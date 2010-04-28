No Hobbit till 2013: UPDATE: Now it’s 2012

UPDATE: According THR, the date on the press release was a mistake, and The Hobbit is actually on track for 2012.

Bad news, folks. MGM owns The Hobbit, and MGM is having a hell of a time getting their sh*t together right now. It’s like they just graduated from community college and now they’re just floating. Now, on the heels of news that they hadn’t even greenlit The Hobbit yet, comes an updated release schedule from the distributor, WB, that has The Hobbit‘s originally-planned 2011 release pushed to 2013. And since the Mayans are planning to end the world in 2012 with their ancient ethnic sorcery, we may not see it at all. Quoth the press release:

Under the agreement, Warner Bros. movies that will be released in IMAX are: Legends of the Guardian: The Owls of Ga’Hoole 3D (September 24, 2010); Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (3D) (November 19, 2010); Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II (3D) (July 15, 2011); Happy Feet 2 (3D) (November 18, 2011); and The Hobbit (December 2013). Warner Bros. and IMAX also plan to release an additional 15 films over the course of 2011, 2012 and 2013, including Gravity, Dark Shadows, Fury Road, Batman 3, and Superman.

Jesus, December 2013? If my calculations are correct, that’s like… almost 2014. By then, you might even be able to finish watching your three-disc Lord of the Rings Criterion collection DVDs, with the four-hour director’s cuts and 6700 hours of special footage, Lord of the Rings: The Elfening. Then you can go see The Hobbit with Orlando Bloom, your new common-law husband.