in the piece (I got to sit on the Bone Throne!), and as of last week, they’ve released “The Knobbit.”
Hold for porn press release…
Prepare your sex spells, Wizards! WoodRocket.com presents a porn parody that will leave every Hobbit with as much hair on their palms as there is on their feet: The Knobbit – The XXX Parody.
The Knobbit – The XXX Parody is an epic pornographic journey featuring sexy spoofs of your favorite characters like Dildo, Glandalf, and Ball ’em. And they all get to do it Smaugy-Style
Finally, this literary tale has literally been screwed with! The Knobbit – The XXX Parody premieres on WoodRocket.com on Tuesday, April 8th for free. It will begin with episode #1 of the X-Rated web series.
Directed by Huggy, produced by Lee Roy Myers, and starring Violet Monroe & Anthony Rosano, The Knobbit – The XXX Parody will leave you begging wizards for more sexual adventures!
Just once I want to be able to read a porn press release without hearing Mr. Skin’s voice in my ear. “Glandalf.” Man, we’re getting deep into physiology now, aren’t we? Who plays Glandalf, Vance Deferens?
Anyway, squirt on over to WoodRocket if you like free porn. Incidentally, Peter Jackson disapproves of your pronunciation of “Smaug.” Then again, if he was directing this, there wouldn’t be penetration until part three.
Call me crazy, picky, not enough of a pervert, but…I prefer my adult films to feature characters who are less weird-looking than I am.
You weirdo.
Check your cis-privilege!!
It features a redhead, so Vince is definitely going to be rubbing his lonely mountain out to this.
From the deepest crater of the foul darklands, the Brown Eye watches ceaselessly.
Lol the brown eye of Sauron.
What, was “The hobbit: a xxx porn parody” already taken (kudos to a studio finally naming pornos all the dumb shit they should be named!)
Glandalf's Point Hat Trick or get the forshak out.
*pointy
YES, FUCK YOU BAKTAGS, THE MIGHTY FEKLAHR IS DOWNLOADING THIS ROMULAN RAPING TAHQEQ!!!
I’m unclear why you think we would judge you for that. I’m sure most of us will at least glance at it.
DEALBREAKER! Not only does Dildo use a condom...BUT THEY SHOW HIM PUTTING IT ON. How could ANYONE jerk it to THAT?
BWA HA HA! FAGS!!!
YOU SPANK MY ASS!!!
Will there also be a parody of that scene in 2 towers where the hobbits drink that potion that makes them grow taller?
[img2.wikia.nocookie.net]
As long as the chick who does the first anal scene is called Radagast the Brown and takes a load to the side of her head…
I think this was from the Klingon porn version.
link fail :(
[img2.wikia.nocookie.net]
I could embed that, but I ain’t gonna. Vince might lose his forshak.
The Desolation of Dat Ass
That headline suggests that all porn isn’t available for free online.
How does Legolas not get top billing- by far the most “porny” looking of the female characters
Legolas…..top……
I always thought of him as more of a bottom.
I honestly can’t decide if I like the trend of porn movie parodies over the generic “Teen Bangers vol 37” type films vs late 1970’s films with attempts at original plot/dialogue.
Anyway…..this was done a while ago with Misty Mundae as a soft core version “Lord of the G-Strings”.
I liked Misty Mundae way more than I should have
Jurrasic Fuck
Captain Analican – The Winter Sucker
The Fuck and the Furious
Suck Wars – The Empire Fucks back
You know when they were coming up the porn names Dildo was the first one they were all able to agree on. I vote for the last name being either Bangings. Maybe Shaggins if the movie is going for that playful satire vibe.
Will Labia Sackville-Bangings make an appearance?
Keep an eye out for an uncredited appearance by Stephen Colbert. He’s a huge Tolkien fan and also probably likes sex.
Elvish chicks are so fun to pork!
Fuck their eyes just like an orc!
Lick their asses and smash their face!
That’s how Bilbo Baggins rapes!
Dump your cock into every hole
Pound them up with your thumping pole
And when you’ve finished, if they are whoooooole,
Post pictures online just to troll!
*flute plays*
That’s how Bilbo Baggins Rapes!
Better double up on the mithril condoms with a girl like that…