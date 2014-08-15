‘The Humbling’ Features Greta Gerwig As A Lesbian Who Falls In Love With A Man, Since That Happened Once

Every couple years or so, a new movie comes out that features a really hot, lifelong lesbian who – despite everything she’s built her life around – falls in love with a man. In 2010, it was The Kids Are All Right, in 2001, Kissing Jessica Stein, and from 1990-2013 it appeared repeatedly in my grandma’s sweetest dreams (it’s cool, we watch Ellen now). In 2014, we’ll have The Humbling, the latest film adaptation (from director Barry Levinson) of Philip Roth’s widely panned novel, which tells the story of a middle-aged thespian (Al Pacino) who falls in love with a younger lesbian named Pegeen (Greta Gerwig. Also, where are we, County Cork?). Photos released from producers earlier this week show that Pegeen has transformed from a ‘red-zippered’ lesbian (book’s words, not mine) to one who clearly buys her hoodies from Anthropologie. Hooray.
Now sure, every once in a while, this kind of thing happens. But how often, in movies, do you see a gay man who just ‘meets the right girl,’ or a straight woman who just meets the right ‘Portia De Rossi?’ Never. It’s a fantasy, and people will get angry. The Humbling comes to Toronto in September. I fear for my Facebook feed.
So now Al Pacino (who is 74) can play a “middle-aged” man? And he’s so attractive that he “converts” a sexy lesbian to heterosexuality?
*speed-dials lawyer who can sue these people for stealing my fantasies* (well, I’d guess I’d better wait to see the film to make sure it also has the sexy female clowns, sexy female cops, and a dream sequence with dinosaurs)
Sexy female dinosaurs?
But of course!
Ok, can we get Vince’s take on the age difference? Might be just a smidge worse than Firth Stone… by like an additional 20 years.
What exactly is a red-zippered lesbian? Urban dictionary is no help here.
To be fair, he said he was a “thespian” and Pegeen simply thought he had a lisp.
From that picture he looks more lesbian than she does
There was that one movie with Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston, but I think in the end he just decided to be gay.
Hmmmm…be gay or spend my life with Jennifer Aniston? Even as a straight man I’d pick gay.
Or with the new Chris Berman biopic, “Rumblin’, Bumblin’, Stumblin’.”
Thanks for reminding everyone that ‘The Kids are All Right’ was a steaming pile of shit. Fuck that movie, and the absurd Best Picture nomination it got.
Re: straight women turning lesbian, there was ‘Imagine Me & You’ which was pretty solid for what it was. I enjoyed it.
you want a story of straight women turning lesbian let’s just take a look at my dating history.
‘The Tumbling’ Features Greta Gerwig As A Concerned Citizen Who Helps A 74 Year Old Man Who Has Trouble With His Walker, Since That Makes More Sense
So…NOT a good movie to invite the lesbian couple we are friends with?
“or a straight woman who just meets the right”
Pegeen more like No Peen or something like that, fuck its been a long week
With a forward by Michael Stipe.
Burn it down!
If she fall in love with a man that means she is not a lesbian but a bisexual. So I don’t really see the big deal
Some homosexuals have as hard a time accepting bisexual peopel as some straight peopel have accepting gays/lesbians. Many people have trouble accepting sexual preferences different than their own. My two best friends are a Lesbian and a Bisexual man and they can both tell you about arguments and down right fights with members of their own communities over the issue.
People are idiots
This is a great example of a non-falsifiable argument.
I don’t know about that but
key partydinner party at Pugiron’s!
“serious” lesbians do really hate bisexual chicks in my experience. Although, some of those “serious lesbians” I’ve met have on occasion gotten a craving for the D. Sorry to drop a truth-bomb
I had to double check what website I was on when I read the line but I can assure you that I’ve never met a Pegeen in all my years in cork.
There seems to be this perception that being bisexual is cool for women – it implied they’re interesting and experimental and modern whereas that idea just doesn’t work the same for male bisexuals.
Pacino in any kind of love story has never been a good choice.
Frankie and Johnny begs to differ.
There is a cartoonist named Erika Moen. She thought of herself as a big out and out lesbian until she met her future husband. Sometimes we don’t really know ourselves as much as we think we do. This isn’t out of left field, it’s just stupid that Pacino is in it.
Erika Moens story. [www.darcomic.com]
Did you take a look at the promo poster? Pacino is clearly playing a lesbian as well, so I don’t get the hubbub.
The fact Al Pacino is an Academy Award winner really makes me want to see this a whole lot more!
Not really.
I find that the louder the person is about announcing their sexuality constantly, the more the person doing it hates them self.
Buck Henry is 84 years old, Philip Roth is 81 years old (can’t find out how old Michael Zebede is). If anything, they are to be congratulated for making Al Pacino’s character merelymiddle-aged.
They’re also to be congratulated for still being alive and capable of hitting keys on a computer keyboard. Or possibly an old manual typewriter, like Woody Allen.