RED Studios has announced that Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit will be shot in 3D on EPIC digital cameras (GRR, BRAND NAMES WITH CAPITAL LETTERS!). I’m the last guy to try to convince you that this is interesting, but the background on this is: after Clash of the Titans came out, a lot of people complained about movies shot in 2D then converted to 3D in post, mainly because they looked really sh*tty. There was speculation about whether The Hobbit would be shot in 3D or post-converted, and now that speculation can end, because it will be 3D all the way through. Well take me to sparkly rape heaven.

The Hobbit will be amongst the first productions in the world to use the EPIC and at least thirty cameras will be required by the 3-D production. The EPIC’S small size and relatively low weight, makes it perfect for 3-D – where two cameras have to be mounted on each 3D rig. The successor to RED’s industry changing RED ONE, the EPIC has 5K resolution, can shoot up to 120 frames per second and has a new HDRx™ mode for the highest dynamic range of any digital cinema camera ever made. Taking everything they had learned from building their first camera, RED designed the EPIC from scratch and have produced a smaller, lighter camera that is an order of magnitude more powerful. [ComingSoon]

Designed from scratch, you say??? Thank God it won’t be one of those frozen, store-bought cameras my step mom is always using. That lazy bitch can’t direct worth sh*t.