The Hunger Games Porn Parody Wishes ‘May The Odds Be Ever In Your Beaver’

There are surely countless Hunger Games porn parodies out there by now, but only Woodrocket’s combines a gloriously nonsensical tagline “May the odds be ever in your beaver” with a logo featuring two birds buttf*cking on a dick-shaped log. That puts it head, shoulders, and beaver above the competition in my book, which is of course just A Tale Of Two Cities with a Hustler inside. You can watch it here for free (link tremendously NSFW, obviously).
Welcome to The Humper Games, the sexiest competition of any dystopian future! As an 18 Year old Tribute, Kantmiss Everyween, must take her place in the 69th annual Humper Games. With the help of her friend, Puta, she must do everything in her power to survive a life-or-death contest filled with fighting, sex, talk show appearances, cat-calling, waiting for the next episode of Serial, getting her dystopian future iCloud account hacked, and hanging out with Lenny Kravitz.
Jesus, they fit Serial and The Fappening into their porn parody? Seltzer and Friedberg should just throw themselves into a volcano after reading this.
Written & Directed by Lee Roy Myers, and starring Veronica Vice, Aaron Wilcoxxx, Vuko, Kris Slater, and Seth’s Beard, The Humper Games premieres exclusively on WoodRocket.com, December 2nd.
Of course, our good buddy Seth’s Beard.
And stay tuned to WoodRocket.com for the sequels, Catching Firecrotch, and Cockingspray Part 1 & Part 2.
Okay, those are pretty good. I guess I forgive them for not just calling it “The Hung-er Games.” I would’ve also accepted “The Hummer Games,” “The Hungry Gapes,” and “The Haunchy Dames.” I love a haunchy dame.
The non-porn parts of their Bob’s Burgers parody were nearly as good as the actual show, and I mean that as a compliment to both.
Agreed. Woodrocket turns out good quality stuff.
Can’t watch the trailer at work, but that three-finger salute is featured prominently, I presume.
I’m kind of ashamed of how much that logo is making me laugh.
“Kantmiss Everyween”
“Puta”
HAHAHAHAHAH
Also, Effie’s porn name better be Effing. Or Effme.
They don’t even have to change Haywood Jablome.
What about “May the puds be forever in your beaver”?
I don’t know, I’m just spit-butt’in here
Can’t believe they missed the obvious, “May the rods be forever in your beaver”.
Cool. When Kantmiss starts shooting arrows, we’ll get to see the shafts going in.
Futurebead makes a cameo in a non-sex role, but he’s hard to notice because he’s totally shaved.
Seth’s Futurebeard or GTFO.
“Seltzer and Friedberg should just throw themselves into a volcano after reading this.”
This, or anything else.
Seltzer and Friedberg are watching it disdainfully, “Where’s the Snookie cameo?! They could of had a sweet Tebow reference there! IT’S LIKE THEY DIDN’T EVEN GOOGLE WHAT MOVIES CAME OUT THIS YEAR FOR HALF-ASSED JOKE FODDER!”
That font on my phone reminds me of Guardians of the Galaxy, which is making me want to see that porn parody- Guardians of the Gal-ass-y?
(spoilers- when groot gets destroyed, be becomes a smiling wooden dildo instead of a sapling)
I find it funny that it took a porn parody to make a book written for teenagers slightly more humane by making all the combatants 18+
I can’t wait for the sequels: Catching Firecrotch and Fuckingjay ( Parts 1 and 2, natch).
Future pubes?
Whatever keeps the lights on at the Frotquarters.
Wait, this a porno. Why is that guy wearing a condom?