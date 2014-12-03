The Hunger Games Porn Parody Wishes ‘May The Odds Be Ever In Your Beaver’

There are surely countless Hunger Games porn parodies out there by now, but only Woodrocket’s combines a gloriously nonsensical tagline “May the odds be ever in your beaver” with a logo featuring two birds buttf*cking on a dick-shaped log. That puts it head, shoulders, and beaver above the competition in my book, which is of course just A Tale Of Two Cities with a Hustler inside. You can watch it here for free (link tremendously NSFW, obviously).

Welcome to The Humper Games, the sexiest competition of any dystopian future! As an 18 Year old Tribute, Kantmiss Everyween, must take her place in the 69th annual Humper Games. With the help of her friend, Puta, she must do everything in her power to survive a life-or-death contest filled with fighting, sex, talk show appearances, cat-calling, waiting for the next episode of Serial, getting her dystopian future iCloud account hacked, and hanging out with Lenny Kravitz.

Jesus, they fit Serial and The Fappening into their porn parody? Seltzer and Friedberg should just throw themselves into a volcano after reading this.

Written & Directed by Lee Roy Myers, and starring Veronica Vice, Aaron Wilcoxxx, Vuko, Kris Slater, and Seth’s Beard, The Humper Games premieres exclusively on WoodRocket.com, December 2nd.

Of course, our good buddy Seth’s Beard.

And stay tuned to WoodRocket.com for the sequels, Catching Firecrotch, and Cockingspray Part 1 & Part 2.

Okay, those are pretty good. I guess I forgive them for not just calling it “The Hung-er Games.” I would’ve also accepted “The Hummer Games,” “The Hungry Gapes,” and “The Haunchy Dames.” I love a haunchy dame.